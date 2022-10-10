Read full article on original website
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Flashy With Tengen
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba introduced fans to the flashy Hashira Tengen Uzui with the second season of the series earlier this year, and one awesome cosplay is bringing the fan favorite fighter back for another round! The Entertainment District arc of the series introduced Tanjiro Kamado and his friends to a whole new realm of danger as they faced off against the first Upper Rank demon, but thankfully they had some very powerful help. Joining them for the arc was the Sound Hashira Tengen, and fans got to see the full slate of abilities as the fights when on over the episodes.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Teases Season 2 Villain
The release of Dragon Ball: The Breakers will come about later this week on October 14th, but the game's creators are already teasing a new Raider planned for Season 2 whenever that gets underway in the future. It appears that a Great Ape will be playable by those who play the side of the Raiders based on what was seen in a brief teaser trailer showing off gameplay and more, but we don't yet know specifics about this new Dragon Ball: The Breakers villain.
Star Trek: Resurgence Delayed
The upcoming Star Trek video game Star Trek: Resurgence has officially been delayed. Previously set to release this year, the new video game from developer Dramatic Labs will now instead release in April 2023 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
Today's Wordle #479 Is an Average Puzzle
Today's Wordle isn't too difficult. We'll dig into today's Wordle puzzle later in the article, for those looking for some hints or clues. However, if you haven't done the puzzle yet, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article as we'll eventually discuss the answer. For...
PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween
PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
PlayStation Reveals New God of War PS5 Bundle
PlayStation has revealed that it will be releasing a new PS5 console bundle in the coming month alongside the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Although PlayStation has already had a pretty strong lineup of first-party titles throughout 2022, the forthcoming God of War sequel is easily going to be the biggest game that Sony releases this year. As such, the publisher is now looking to make it just a bit easier for those who want to pick up both Ragnarok and the latest PlayStation console in just a few short weeks.
New Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Mod Lets Players Order a Real Pizza
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion might be well over a decade old at this point, but that hasn't prevented the game from retaining a lively community. Specifically, modders continue to tinker around with Oblivion quite a bit in the pursuit of keeping the 2007 RPG fresh by modern standards. And while there are plenty of mods for Oblivion that might improve the quality of the game, one of the latest that has now been released instead allows you to order a pizza that can be delivered to your own front door.
Cheaper Netflix Tier With Ads Launching Soon
Netflix's ad-supported tier will launch in November 2022, according to multiple reports. In the U.S., subscribers will be able to lower their monthly bill to $6.99 by accepting some ads during programming. The streaming giant is teaming with Microsoft to bring the ads to users, hopefully maximizing the experience by using algorithms to bring relevant ads in the same way Netflix tries to do with movies themselves. According to CNBC, the tier will include an average of four to five minutes of commercials each hour and won't give users the ability to download movies and TV series. A limited number of TV series and movies will initially be unavailable due to licensing restrictions, and the ads will run for 15 or 30 seconds in length and play before and during content.
Steam Gets Big Update for Mobile Users
Valve has today made a big update to Steam for those who use the PC platform on mobile devices. For a prolonged period of time, Valve has had a mobile app dedicated to Steam, but this app has always been somewhat lacking in numerous features. Now, after prolonged requests from fans, Valve has pushed out a massive update that completely overhauls the Steam app.
Starfield Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Feature From The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion
Bethesda's upcoming RPG, Starfield, is going to be bringing back a fan-favorite feature that hasn't been seen since The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. While Bethesda Game Studios has likely made a greater name for itself in recent years with titles like Skyrim and Fallout 4, Oblivion is a game that remains incredibly popular with longtime fans. Now, Starfield is going to look to include a gameplay feature that has gone on to become essentially a meme from Oblivion.
Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals Availability of Major 2023 Release
A new leak tied to Xbox Game Pass has seemingly revealed how long one of the platform's biggest additions in 2023 will be sticking around. Even though Game Pass has become a massive success in recent years, titles still come and go from the platform on a very routine basis. As such, it's hard for subscribers to ever know when their own favorite Game Pass game might be departing from the service. Luckily, when it comes to one of the biggest titles releasing next year, it sounds like it won't be exiting Xbox Game Pass for a very long time.
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Femme Fatale Boa Hancock
One Piece has introduced countless swashbucklers that sail the Grand Line's oceans, as the Straw Hat Pirates have met countless allies and enemies during their journey in an effort to make Luffy the new pirate king. One such character happened to be both an ally and enemy to Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, with Boa Hancock still looking to become the Straw Hat Captain's partner in the future and one cosplayer bringing to life the pirate who has the ability to transform love-sick targets to stone.
AEW: Merchandise From Tonight's Dynamite in Canada Potentially Spoils Return
AEW Dynamite makes its Canadian debut this week as tonight's episode emanates from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto. Fans who have already been allowed in the building have started posting photos to social media, which includes an interesting addition — there's a new Canada version of The Elite's logo shirt. The trio of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been suspended since taking part in the "Brawl Out" incident last month after the All Out pay-per-view and haven't been seen on AEW programming in any capacity since then. Photos from recent Dynamite episodes have even shown that no Elite merchandise was being sold from AEW's merch stands, so this change could mean their return is imminent.
WWE
Assassin's Creed TTRPG Announced
CMON has announced plans to publish an Assassin's Creed tabletop RPG. Earlier today, CMON announced that its Guillotine Press imprint will publish an Assassin's Creed RPG, with players creating Descendants, modern-day characters who can access their Assassin ancestors' memories via the Animi Network. The game will be managed by an Animus Operator, the equivalent to a Game Master. CMON will also produce numerous game supplements and accessories, including character miniatures, maps, and game aids. CMON did not announce whether the Assassin's Creed RPG would use a new game engine or adopt an existing TTRPG game system like 5E or Powered by the Apocalypse. This will be the first time an Assassin's Creed tabletop RPG has been released.
