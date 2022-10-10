Read full article on original website
Man found 23 years ago near river in Colorado finally identified
A man found near a river in Colorado in 1999 has been identified 23 years later, and authorities hope his loved ones can find closure.
Massive bear found under deck in Colorado neighborhood
According to an Instagram post made by John Livingston, public information officer for the southwest region of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, one of the largest bears ever spotted in the town of Durango was recently found under the deck of a home in a residential area near Needham Elementary. Livingston...
Another Colorado rancher's cattle attacked by wolves
Mandi Shoemaker chokes back tears when she thinks about the two calves who were attacked by wolves near Walden in early October. "We can chase the wolves away," Shoemaker said "But we can't stop them." It's a familiar dilemma for ranchers in Walden. Don Gittleson spoke with CBS News Colorado earlier this year about his cattle being attacked by wolves and the lengths he was going through to follow the new laws, but keep the wolves at bay. Colorado voted to reintroduce wolves to the ecosystem, and although they have not done it yet, wolves are now a protected...
'Prolific' Valley street racer gets prison time
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A defendant who's considered a prolific street racer in the Valley has been sentenced to spend 2.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Jessie Ray Luna-Espinoza, 33, was sentenced earlier this week in court after pleading...
This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Arizona
Here are the top ten cheapest places to live in the state.
After two nights alone in Colorado wilderness, injured hiker spotted by train passenger
A 20-something-year-old day hiker was rescued after spending two nights alone and injured in Colorado's remote San Juan County wilderness thanks to being spotted by a passenger on a passing train. According to the San Juan County Office of Emergency Management, the woman, of Aztec, New Mexico, left for a...
AZ officials believe impairment is factor in crash that killed Hawaii woman
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There has been an outpour of support for the Maui family who lost their daughter in a wrong-way crash in Arizona. Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Kula died yesterday after Arizona authorities said she and her two college roommates were in a vehicle and that was struck by an SUV traveling in the wrong […]
After a period of pleasant weather, Arizona weather pattern will switch to rain and cool temps this weekend
ARIZONA, USA — The recent weather pattern across Arizona has been nothing short of remarkable. We’ve seen tons of sun and pleasant morning and evening temperatures with warm afternoons. However, this weekend we’ll see a reversal in this tranquil pattern. An area of low pressure off of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
Missing Colorado teenager located with investigation underway
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police announced a teenager who was reported missing has been found, but an investigation is underway. At the request of authorities, KKTV 11 News has removed the photo and last name of the missing teen. The Boulder Police Department first became aware that 14-year-old Chloe was missing on Oct. 1. She had last been seen Sept. 30 at a Boulder High School football game.
Camper found ‘hungry and exhausted’ after spending days lost in the Idaho wilderness
A camper walked away from his site and never returned, Idaho deputies said. He ended up lost for two days. The 44-year-old Montana man was planning to camp near Pegleg Mountain on the Idaho-Montana border on Thursday, Oct. 6, the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said he walked away from his campsite and never came back.
Opinion: Arizona's universal school voucher law is bad for public schools and democracy
An Arizona school voucher expansion bill has recently gone into effect after the petition set out to contest it didn't receive enough signatures for a referendum. This move is yet another heavy blow to Arizona's struggling public school system. Worse than that, it's now a reflection of how Arizona lawmakers are restricting democratic processes in their efforts to undermine public education.
Denver 11-year-old runs to younger brother’s rescue in alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was allegedly abducted by a woman in a Denver neighborhood Sunday.
Colorado man missing off northeast coast for nearly 2 weeks
A 22-year-old man from Colorado is missing after he set sail off the coast of Massachusetts at the end of September, the United States Coast Guard Northeast office said.
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'
Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in America.
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
Hunter impaled by arrow while traveling off-trail in Colorado
A hunter was impaled by a lost arrow last week while traveling off-trail in Routt County, according to officials from Route County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The incident occurred in the South Fork of Mad Creek, about 8 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The hunter reportedly walked into an arrow that officials believe was released earlier in the archery hunting season.
'You are a criminal': Judge sentences AZ woman to jail in ballot harvesting case
PHOENIX — A southwestern Arizona woman who pleaded guilty to illegally collecting four early voting ballots in the 2020 primary election was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years probation on Thursday, with the judge rejecting her plea for just probation and saying he did not think she accepts responsibility for her criminal act.
Ranchers in Colorado’s northwest are on edge as wildlife officials investigate suspected second wolf pack
Ranchers in yet another Colorado town say they’re preparing for more wolf attacks while state wildlife officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker, possibly from the state’s newest pack. Lenny Klinglesmith confirmed that his calves had been killed and that he wants his neighbors to...
They tried to stop school choice in Arizona, and they failed
Giving families the freedom to choose is arguably at the very core of our democracy. And recently, in Arizona, democracy worked exactly as intended. Given a choice between providing an Empowerment Scholarship Account to any family in the state who needs a better educational alternative or signing a petition to block that right, voters chose ESAs and cemented Arizona's position as a national leader in expanding educational choice. They refused to sign a petition to block this new and innovative educational legislation, and the challenge to the state's new school choice law failed .
