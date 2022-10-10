ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City MARC releases expanded indoor pickleball schedule

 3 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City MARC has opened its registration for fall and winter pickleball play, which will move indoors. The pickleball community has continued to grow in Park City, and the MARC is offering 12 additional open play hours per week in the gymnasium and double the capacity for open play in the white-covered outdoor summer courts, known as the bubble.

Court reservations click here

  • Outdoor Court Reservations
    Fee: $14/hr per court
    Available: Weather permitting
  • Indoor (Bubble) Reservations
    Fee: $17/hr per court
    Available to book:
    Monday-Friday: 6:00-8:00 a.m.
    Saturday & Sunday: 5:00-9:00 p.m.

Open play click here

  • Gymnasium (open now)
    $9/person (included with facility pass)
    Available: Tue/Thu/Fri, 8:00-12:00 p.m.
  • Bubble (Beginning 10/18)
    $10/person (Not included with pass)
    Available: Tue/Thu, 7:00-10:00 p.m.
    *MUST PRE-REGISTER to play. Space is limited

Programs/clinics click here

  • Mondays
    2.5 & 3.0+ Skills, Drills & Strategy $15
    2.5/3.0 & 3.5+ Skillz n’ Drillz $15
    3.5+ Game Based Clinic $15
  • Wednesdays
    Learn-To-Play Clinic $40/session
    2.5 Game Based Clinic $15
    3.0 Game Based Clinic $15
    3.0+ Live Ball Clinic $15

Private lessons click here

  • Individuals or small groups
  • Lesson fees range $25-$50/hr.
  • Certified Pickleball Pros:
    Cole Johnston
    Maureen O’Malia
    Tracey Swenson

