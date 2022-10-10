Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Said They Should Stop Sending Buses to New YorkTom HandyNew York City, NY
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree RobberyAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
This New York Trail Was Recently Named One of the Scariest Hikes in the United StatesTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally BlindZack LovePaterson, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com
Luna Stage to premiere streamlined ‘Richard II’
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Luna Stage will present the world premiere of Zachary Elkind’s new adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Richard II” from Oct. 20 through Nov. 13 on the main stage, 555 Valley Road in West Orange. Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Streamlined to a fleet 90 minutes, the play features four actors playing 16 roles, and highlights the humor and urgency of this taut, intimate, heartbreakingly political tragedy.
essexnewsdaily.com
NJ native to star in play at Soho Playhouse in NYC
NEW YORK CITY — A’ndre Davis is starring in “Man of the House” throughout October, every Saturday at 2 and 5 p.m. and every Sunday at 2 p.m., at Soho Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., New York City. The multitalented artist could revel in the opportunity to present one of his own creations in Manhattan, but for him and his team, it’s also an opportunity to relay a message to the public about domestic violence.
essexnewsdaily.com
Political science professor to screen ‘Mayor Mohamed’ at Seton Hall University
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Jeffrey Togman, Seton Hall University professor of political science and film, as well as the director and producer of the documentary “Mayor Mohamed,” will have a screening of the film on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6:30 p.m. as part of the university’s 2022-2023 Diversity Film Series. The event will be held on the South Orange campus, 400 South Orange Ave., in the Schwartz Building, Room 113, and doors will open for seating at 6:15 p.m. The screening is free to both the University community and the public on a first-come, first-served basis.
essexnewsdaily.com
Italian Pride on display at West Orange Town Hall
This slideshow requires JavaScript. WEST ORANGE, NJ — Orange/West Orange Chapter of UNICO President Frank Gonnella presided over a flag-raising ceremony of the steps of West Orange Town Hall on Oct. 6. Gonnella thanked West Orange Mayor Robert D. Parisi and members of the municipal government for their support. The brief ceremony celebrated Italian pride and culture within the local community. Cadets from the JROTC program at West Orange High School posted the colors for the Pledge of Allegiance and the WOHS Italian Honor Society sang the Italian national anthem. Brief remarks were made by both Gonnella and Parisi, who stated he has been a member of UNICO for 32 years. UNICO National, the largest Italian American service organization in the United State, is celebrating its 100th anniversary since its founding in 1922.
essexnewsdaily.com
Betty Harris Lamborn
Betty H. Lamborn passed away September 17, 2022. A longtime resident of Essex Fells and Montclair, she left a legacy of benevolence, philanthropy, loyalty, and kindness. Born in Wheeling, West Virginia in 1935 to Betty Bloch and Wilmot L. Harris, she was called “Bubbles” by her father. Happy, fair, quietly competitive, and very observant, she lived a grand life, one that she cut out for herself, quietly. She attended The Holton-Arms School and Briarcliffe College. By 1957 she’d moved to New York City and earned the job of Assistant to the CEO of I. Miller shoes, headquartered in the Empire State Building, on the 82nd floor. Two things about this job changed her life. First, by accounts, she was the first female Director of Marketing and Public Relations of a major corporation in New York. Second, she was petrified of heights. Around this time, she met George Lamborn through their best friends, and the group hit the clubs and made their rounds. After marrying in 1959 they moved to Essex Fells where they raised two daughters.
essexnewsdaily.com
Shakespeare Theatre to perform two one-act plays by Alice Childress
MADISON, NJ — The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey will bring two very different one-act plays, “Florence” and “Mojo,” by Alice Childress to its main stage, 36 Madison Ave. in Madison. Childress, who has written, produced and published plays for four decades, was at the height of her powers in the 1950s and ’60s. Her broad literary universe earned her a Pulitzer Prize nomination for her novel “A Short Walk.” “Florence” and “Mojo” will run from Oct. 26 through Nov. 13. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling the box office at 973-408-5600 or by visiting shakespearenj.org.
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Coffee With a Cop’ event in West Orange forges connections
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Community Services Unit of the West Orange Police Department sponsored “Coffee with a Cop” at the Dunkin’ on Northfield Avenue on Oct. 6. This event gives police officers the opportunity to engage with the public to listen to and discuss concerns. Officers also handed out brochures about various police department initiatives designed to help improve quality of life within the community. For information about any WOPD programs, call 973-325-4000.
