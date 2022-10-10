ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Condemns Vladimir Putin’s ‘Senseless’ Missile Strikes on Ukraine

By Matt Wilstein
 3 days ago
Alex Wong

President Joe Biden issued a short statement condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wave of “senseless” missile strikes against Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine on Monday. “These attacks only further reinforce our commitment to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the White House said, adding that they demonstrate “the utter brutality of Mr. Putin’s illegal war on the Ukrainian people.” Biden did not, however, announce any new actions that the United States would be taking in response to the attacks, which targeted children’s playgrounds among other civilian sites and were carried out as retaliation for the bombing of a major bridge connecting Russia to Crimea.

