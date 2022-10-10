ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Campbell’s Bakery hosts Down Syndrome Society fundraiser

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdPhM_0iTca6av00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – In honor of National Down Syndrome Awareness Month, Campbell’s Bakery will host a Down Syndrome Society fundraiser.

Organizers hope to raise awareness for individuals with Down Syndrome by benefitting the Central Mississippi Down Syndrome Society.

Mary Sanders Cavicchi, co-owner of Campbell’s Bakery, said Holly Ann and her son, Henry, are part of their motivation to continue this fundraiser.

Families enjoy return of Ag Museum’s Pumpkin Adventure

“Basically when he was in the womb, his nickname was Pumpkin Oreo, so we decided to make a product that would collaborate with just that,” she explained.

Campbell’s Bakery bakers decided to sell a chocolate sandwich cookie rolled in pumpkin spice sugar to help profit the fundraiser. Campbell’s has baked at least 120 of those cookies so far.

“We just want to help the community as much as possible by raising awareness,” said Cavicchi.

The fundraiser will run from Monday, October 10 until Saturday, October 15.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

Jackson VA hosts drive-thru food pantry, vaccine event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center (GVSMVAMC) will host a drive-thru food pantry and vaccination event. The event will take place on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. at the main facility. Organizers will provide perishable and non-perishable goods and offer annual immunizations. The event is […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Charles Tisdale Library in Jackson torn down

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson/Hinds Library System has once less library in the capital city after the demolition of the Charles Tisdale Library. Many Jacksonians said that libraries are a needed asset for people to utilize. The location was used for community meetings and events. One citizen, who has lived down the street from […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg YMCA celebrating membership appreciation week

The Vicksburg YMCA is celebrating membership appreciation week with a host of events. On Thursday, the YMCA served pancakes to their members that were freshly cooked by Executive Director and Head Chef Phillip Doiron. Earlier this week, the Y held a family fun day at the Warner-Tully Camp on Sunday,...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Jackson Street MB Church hosts food distribution with Mississippi Food Network

A group of Vicksburg residents had the opportunity Tuesday to stock up on needed groceries as Jackson Street Missionary Baptist Church held a special food distribution. The line of cars waiting to pick up food resembled a large horseshoe as it stretched from Grove Street to First North Street and down Jackson Street to the front of the church, where church members handed out gallon jugs of milk, bags of apples and other food as people arrived.
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Food & Drinks
Jackson, MS
Health
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Mississippi Society
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
Jackson, MS
Society
mageenews.com

Z-Diner En Blanc Simpson County 2022

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. On October 1, 2022 Rho Iota Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated hosted the first Annual Z-Diner En Blanc Simpson County. This event was hosted at the beautiful Alice Davis Park, Main Street Mendenhall.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
trazeetravel.com

3 Haunted Spots to Visit in Mississippi This Spooky Season

In Natchez, King’s Tavern stands as the oldest remaining structure in the city and as the most-haunted restaurant in the state. There are a few different ghosts who call the tavern home, including a once-upon-a-time waitress killed by the owner’s wife after she found out the waitress was having an affair with the owner. Today, you can’t eat at the tavern, as it’s for sale, but you can swing by and see what ghosts you can spot through the windows.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Vendors return Thursday for Canton Flea Market

CANTON, Miss (WJTV) – Canton leaders plan to welcome hundreds of visitors to the bi-annual Canton Flea Market on Thursday. The market is held every second Thursday in May and October. For this October, the event will be held on Thursday, October 13 from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The flea market will be held […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Public Schools to host Thursday job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Jackson Public School District (JPS) announced a job fair will take place on Thursday, October 13. The job fair will be held at Kirksey Middle School, located at 5677 Highland Drive, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. JPS is seeking applicants for the following departments: •    Campus Enforcement• […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bakery#Food Drink#Charity#Campbell#Down Syndrome Society#Ag Museum#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

What to expect at Mississippi State Fair on Oct. 13

JJACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – There will be more events for people to take part in during the 163rd Mississippi State Fair on Thursday, October 13. All of the events take place on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. There will be $2 rides per person from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Scheduled Activities & Events for Thursday, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Residential recycling makes a comeback in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Recycling across the City of Jackson is coming back. The city has been without official recycling since the city ended residential recycle pick-up due to a lack of funds in 2019. Keep Jackson Beautiful is partnering with Replenysh, and EnvironMentality to continue recycling in the city. “The difference is not an […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Tougaloo College receives $600,000 to establish scholarship

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tougaloo College will establish another scholarship for students and upcoming students. In honor of the late philanthropist Geneviève McMillan, the McMillan-Stewart Foundation has given $600,000 to Tougaloo College to establish the McMillan-Stewart Foundation Endowed Scholarship.  McMillian traveled around the world while expanding her interest in African and Oceanic arts. The novel Material […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

David Farris wins Brandon’s Ward 6 Alderman race

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – David E. Farris was elected as the Ward 6 Alderman for the City of Brandon on Tuesday. Farris was running against Michael Mann in the special election. According to city officials, Farris received 394 votes, and Mann received 118 votes. Farris will be sworn-in and take his oath of office on […]
BRANDON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
vicksburgnews.com

Fall festivities and Halloween events in Vicksburg

There are several events planned around Vicksburg for the season. Check out all the events below. Vicksburg and Warren County will observe trick or treating this year on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Halloween Spook Day with Lana. The Southern Cultural Heritage Center (SCHC) presents Halloween Spook...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

New MC scholarship provides all Mississippi students with full tuition

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A new scholarship at Mississippi College (MC), named in honor of the longest-serving board member in the school’s history, will provide full tuition for all admitted students from the state of Mississippi. Beginning with those enrolling at MC for the fall 2023 semester, eligible students from the Magnolia State who receive […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Old Post Files Oct. 8, 1922-2022

Old Post Files is a regular feature within the pages of The Vicksburg Post’s print edition and digital e-edition. This feature looks back at some of the happenings from the pages of The Vicksburg Post over the past few decades. Enjoy. 100 years ago: 1922. Rudolph Valentino stars in...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Residents concerned about trash, abandoned houses along Jackson street

JACKSON, Miss. — Residents are concerned about trash piling up along Glen Erin Street. Two Jackson residents have lived near the area for more than five years and reached out to 16 WAPT News about their concerns. There is a large pothole, old household items, abandoned buildings and ultimately,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in shooting on Hickory Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed. The shooting happened on Hickory Drive on Thursday, October 13. Assistant Police Chief Joseph Wade said the unidentified victim was shot multiple times. There are no suspects in the case. Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Jackson […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

You Believe in Him and are Filled with Joy

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage chosen for today is found in 1 Peter 1:8: “Though you have not seen Him, you love Him; and even though you do not see Him now, you believe in Him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy.” For the believer, this is confirmation of our relationship with God, our Father. Faith is the key, however! We know this. Through faith, we believe. Do you have that inexpressible joy? Do a self-evaluation? Reach out to Jesus if you do not possess it.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

41K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy