ClickOnDetroit.com
Isolated showers winding down, chilly night ahead in Metro Detroit -- Here’s what to expect
DETROIT – A few isolated showers north of Detroit are now starting to wind down this evening. Most areas are dry, with clouds thinning out as we head into the overnight hours. A chilly night ahead, with temps dropping to 38 in the city and slightly cooler in the suburbs.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wind, rain on the way for Metro Detroit: What and when to expect
DETROIT – Rain is moving into Metro Detroit Tuesday evening and continuing overnight. Most showers will come after 8 p.m. Lows stay mild in the upper 50s. The winds of change blow through the area with gusts as high as 35-40 mph Wednesday afternoon. Scattered showers and some breaks in the rain during the daytime. Heavier, more widespread rain for the evening and overnight hours; Before the cold front, highs will reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms expected later today, tonight in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – You’ll want to grab that umbrella before you head out, but it won’t be an all-day soaker. Do not expect much sunshine today, but also don’t think that it’s going to be wet all day, either. Wednesday afternoon highs will land in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Warming into the 70s before mid-week rain strikes Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Good Tuesday morning!. It is a trouble-free start to your Tuesday here in Metro Detroit. Skies are mostly clear with temperatures starting in the low and middle 40s. A few of those usual suburbs dip into the upper 30s with a little patchy fog. Those spots are certainly the exception and not the rule.
fox2detroit.com
Great Lakes states could become haven for those fleeing climate change, researchers say
(FOX 2) - Climate change is expected to worsen droughts and magnify wildfires in the west. It will create more extreme hurricanes in the southeast and threaten the coast with rising sea levels. Severe weather will happen more often while pests like mosquitoes will spread as well. Could it be...
10-day total closure planned for another portion of I-96 starting Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A portion of I-96 is scheduled to close for 10 days between I-196 and US-131 in conjunction with a $6 million resurfacing project. Westbound I-96 will be closed starting at 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, Michigan Department of Transportation officials announced. I-96 will be closed,...
Traffic in metro Detroit is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say
New numbers from the United States Census Bureau and the MDOT confirm what drivers around Detroit already know—time stuck in traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels.
dbusiness.com
Report: Metro Detroit Home Sales Continue to Fall as Prices Rise
According to the September 2022 regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy, home sales had another rough month, plummeting 19.9 percent from 4,281 units to 3,431 unit year-over-year and adding 260 sales from this August. Near identical results were reported for pending sales, dropping 20 percent year-over-year,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Map: Here’s the average home value in each Metro Detroit city
DETROIT – Are you buying a house? Selling? Hanging tight until the housing market chills out a bit more?. Wherever you’re at on your home-owning journey, it’s a good idea to be familiar with the current value of your home and homes in your area. We’ve got...
Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity
@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
Why More People Could Be Moving to Michigan in the Future
Michigan could see a spike in population in the coming years. Climate change is a touchy topic with a lot of people, especially those that don't believe it's a real issue. We're not here to debate climate change or anything of that. We're simply telling you what some scientists predict will happen.
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022
Ratatouille is the only movie that makes me want to see a rat in a kitchen. You have a decent chance of spotting a rat if you reside in one of these three Michigan cities. Three of the top fifty cities on Orkin's list of the 50 rattiest cities were in Michigan.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit Meijer markets to offer fresh Avalon International Breads sandwiches, grab-and-go items
DETROIT – Avalon International Breads is expanding into Meijer’s Metro Detroit markets as they find a home as new tenants. The Michigan-based box store company announced that Avalon’s goods can be found at Rivertown Market in Detroit, and at Woodward Corner Market in Royal Oak as a dining option for customers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Algae buildup causes smelly mess on Lake St. Clair, ruins million-dollar view
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Algae has taken over parts of Lake St. Clair, ruining what residents say was once a million-dollar view of the lake in Harrison Township. Those who are affected want to know who is responsible for the smelly mess. “If I take a shovel over here...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Ferndale's Pig & Whiskey Fest featuring BBQ, booze, music, and more is this weekend. After you get your fill, be sure to check out some of the Halloween events happening to get you in the spirit. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Pig &...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What caused Macomb County crash that killed Corvette driver, caused transformer to fall on box truck
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police revealed details about what led to a Macomb County crash that killed a 34-year-old Corvette driver and caused a transformer from a utility pole to smash through the windshield of a box truck. Deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to the...
WXYZ
President of DTE Energy-Electric speaks out following call for audit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Michigan Public Service Commission has ordered a third-party audit for the state’s two largest electric utilities, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy. They said the utilities haven’t made enough improvements in reliability and safety. People who live in Detroit's Belmont neighborhood said their power...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan’s most haunted places: Mackinac Island
DETROIT – One of Michigan’s most popular tourist destinations is also one of its most haunted -- Mackinac Island. The small island sits on Lake Huron, covering almost 4 square miles of land between the Upper and Lower Peninsulas of Michigan. History of Mackinac. Before Europeans began exploring...
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 8
Southfield A&T returns to the Metro Detroit top 10 high school football rankings and immediately faces a fellow top 10 opponent in West Bloomfield this week. Belleville and Livonia Churchill also meet in a battle of unbeaten ranked teams while River Rouge and Warren De La Salle will square off as well.
