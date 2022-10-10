ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClickOnDetroit.com

Wind, rain on the way for Metro Detroit: What and when to expect

DETROIT – Rain is moving into Metro Detroit Tuesday evening and continuing overnight. Most showers will come after 8 p.m. Lows stay mild in the upper 50s. The winds of change blow through the area with gusts as high as 35-40 mph Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers and some breaks in the rain during the daytime. Heavier, more widespread rain for the evening and overnight hours; Before the cold front, highs will reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Warming into the 70s before mid-week rain strikes Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning!. It is a trouble-free start to your Tuesday here in Metro Detroit. Skies are mostly clear with temperatures starting in the low and middle 40s. A few of those usual suburbs dip into the upper 30s with a little patchy fog. Those spots are certainly the exception and not the rule.
dbusiness.com

Report: Metro Detroit Home Sales Continue to Fall as Prices Rise

According to the September 2022 regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy, home sales had another rough month, plummeting 19.9 percent from 4,281 units to 3,431 unit year-over-year and adding 260 sales from this August. Near identical results were reported for pending sales, dropping 20 percent year-over-year,...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Map: Here’s the average home value in each Metro Detroit city

DETROIT – Are you buying a house? Selling? Hanging tight until the housing market chills out a bit more?. Wherever you’re at on your home-owning journey, it’s a good idea to be familiar with the current value of your home and homes in your area. We’ve got...
103.3 WKFR

Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity

@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
1470 WFNT

Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future

Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan

Ferndale's Pig & Whiskey Fest featuring BBQ, booze, music, and more is this weekend. After you get your fill, be sure to check out some of the Halloween events happening to get you in the spirit. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Pig &...
WXYZ

President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy. They said the utilities haven’t made enough improvements in reliability and safety. People who live in Detroit's Belmont neighborhood said their power...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan’s most haunted places: Mackinac Island

DETROIT – One of Michigan’s most popular tourist destinations is also one of its most haunted -- Mackinac Island. The small island sits on Lake Huron, covering almost 4 square miles of land between the Upper and Lower Peninsulas of Michigan. History of Mackinac. Before Europeans began exploring...
MLive.com

Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 8

Southfield A&T returns to the Metro Detroit top 10 high school football rankings and immediately faces a fellow top 10 opponent in West Bloomfield this week. Belleville and Livonia Churchill also meet in a battle of unbeaten ranked teams while River Rouge and Warren De La Salle will square off as well.
