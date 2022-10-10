ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street

Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets.
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever

September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth.
1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%

Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity.
2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

Warren Buffett has generated more than 3,600,000% in returns since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. It took him nearly 50 years to start investing in tech stocks. Buy-and-hold investing has been the key to his success over the decades.
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

AMD's preliminary Q3 results were not great, but there is more to the company than what meets the eye. Fortinet's solid revenue pipeline and the cybersecurity market's growth could help it take off.
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low

Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category.
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Why I'm Buying Bitcoin in October

September is typically one of Bitcoin's worst-performing months. October, November, and December are typically some of Bitcoin's best-performing months. A changing narrative around inflation and interest rates could cause Bitcoin to have another great October.
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Sold in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

Investors eagerly track Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings to get a bead on what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying and selling. One widely owned stock has the unlucky distinction of being reduced by Buffett during the coronavirus crash and current bear market. Though this company is facing undeniable short-term
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Double Down On in October

After smoking the broader market over the last decade, the prestigious Nasdaq 100 is down 29% year to date. Investors have an opportunity to buy shares of leading companies at lower valuations. One food staple is growing sales and pays a high dividend yield of 4.84%.
Want to Collect 4% in Dividends Every Month? Buy These 3 Stocks

Gilead Sciences has been growing this year, with top-selling drug Trodelvy generating impressive numbers. AT&T's business is transitioning, and this high-yielding dividend stock could make for an attractive contrarian play. TC Energy's business is showing lots of stability, and the company has an impressive streak of raising its payouts.
PayPal Stock Dips on Policy Gaffe. Here's the Trade

Shares of PayPal (PYPL) on Monday are down about 6%, dipping into the September lows. A move lower in the US stock market is one factor, but the main one is something of a self-inflicted wound. Over the weekend, social media lit up on speculation that PayPal was considering fining
Why Netflix Was a Stock Market Star on Thursday

The video streaming leader brought its new, ad-supported tier into the spotlight.
Why Rivian Stock Jumped, Dropped, and Jumped Again Today

Rivian isn't the only EV start-up that now believes it will meet its 2022 production goals. Lucid Group just confirmed it should hit its target as well. Rivian could be positioned to expand its relationship with Amazon.
Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

Credit Suisse initiated coverage of Boeing with an underperform rating, and a $98 price target. The analyst is worried that U.S. tensions with China will stunt Boeing's growth in that all-important market.
Why AMD Stock Looks Too Good To Pass Up

By comparison, the company's data center business is flourishing and continues to accumulate market share. Waning PC demand is likely baked into the stock price, making now a compelling time to buy.
