dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 57% to 71%, According to Wall Street
Zoetis dominates the growing global animal health market. Digital Realty Trust stands to benefit from the explosion of data generated worldwide. Nvidia should rebound with a gaming-market turnaround and big opportunities in other markets.
Motley Fool
2 Top Stocks to Buy in October and Hold Forever
September was a rough month for stocks, and there may be more bumps ahead. Even in the current market, there are still great opportunities in a variety of sectors. These two powerhouse healthcare stocks have top-selling products to drive growth.
Motley Fool
1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%
Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity.
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Motley Fool
2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Warren Buffett has generated more than 3,600,000% in returns since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. It took him nearly 50 years to start investing in tech stocks. Buy-and-hold investing has been the key to his success over the decades.
Motley Fool
2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
AMD's preliminary Q3 results were not great, but there is more to the company than what meets the eye. Fortinet's solid revenue pipeline and the cybersecurity market's growth could help it take off.
Motley Fool
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category.
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Motley Fool
Why I'm Buying Bitcoin in October
September is typically one of Bitcoin's worst-performing months. October, November, and December are typically some of Bitcoin's best-performing months. A changing narrative around inflation and interest rates could cause Bitcoin to have another great October.
Motley Fool
The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Sold in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets
Investors eagerly track Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings to get a bead on what the Oracle of Omaha has been buying and selling. One widely owned stock has the unlucky distinction of being reduced by Buffett during the coronavirus crash and current bear market. Though this company is facing undeniable short-term...
Motley Fool
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Double Down On in October
After smoking the broader market over the last decade, the prestigious Nasdaq 100 is down 29% year to date. Investors have an opportunity to buy shares of leading companies at lower valuations. One food staple is growing sales and pays a high dividend yield of 4.84%.
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
Motley Fool
Want to Collect 4% in Dividends Every Month? Buy These 3 Stocks
Gilead Sciences has been growing this year, with top-selling drug Trodelvy generating impressive numbers. AT&T's business is transitioning, and this high-yielding dividend stock could make for an attractive contrarian play. TC Energy's business is showing lots of stability, and the company has an impressive streak of raising its payouts.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Decline As Binance Smart Chain Is Halted: Analyst Says 'Only A Matter Of Time Before We See Short Liquidations'
Major coins flashed red on Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 1% to $959 billion at 8:57 p.m. EDT as Binance Smart Chain was halted after suffering an expoit on a cross-chain bridge. Investors remain nervous about the September jobs report due for release on Friday. “U.S....
PayPal Stock Dips on Policy Gaffe. Here's the Trade
Shares of PayPal (PYPL) on Monday are down about 6%, dipping into the September lows. A move lower in the US stock market is one factor, but the main one is something of a self-inflicted wound. Over the weekend, social media lit up on speculation that PayPal was considering fining...
Motley Fool
Why Netflix Was a Stock Market Star on Thursday
The video streaming leader brought its new, ad-supported tier into the spotlight.
Motley Fool
Why Rivian Stock Jumped, Dropped, and Jumped Again Today
Rivian isn't the only EV start-up that now believes it will meet its 2022 production goals. Lucid Group just confirmed it should hit its target as well. Rivian could be positioned to expand its relationship with Amazon.
Motley Fool
Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today
Credit Suisse initiated coverage of Boeing with an underperform rating, and a $98 price target. The analyst is worried that U.S. tensions with China will stunt Boeing's growth in that all-important market.
Motley Fool
Why AMD Stock Looks Too Good To Pass Up
By comparison, the company's data center business is flourishing and continues to accumulate market share. Waning PC demand is likely baked into the stock price, making now a compelling time to buy.
