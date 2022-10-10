Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Meet Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson Ahead of Start Vs. Vikings
Meet Dolphins QB Skylar Thompson ahead of start vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. For the third straight week, the Miami Dolphins will be trotting out a different starting quarterback. The team has dealt with a series of injuries to the top two signal-callers on their depth chart....
NBC Los Angeles
Revisiting Iconic Bills-Chiefs Playoff Game Ahead of Week 6 Rematch
Revisiting iconic Bills-Chiefs playoff game ahead of Week 6 rematch originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Patrick Mahomes. Josh Allen. Round 5. Two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks will square off for the fifth time in three seasons when the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The frequent meetings have offered some of the most memorable games of the 2020s, but nothing compares to their most recent matchup.
Miami Dolphins end distraction, ditch the ping-pong table; 'problem solved' | KEN WILLIS
Ping Pong Table (free to good home) Miami Gardens The above Craigslist offering hasn’t actually been posted yet, but depending on how Sunday goes, you might find it listed Monday...
NBC Los Angeles
Raiders' Davante Adams Cited for Assault After Shoving Man to Ground
Davante Adams cited for assault after shoving man to ground originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams received a citation for assault after shoving a photographer to the ground following a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football, according to Kansas City Municipal Court records.
