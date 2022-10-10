ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

OutThere Colorado

Massive bear found under deck in Colorado neighborhood

According to an Instagram post made by John Livingston, public information officer for the southwest region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, one of the largest bears ever spotted in the town of Durango was recently found under the deck of a home in a residential area near Needham Elementary. Livingston...
DURANGO, CO
CBS Denver

Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves

Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
COLORADO STATE
12 News

'Prolific' Valley street racer gets prison time

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A defendant who's considered a prolific street racer in the Valley has been sentenced to spend 2.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza, 33, was sentenced earlier this week in court after pleading...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ARIZONA STATE
KKTV

Missing Colorado teenager located with investigation underway

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police announced a teenager who was reported missing has been found, but an investigation is underway. At the request of authorities, KKTV 11 News has removed the photo and last name of the missing teen. The Boulder Police Department first became aware that 14-year-old Chloe was missing on Oct. 1. She had last been seen Sept. 30 at a Boulder High School football game.
BOULDER, CO
statepress.com

Opinion: Arizona's universal school voucher law is bad for public schools and democracy

An Arizona school voucher expansion bill has recently gone into effect after the petition set out to contest it didn't receive enough signatures for a referendum. This move is yet another heavy blow to Arizona's struggling public school system. Worse than that, it's now a reflection of how Arizona lawmakers are restricting democratic processes in their efforts to undermine public education.
ARIZONA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Hunter impaled by arrow while traveling off-trail in Colorado

A hunter was impaled by a lost arrow last week while traveling off-trail in Routt County, according to officials from Route County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The incident occurred in the South Fork of Mad Creek, about 8 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The hunter reportedly walked into an arrow that officials believe was released earlier in the archery hunting season.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Washington Examiner

They tried to stop school choice in Arizona, and they failed

Giving families the freedom to choose is arguably at the very core of our democracy. And recently, in Arizona, democracy worked exactly as intended. Given a choice between providing an Empowerment Scholarship Account to any family in the state who needs a better educational alternative or signing a petition to block that right, voters chose ESAs and cemented Arizona's position as a national leader in expanding educational choice. They refused to sign a petition to block this new and innovative educational legislation, and the challenge to the state's new school choice law failed .
ARIZONA STATE

