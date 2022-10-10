Park City MARC releases expanded indoor pickleball schedule

PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City MARC has opened its registration for fall and winter pickleball play, which will move indoors. The pickleball community has continued to grow in Park City, and the MARC is offering 12 additional open play hours per week in the gymnasium and double the capacity for open play in the white-covered outdoor summer courts, known as the bubble.

Court reservations click here

Outdoor Court Reservations

Fee: $14/hr per court

Available: Weather permitting

Fee: $17/hr per court

Available to book:

Monday-Friday: 6:00-8:00 a.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 5:00-9:00 p.m.

Open play click here

Gymnasium (open now)

$9/person (included with facility pass)

Available: Tue/Thu/Fri, 8:00-12:00 p.m.

$10/person (Not included with pass)

Available: Tue/Thu, 7:00-10:00 p.m.

*MUST PRE-REGISTER to play. Space is limited

Programs/clinics click here

Mondays

2.5 & 3.0+ Skills, Drills & Strategy $15

2.5/3.0 & 3.5+ Skillz n’ Drillz $15

3.5+ Game Based Clinic $15

Learn-To-Play Clinic $40/session

2.5 Game Based Clinic $15

3.0 Game Based Clinic $15

3.0+ Live Ball Clinic $15

Private lessons click here

Individuals or small groups

Lesson fees range $25-$50/hr.

Certified Pickleball Pros:

Cole Johnston

Maureen O’Malia

Tracey Swenson

