hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Doubles Down On T.I. Diss: “His Son Is Ugly”
The comedian admitted he initially didn’t want smoke with the Harris men. Charleston White is still not over his beef with T.I. and his son King Harris. After a trading insults on social media earlier this week, the Youtube comedian is doubling down on his disdain for the rapper and his son. During his sit-down with radio host Dede McGuire, White denied being fearful of Tip, claiming, “He ain’t never been to jail for killing nobody. I’m scared of ni**as that done killed people.”
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video
The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
Lil Baby Taps Young Thug, Nardo Wick, Future & More For “It’s Only Me”
It’s been an exciting year for Lil Baby. The platinum selling rapper recently wrapped up his “One of Them Ones” tour with Chris Brown in August, while promoting his critically acclaimed Amazon Documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby. He even became the voice behind FIFA World Cup 2022 with “The World Is Yours to Take.”
FIFA・
Jim Jones Reignites Beef With Freddie Gibbs, Plans To Release Footage Of The Fight
A year has gone by since the New York rapper’s throwdown with Gibbs, but he still wants fans to remember who’s “king.”. Old beef resurfaced when Jim Jones claimed to have footage of the fight between himself and Freddie Gibbs. In December 2021, the two rappers got...
Kodak Black Accused Of Stealing Song After Saucy Santana Calls Him Out
Saucy Santana thinks Kodak stole his song. Kodak Black just got accused of copying Saucy Santana’s song “Walk.”. On October 12, The Shade Room posted side-by-side photos of Kodak and Santana wearing similar outfits and asked followers which one rocked the look more. Yak, not taking things too seriously, commented “All lives matter,” along with a shoulder shrug emoji. His doppelganger gave a much different response, commenting “#TSBroStoleMySong.”
American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Reportedly Passes Away At 23
The Season 19 star suffered injuries from a car accident. American Idol fans are grieving the loss of one their most beloved stars. According to reports, season 19 runner-up Willie Spence reportedly passed away on Tuesday (October 11) due to injuries from a car accident. He was 23. Fans and...
Kanye West’s Personal Trainer Drops Him As A Client Following Anti-Semitic Comments
Ye’s trainer questions why people were more upset over the “White Lives Matter” shirt than his anti-semitic remarks. Kanye West has been facing a lot of backlash lately. From talking about Lizzo’s weight to exposing text message conversations with his celebrity peers, the father of four has sparked plenty of conversations.
Lil Meech Inserts Himself In Marquise Jackson’s Beef With 50 Cent
Fif has yet to respond to any of his son’s comments. The relationship between 50 Cent and his son, Marquise Jackson, has not been the best. From Fif not attending Marquise’s high school graduation to Marquise saying late rapper Pop Smoke was a better musician than his father, the two have not seen eye to eye in years.
Ye & Juliana Nalú Go On Second Date As Kim K Hires More Security For Their Kids
Kanye and the 24-year-old Brazilian-born model hit up a Hollywood movie theatre to watch “Triangle of Sadness” on Sunday night. Now that he’s sure to be spending less time on social media – for the foreseeable future, anyway – Kanye West has more time to invest in his love life, which has seemingly been heating up with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú as of late.
Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris
Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
T.I. Questions Why No One Spoke Up To Defend His Family During Charleston White Drama
The latest clip in the ongoing beef between the Harris family and Charleston White shows a saddened father disappointed in his friends. T.I. and Charleston White have been butting heads ever since White called out Tip’s son, King Harris. The infamous YouTuber started this conflict on October 8 when he went on one of his signature rants. In the video, he threw shade towards King along with Boosie BadAzz’s son, Tootie Raw.
Spider Loc Speaks On Quando Rondo’s L.A. Trip That Left Lul Pab Dead
As the 23-year-old rapper prepares to head out on tour, Loc dishes on alleged background info following Lul Pab’s tragic death. Curtis Williams, better known by his stage name Spider Loc, recently went on Cam Capone News to share his knowledge on Quando Rondo’s trip to California that resulted in a fatal shooting. The Compton legend revealed that in the months before the Georgia rapper’s associate Lul Pab was tragically killed, he received a phone call from a friend asking if he would be the 23-year-old’s “tour guide” through the city of L.A.
T.I. Blasts YouTuber Charleston White For Threatening His Son King On IG
When it comes to his kids, T.I. is not one to play with. The self proclaimed King of the South is never afraid to hop on social media to defend his children, whether they’re right, wrong or indifferent. Tip’s 18-year old son, King Harris has become known for making headlines due to his teenage antics.
Kevin Hart Reveals His Father Passed Away: “Give Mom A Hug For Me”
The comedian took to Instagram to share the somber news. Kevin Hart has mastered the art of making millions of people laugh at his pain. Over the years, the famed comedian has allowed fans in on his personal life by vulnerably exposing his shortcomings. Kev has often been open about healing his relationship with his father, who was addicted to drugs when he was young.
Kanye West’s Friends Believe Candace Owens Is A Bad Influence
Kanye West has been spending all of his time with Owens. Kanye West and Candace Owens have been spending a whole lot of time together as of late. The controversial political commentator has been by Ye’s side for many of his recent blunders, and at every step, she has sought to defend him. For instance, she recently claimed that Kanye’s tweet was not anti-semitic, even though he said he was going Defcon 3 on Jewish people.
Young Thug’s Lawyer Says The Rapper Is Rotting In Jail: “It Is Unjust”
Attorney Brian Steele is outraged by Thugga’s incarceration. Young Thug is still behind bars awaiting trial for his RICO case. Although the YSL rapper has been active of Twitter, leading fans to believe that he’s in positive spirits, his lawyer Brian Steele says otherwise. According to Steele, the...
Ray J & Kanye West Reunite At Candace Owens’ “BLM” Doc Screening
The controversial stars posed together on the red carpet. It’s been an intense year for both Ray j and Kanye West. The famed reality star and the rapper haven’t always seen eye to eye, due to Ray being Kim Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend and Ye’ being her husband at the time.
Wack 100 Co-Signs Charleston White’s Comments About T.I.
Wack agreed with Charleston’s allegations that T.I. is a snitch. Charleston White is a popular YouTuber who garnered popularity by speaking on entertainers in the industry. Not only has he maced Soulja Boy, but he has also spoken about King Von’s death. His most recent beef involves rapper T.I. and his son King Harris. The men have been arguing on social media ever since King allegedly threatened to harm Charleston.
50 Cent’s Son Has A New Offer Amid Child Support Fight
Marquise Jackson just wants to see his dad. 50 Cent and his son Marquise have been in a bit of a social media feud as of late. It all started with Marquise claiming that $6,700 per month in child support simply isn’t enough anymore. Fif wasn’t going to let this slide, as he took to Instagram where he called his son entitled. Marquise immediately clapped back, noting that he would give up the money to just spend 24 hours with his dad.
