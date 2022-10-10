Campbell’s Bakery hosts Down Syndrome Society fundraiser

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – In honor of National Down Syndrome Awareness Month, Campbell’s Bakery will host a Down Syndrome Society fundraiser.

Organizers hope to raise awareness for individuals with Down Syndrome by benefitting the Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society.

Mary Sanders Cavicchi, co-owner of Campbell’s Bakery, said Holly Ann and her son, Henry, are part of their motivation to continue this fundraiser.

“Basically when he was in the womb, his nickname was Pumpkin Oreo, so we decided to make a product that would collaborate with just that,” she explained.

Campbell’s Bakery bakers decided to sell a chocolate sandwich cookie rolled in pumpkin spice sugar to help profit the fundraiser. Campbell’s has baked at least 120 of those cookies so far.

“We just want to help the community as much as possible by raising awareness,” said Cavicchi.

The fundraiser will run from Monday, October 10 until Saturday, October 15.

