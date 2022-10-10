DETROIT – Rain is moving into Metro Detroit Tuesday evening and continuing overnight. Most showers will come after 8 p.m. Lows stay mild in the upper 50s. The winds of change blow through the area with gusts as high as 35-40 mph Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers and some breaks in the rain during the daytime. Heavier, more widespread rain for the evening and overnight hours; Before the cold front, highs will reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

