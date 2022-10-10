Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Pastrnak's big night propels B's over Capitals in season opener
Much of the offseason was spent discussing whether the Boston Bruins will sign David Pastrnak to a long-term contract extension. In Wednesday's regular-season opener, the star winger let his play do the talking. Pastrnak notched four points -- one goal and three assists -- in the Bruins' 5-2 victory over...
NBC Sports
Five BOLD Bruins predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
The Boston Bruins begin their 2022-23 NHL season Wednesday night against a familiar foe in the Washington Capitals. A lot has happened with the Bruins since they were eliminated in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy and hired Jim Montgomery to replace him. Don Sweeney was given a contract extension as general manager.
NBC Sports
Flyers have roster to start season, Tortorella has 'blueprint' for his build
John Tortorella isn't kidding himself. He knows why he was brought in to be head coach of the Flyers. To fix them. And the fixing could take time. After all, when the Flyers omitted themselves from "the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes," Tortorella and general manager Chuck Fletcher mentioned the importance of stabilizing first.
Fraser Minten Impressed at Maple Leafs Camp, Rewarded with Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract
Drafted 38th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft, Minten impressed in both rookie and main training camps before an injury put a stop to his momentum.
NHL・
Jordie Benn Skating with Maple Leafs Development Staff, Can’t Return Until November
The newly-acquired defenseman injured his groin during the pre-season and hasn’t been seen on the ice until Thursday.
NHL・
NBC Sports
Key piece out, promising news and more on Flyers' injuries ahead of opener
VOORHEES, N.J. — The Flyers will be without their second-leading goal scorer from last season to open the 2022-23 campaign Thursday night. Because of an upper-body injury, Cam Atkinson won't be available when the Flyers host the Devils (7 p.m. ET/ESPN+, Hulu). The 33-year-old winger practiced Wednesday in limited fashion and is being considered day to day.
