Colorado's Geographic Naming Advisory Board will start meetings Tuesday on the proposal to change the name of Mount Evans. It follows a weekend in which Native Americans walked from the site of the Sand Creek Massacre to Mount Evans calling for change. Most of the group favors the name "Mount Blue Sky" suggested by the Cheyenne-Arapaho tribe. "The Arapahoe people were called the Blue Sky People because they were under this amazing sky that we get to be under now so we have to do something to acknowledge and honor that legacy," said Connor Ryan, a Hunkpapa Lakota tribe member...

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO