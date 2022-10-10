ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

villages-news.com

Suicidal Lady Lake man plummets onto concrete during booking at jail

A Lady Lake man considered suicidal was arrested after physically resisting officers who tried to take him into custody. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, had threatened to kill himself and made the unfounded claim he had murdered his ex-girlfriend with a knife, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg trio nabbed with drugs after officer spots vehicle at local motel

A Leesburg trio found themselves behind bars after they were caught with drugs in their vehicle at a local motel. A Groveland officer was doing a property check at the Rodeway Inn on U.S. Hwy. 27 when he noticed a silver Nissan car containing two men and two women being driven in a suspicious manner. When the car backed into a parking spot and no one exited the car, the officer stopped to do a welfare check, according to the arrest report from the Groveland Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
villages-news.com

‘Nervous’ passenger arrested after tossing marijuana out car’s window

A “nervous” passenger was arrested after allegedly tossing marijuana out a car’s window prior to a traffic stop. Jovante DeShawn Hall, 21, of Fruitland Park, was riding as a passenger in a black Toyota Camry at about 2 a.m. Tuesday on Rolling Acres Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was seen tossing an item out the window of the car, which was about to be pulled over because the car’s registered owner had a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The marijuana, which weighed 1.9 grams, was found by police and it was put into an evidence bag.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Motorcyclist crashes into fence in The Villages after accelerator stops functioning

A motorcyclist crashed into a fence in The Villages after his accelerator stopped functioning and he could not reduce his speed. The 36-year-old Leesburg man was riding a black 2015 Honda Interstate motorcycle at 10:54 a.m. Sunday heading north on Buena Vista Boulevard about 800 feet north of County Road 466 when the accelerator “became disabled” and he “was unable to reduce speed,” according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. His motorcycle ran off the road onto the grass shoulder where he hit the fence.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

VHS grad arrested on theft charge at Southern Trace Plaza

A recent Villages High School graduate was arrested on a theft charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 19, of Fruitland Park, on Monday went to the Asurion Tech store (formerly UBreakIFix) where he had an iPhone 11Pro Glass/OLED select soft Non-OEM cover valued at $181.89 installed on his phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The 2022 VHS graduate who starred in football and soccer attempted to pay with a credit card, but it was declined. He attempted to pay with another credit card, but it was also declined.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Margarita drinker arrested after running semi off the road

A margarita drinker was arrested after running a semi off the roadway on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Candace Morgan Brookfield, 33, of Apopka, was driving a yellow Chevrolet Cobalt in the wee hours Tuesday traveling at 36 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 75, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Semis were yielding to the car, which was traveling at such a reduced speed. She ran a red light at I-75 and State Road 44. As she began traveling east on State Road 44 and got too close to semi, forcing the driver to depart from the roadway.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

K-9 unit lends hand in drug arrest on Historic Side of The Villages

A K-9 unit assisted in a drug arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages. Jennifer Karen Thompson, 35, of Umatilla, was riding as a passenger in a white Ford pickup in the wee hours Monday when an officer noticed the vehicle was traveling at 12 miles per hour in 25 mph zone on West Schwartz Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Julio Joseph Soto

It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, Julio Joseph Soto, 58, of Lady Lake, Florida on October 3, 2022. Julio was born on October 2, 1964, in New York City. He is survived by his mother, Elba Mejias; father, Jose Soto; stepfather, Edinelson Mejias; Aunt, Sandra Rodriguez; sister and brother-in-law, Hilda and Anthony Soares; brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Anita Soto; sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Rey Guillen; sister, Ivette Soto; brother, Gabriel Soto; brother, Jeffrey Soto; and sister, Genesis Soto; and his dear friend and companion, Debra Stewart.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Mold problem reported at home on Historic Side of The Villages

A mold problem has been reported at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages. The home at 1637 W Schwartz Blvd. was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in front of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home is owned by the William Heasley Jr. Life Estate and Erica H. Miller.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Golf cart apparently abandoned at recreation center in The Villages

The Amenity Authority Committee has received a report of an apparently abandoned golf cart at a recreation center. Judy Biebesheimer of the Village of Palo on Wednesday morning reported that the golf cart has been in the same spot for several weeks at the El Santiago Recreation Center. There is...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond man arrested after he was found living in someone's boat

5 p.m. — 1100 block of West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach. Weapons complaint. A witness called police after he saw someone in a vehicle fire five to six rounds from a passenger side window. According to an incident report, the witness saw a red Cadillac leaving the parking lot...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident voices concerns on loud vehicles

I’m amazed at how many cars, trucks, and motorcycles have loud exhausts. I can hear them coming and going for a mile. It makes me wonder if the police care, or maybe they need hearing aids. Also, there was a new law that music from a vehicle cannot be...
OCALA, FL

