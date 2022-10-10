Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
High Country Veterans Adventures to host winter kickoff fundraiser
High Country Veterans Adventures announced it will be hosting its annual winter kickoff fundraiser this year — and the years to follow — on Veterans Day. This year, Veterans Day will be on Friday, Nov. 11. The Summit-based nonprofit will host the event at Broken Compass Brewing Co.,...
Summit Daily News
Fall holiday-themed events — including an immersive Halloween experience and Day of the Dead festivities — descend on Breckenridge
The Halloween season has arrived in Summit County. While All Hallow’s Eve and Day of the Dead aren’t until the end of October and beginning of November, respectively, two nonprofits are kicking off the occasions this weekend. Haunting of Breck Theater. Breckenridge Backstage Theatre is debuting a special,...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Ski Resort to auction old chairs from Rip’s Ride lift as it undergoes upgrade ahead of ski season
For those who may not know, Breckenridge Ski Resort’s Rip’s Ride chairlift is in the process of being upgraded to a high-speed quad ahead of the 2022-23 season. During the construction process, the lift’s previous double chairs were removed in order to be replaced with four-seater chairs.
Summit Daily News
Winter is coming: Summit’s ski areas give updates as they begin preparing for the upcoming season
Over the last few weeks, Summit County has been a sight to behold. Although the county is still painted with gold and yellow leaves, many are excited as they glance up at the snowy peaks of the Tenmile Range and surrounding mountains. When compared to historical records, Summit County has...
Do You Remember the Alpine Slide at Heritage Square in Golden?
When people talk about growing up in Colorado, you will usually hear about the old location of Elitch Gardens, Lakeside Amusement Park, or the current location of Elitch Gardens. All of those amusement parks hold a special memory in my heart from my childhood, but there is one place that...
Summit Daily News
Summit Daily News to host election forum on Thursday
The Summit Daily News is hosting an election forum on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco. During the event, attendees will hear from candidates of this year’s contested races including State Senate District 18, State House of Representatives District 13, sheriff, county commissioner and county clerk and recorder.
First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Fast Casual
Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store
Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
Summit Daily News
Frisco plans to start collecting fees for electronic vehicle charging stations
The town of Frisco’s three dual-port charging stations will no longer be free in the future following an initial promotional period. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, Frisco Town Council supported a recommended fee of 25 cents per kilowatt-hour that will be implemented in the future. According to town staff, the...
Meetings begin on proposal to change to the name of Mount Evans
Colorado's Geographic Naming Advisory Board will start meetings Tuesday on the proposal to change the name of Mount Evans. It follows a weekend in which Native Americans walked from the site of the Sand Creek Massacre to Mount Evans calling for change. Most of the group favors the name "Mount Blue Sky" suggested by the Cheyenne-Arapaho tribe. "The Arapahoe people were called the Blue Sky People because they were under this amazing sky that we get to be under now so we have to do something to acknowledge and honor that legacy," said Connor Ryan, a Hunkpapa Lakota tribe member...
Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado
1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
Summit Daily News
Bright Health announced it is pulling out of Colorado — now 1,760 Summit County residents will need to find a new health insurance carrier before the year’s end
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 11, Bright Health announced it was pulling out of Colorado and eight other states, meaning the health insurance provider is no longer offering its affordable individual and group plans to consumers in the High Country and across the state. Peak Health Alliance...
Westword
E-470 Expanding Even as Drivers Complain About Toll Bills
Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties formed the E-470 Authority back in 1985, with the goal of extending C-470 east and north to connect it with Interstate 70. And in 1986, the authority sold $722 million in bonds to do just that. Today, E-470 is a toll road that stretches for 47 miles in a semi-circle around the eastern edge of metro Denver; it also connects with the Northwest Parkway to the west of Interstate 25.
drhscordnews.com
Jeffco Raises Teacher Salaries for 2022-2023
With the 2022-2023 school year starting, students are still trying to bounce back from what was lost during COVID-19, and with that, there is a necessity for hiring and retaining highly qualified teachers who will foster learning in and out of the classroom. While teachers are working hard to fill the gaps that students missed, Jeffco is becoming more competitive to get those hard-working teachers into our district.
Owner Of Iconic Colorado Diner Passed Away: Is His Famous Diner Closing Now?
While it wasn't built in the 1950s, this fun classic-themed Colorado restaurant has brought people great food with a side of nostalgia for decades. Sadly, the amazing owner of this historic Diner has passed away... What does this mean for this Colorado classic?. Is This Famous Colorado DIner Closing Down?
Summit Daily News
￼Breckenridge comedian Pat Treuer wins award for ‘Of the Comics’ podcast
Comedian Pat Treuer’s “Of the Comics” podcast recently received the Outstanding Podcast Award at the Catalyst Content Festival. According to the organization’s site, the annual festival held in Duluth, Minnesota, is a global showcase of the world’s newest stories. Awards are given for acting, writing, cinematography, directing and more.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: David Drawbert
David Drawbert, Our beloved husband, father, brother, and friend died unexpectedly of complications of rapid onset dementia and depression. He is survived by his wife, Mary, his daughter Jessica, his brother John, and sister MaryJean,. his sisters-in-law Helen Drawbert and Karyn Head, as well as two grandchildren, and eight nieces...
Lisa Calderón, director of Emerge Colorado, joins race for Denver mayor
Lisa Calderón, the director of Emerge Colorado and a professor at Regis University, announced Thursday morning she will run in Denver's 2023 mayoral election. She finished third in the 2019 mayoral primary. Calderón said in a news release that she wants to rebuild trust in government institutions, which she characterizes at an "all-time" low because of political polarization and economic uncertainty. ...
denverite.com
Denver’s Clerk and Recorder printed a couple of mistakes in the Spanish-language ballot guide
The Denver Clerk and Recorder’s office printed a couple of mistakes in its Spanish-language Municipal Ballot Information Booklet, which repeats the same language three times, across two different referred questions. The city repeated language describing Referred Question 2J, which addresses taxes for Climate Action, in its description of Referred...
9News
9NEWS celebrates 70 years on the air in Denver
Wednesday marks 70 years of 9NEWS on the air in Denver. At a recent celebration, we asked old friends what 9NEWS means to them.