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark invests $2M in fund to support black and Latinx businesses
NEWARK, NJ — The Newark Municipal Council voted Oct. 5 to invest $2 million in the New Jersey 40 Acres and a Mule Fund. It is an investment fund targeted to reduce the wealth, health and social disparities that exist with black and Latinx communities when compared to the general population. This first-in-the-nation investment vehicle makes equity and debt investments in black and Latinx businesses in New Jersey. The $2 million contribution is earmarked specifically for Newark investments.
essexnewsdaily.com
Ortiz, Cruz receive 2022 Estrella del Condado de Essex Awards
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the county’s annual Latino Heritage Celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in Newark. The celebration paid homage to the rich culture and traditions of U.S. residents who trace their roots to the Spanish-speaking nations of Europe, Central America, South America and the Caribbean.
essexnewsdaily.com
Gotham FC, Cougar SC host clinic for 120 kids at New Waterlands
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ – Gotham FC defender Sabrina Flores has traveled around the world as a professional soccer player. But on Friday night, Oct. 7, the weed-filled mud of New Waterlands Park was a homecoming for the Livingston native. Coaching more than 120 local soccer players in a clinic...
essexnewsdaily.com
Esports program at Bloomfield HS is thriving
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School esports program is thriving. The program is under the direction of Zeth Bell, a mathematics and coding teacher at the high school. Last year, Bell inherited the position of Computer/Gaming Club adviser. At the time, the club had a small population of...
essexnewsdaily.com
HSOB presents ‘The Toll of the Garden State Parkway on Bloomfield’
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Historical Society of Bloomfield will present “The Toll of the Garden State Parkway on Bloomfield” on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Presbyterian Church on the Green, 147 Broad St. in Bloomfield. This event is free and open to the public. Join...
essexnewsdaily.com
Belleville HS girls volleyball seniors are honored
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Belleville High School girls volleyball team defeated Abundant Life Academy, 25-21, 25-11, on Wednesday, Oct. 12 on senior day in a regular season match. Belleville, which improved to 11-6 on the season, will host No. 17 seed East Orange Campus in the preliminary round of...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS girls soccer team seeks ECT repeat title
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The defending champion West Orange High School girls soccer team received the No. 3 seed in the Essex County Tournament. West Orange was scheduled to host a first-round game on Wednesday, Oct. 12, after press time. The quarterfinals are on Friday, Oct. 14. The semifinals are on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at LIvingston High School, and the final is on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Caldwell High School at 2 p.m.
essexnewsdaily.com
Golda Och Academy boys cross-country enjoys victories in SEC’s final week of dual meets
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Golda Och Academy boys varsity cross-country team ran in the final week of Super Essex Conference dual meets on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Branch Brook Park. Daniel Schiffman led the Roadrunners in 19:28.6, 11th overall of 78 finishers. Alex Lefkowitz ran 20:47.6, 29th place; and Jesse Schiffman finished in 20:57.2, 32nd place.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange HS boys soccer team surges
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys soccer team won three straight games to improve to 9-2 on the season. The Mountaineers defeated Columbia, 3-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at home; Belleville, 2-0, on Thursday, Oct. 6, at home; and Verona, 4-0, on Friday, Oct. 7, on the road. Senior Mason Bashkoff had two goals and one assist in the win over Columbia, and two goals in the win over Verona. Junior Jack Dvorin had two goals in the win over Belleville. West Orange is the No. 3 seed in the Essex County Tournament and will host a first-round game on Thursday, Oct. 13. The top seed is town neighbor Seton Hall Prep. Newark East Side is the No. 2 seed.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep harriers end dual meet season with 8-1 mark
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep cross-country team completed its dual meet season with an 8-1 record, defeating Verona, 16-47, and Bloomfield, 15-40. In their race, junior Connor Schmit won (17:37.9), senior co-captain TJ Sparno was second (17:47.2), sophomore Christian Dolz-Carrizo was third (18:59.7), senior co-captain Russ Webb was fourth (19:01.8) and junior Ben Brennan was sixth (19:17.8). These were the scorers; the other two racers were freshman Andrew Burkitt (19:18.4) and freshman Ronan Carter (19:20.9).
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls tennis team advances to sectional semifinals
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls tennis team received the No. 2 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament. Glen Ridge defeated No. 7 seed Secaucus, 4-1, in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 11,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Orange in ECT preliminary round
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 12th-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls soccer team defeated No. 21 seed Orange, 9-0, in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Monday, Oct. 10, at home. Senior Ava Kotronis had two goals to lead eight goal scorers for Glen Ridge, which improved to 5-6-1 on the season and was scheduled to visit No. 5 seed West Essex Regional High School in North Caldwell in the first round on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS cross-country teams compete in SEC’s final dual-meet of the season
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School boys and girls cross-country teams competed in the Super Essex Conference’s final dual-meet race of the season on Thursday, Oct. 6, at Branch Brook Park in Newark. Pictured are the boys, wearing the red-and-white striped shirts, competing in the...
