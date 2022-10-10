ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Survey: How dangerous is Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new survey has put some numbers together to give an idea of what could be the nation's safest and most dangerous cities. So, just how dangerous does the survey rank Louisville?. The survey, put together by WalletHub, says the Derby City is 124th out of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Brokers Sale of 119-Unit Forest Hills Commons in Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Forest Hills Commons, a 119-unit assisted living and memory care community in Louisville. Built in 2019, Forest Hills is located 14 miles from downtown Louisville on 4.4 acres. The seller is a regional owner-operator exiting the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Closures scheduled for Louisville's east end tunnel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Motorists planning nighttime travel in and around Louisville’s east end and southern Indiana take note. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced overnight closings of the East End Tunnel during the last weeks of October. Specifically, the tunnel’s northbound opening will be closed from 9...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UPS helps clean up, revitalize Louisville park and community center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UPS delivered a helping hand on Thursday to the youth in the Park Duvalle neighborhood. Aircraft maintenance employees from UPS volunteered with Louisville Parks and Recreation to spruce up Russell Lee Park and the Southwick Community Center. The cleanup involved landscaping, mulching and fresh paint for...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

How throwing pumpkins into the Ohio River may just 'save lives'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Research shows that in 2022 alone, there will be nearly 300,000 new invasive breast cancer cases for women and 3,000 for men. In an effort to help in the fight against metastatic breast cancer, Captain's Quarters created Chunkin Pumpkins and will be throwing their seventh annual event on Sunday, Oct.16.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

October marks six months for Louisville’s Hope Village

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In April 2022, Louisville Metro opened its own homeless camp. The property in the 200 block of E. College Street provides a safe outdoor space for a portion of the people who are currently living on city streets, where they can get food and shelter. Hope...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky

Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
LOUISVILLE, KY
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Louisville, KY in 2022

If you’re like most people, you probably think there is not a lot to enjoy about visiting a sushi restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. After all, it’s not exactly like this place is well known for its sushi, nor is it by the sea. You might even think that you would be able to find something like hamburgers or barbecue a lot easier than sushi, but the truth of the matter is the city has more than its fair share of truly outstanding sushi restaurants.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Trunk or Treats around Louisville

Over the years Trunk or Treats has become more and more popular and we want to share with you the best around Louisville. Trunk or Treats aims to provide a safe environment for trick-or-treaters on or around Halloween. Trunk or Treats involve a community coming together in a parking lot,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New Direction tenants union protest ‘unlivable’ conditions

Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting. The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David “YaYa” McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday. Updated: 5 hours ago. The UofL Health...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New phone app allows users to give money to homeless residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It is not a cure for homelessness in Louisville, but it is an interesting tool. A new phone app called Samaritan allows a homeless person to post their name and face along with their story, along with how much money they need and why. People can then donate straight from the app.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville airport confirms cyberattack that temporarily shut down website

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport's website is back up and running after being the victim of a cyberattack on Monday, according to a press release. The website experienced intermittent service disruptions, sometimes giving nothing more than a "500 Internal Server Error" when trying to enter it. A spokesperson for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY

