Pastrnak's big night propels B's over Capitals in season opener

Much of the offseason was spent discussing whether the Boston Bruins will sign David Pastrnak to a long-term contract extension. In Wednesday's regular-season opener, the star winger let his play do the talking. Pastrnak notched four points -- one goal and three assists -- in the Bruins' 5-2 victory over...
Five BOLD Bruins predictions for 2022-23 NHL season

The Boston Bruins begin their 2022-23 NHL season Wednesday night against a familiar foe in the Washington Capitals. A lot has happened with the Bruins since they were eliminated in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy and hired Jim Montgomery to replace him. Don Sweeney was given a contract extension as general manager.
Key piece out, promising news and more on Flyers' injuries ahead of opener

VOORHEES, N.J. — The Flyers will be without their second-leading goal scorer from last season to open the 2022-23 campaign Thursday night. Because of an upper-body injury, Cam Atkinson won't be available when the Flyers host the Devils (7 p.m. ET/ESPN+, Hulu). The 33-year-old winger practiced Wednesday in limited fashion and is being considered day to day.
