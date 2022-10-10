Kanye West has been spending all of his time with Owens. Kanye West and Candace Owens have been spending a whole lot of time together as of late. The controversial political commentator has been by Ye’s side for many of his recent blunders, and at every step, she has sought to defend him. For instance, she recently claimed that Kanye’s tweet was not anti-semitic, even though he said he was going Defcon 3 on Jewish people.

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO