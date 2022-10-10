Read full article on original website
Dorothy Ittel
Dorothy Ittel, age 98, of Glencoe, Minnesota, formerly of Norwood Young America,. Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Graveside service will be Friday, October 14, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hamburg, Minnesota. Memorials are preferred to Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hamburg or to the donor’s choice. Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, Minnesota.
Three Injured in Renville Co Crash
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Renville County Monday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says at just before 7am, they were called to the crash at the intersection of County Road 11 and County Road 21, which is about 3 miles northeast of Renville in Crooks Township.
Anoka Man Sets North American Record For Largest Pumpkin
(Learfield News Service/Half Moon Bay, California) A man from Minnesota is the new North American record holder for largest pumpkin. Travis Gienger of Anoka won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California on Monday. His 2,560 pound pumpkin was 142 pounds shy of the world record.
Schedule for Oct 11
*If Litchfield wins they’ll compete in the Section Finals today as well. B Soccer-Section Playoffs- Section 2AAA-Shakopee at Waconia. Cross Country-Hutchinson, Mayer Lutheran at Jordan. Cross Country-HLWW, EVW at Royalton. Cross Country-Central at WM Invite. Volleyball-GSL at Litchfield. Volleyball-DC at NLS. Volleyball-NLS at Annandale. Volleyball-WM at Rockford. Volleyball-Spectrum at...
Woman Charged After Alleged Assault In Lester Prairie
An Apple Valley woman was arrested and charged after her ex-boyfriend says she attempted to hit him with a tire iron and with her truck in Lester Prairie Tuesday morning. At just after 10am, Lester Prairie Police responded to a report of people fighting at Casey’s General Store. According...
Missing Nicollet County Man
Authorities in Nicollet County are searching for a missing person last seen on September 30. The Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Jeffrey Abrahamson of Nicollet was riding his black electric bicycle when he last made contact with family. Family members say he does not have his medication with him and...
Agents Seize 31.5 Lbs of Meth at Shakopee Residence
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (KEYC) – Drug agents seized more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine at a residence in Shakopee Wednesday. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force says agents searched the property after a weeks-long investigation that involved a drug bust in Blue Earth County. Agents say the meth was...
