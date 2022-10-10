Read full article on original website
Related
County judge orders burn ban for Orange County
ORANGE, Texas — A countywide burn ban order has been issued for Orange County. The order was issued by Orange County Judge John Gothia and went into effect on October 11, 2022. A burn ban may be lifted at any time if the county judge or commissioner court determines...
Orange Leader
POLICE: Man with Orange ties killed in vehicle/bicycle collision
PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
Port Arthur News
Document: Man forged Justice of the Peace signature on fake restraining order against woman
A Beaumont man is facing state jail felony charges after he allegedly forged the signature of a Jefferson County Justice of the Peace on a fake temporary restraining order and cease and desist notice. Isiah Dishawn Hebert Tyson, 26, was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury Wednesday on a...
More than $500K grant will allow Spindletop Center to partner with Orange County Sheriff's Office to help those with mental health issues
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds are set to help those with mental health issues who have been or are currently incarcerated. The Spindletop Center is receiving a $550,000 grant from the Department of Justice. The money is set to help the mental health organization partner with area law enforcement agencies to better serve the Southeast Texas community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur News
Fire ignites at former German Pellets plant; Stop Work Order issued following code concerns
A fire on the exterior conveyor system at the Woodville Pellets Plant near the Port of Port Arthur was reported at approximately 11:46 a.m. Wednesday. Port Arthur Fire Department crews responded and found a fire with light grey smoke located at the top of the conveyor in the bin area used to transfer products to ships for transport.
All of Southeast Texas under burn bans, what you need to know
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amid drastically dry weather, all of Southeast Texas is under burn bans. The bans are designed to be a preventative measure to reduce the risk of homes and properties catching fire and to protect area residents. Officials in Liberty County issued a burn on Wednesday. Hardin...
Beaumont man indicted for intoxication manslaughter after Jefferson County deputy was hit, killed while mowing lawn
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 38-year-old Beaumont man could soon face trial after a Jefferson County deputy was hit and killed while mowing his lawn in July. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Michael David Miller on an intoxication manslaughter charge Wednesday. Miller is charged in connection with the death of James Lee, 71, of Hamshire.
Police: Victim in deadly Port Neches triple shooting was pregnant when she died
PORT NECHES, Texas — A woman who was killed by a man in a triple shooting in Port Neches was pregnant at the time of her death. Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine told 12News Laurie Frederick is believed to have been in her first trimester of pregnancy when she was shot and killed in October. She was 29 when she died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hardin County teacher charged, accused of having improper relationship with a student
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A Hardin County teacher could soon face trial after she was accused of having an improper relationship with a student. A grand jury in Hardin County indicted Theresa Pinckney on two counts of “improper relationship between educator and student, according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace candidates explain why they are the best option for the seat
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and Jefferson County is gearing up for an intense election season. One of the biggest races for Jefferson County is for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2. Democratic candidate Joseph Guillory II, Independent candidate Kyrin Baker and write-in candidate Brandon Bartie are facing off for the seat, hoping to replace current Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen.
11-Year-Old Robert Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Beaumont on Sunday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KFDM-TV
Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle on Hwy 366 in Port Neches
PORT NECHES — A bicyclist has died after he was struck Wednesday night by a vehicle on Highway 366 in Port Neches. The fatal accident happened at about 7:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Highway 366. Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Judge Brad Burnett was called to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Port Arthur News
Charge lowered against Port Arthur woman accused in fatal stabbing
A Port Arthur woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the January killing of her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Phyllis Gipson, 62, is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of Lawrence Ozane, 53, according to Port Arthur police. Bond is set at $200,000, according to information...
Port Arthur News
Police identify man found dead in burned house, call it a homicide
A Beaumont man has been identified as the deceased person found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue following a house fire. Jason West, 41, has been positively identified as the man found during the arson investigation Oct. 7 in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue. West’s death has been...
Trial begins for Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after June 2021 crash
SILSBEE, Texas — Trial began Tuesday for a 60-year-old Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter after fatal car accident June 2021. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above originally aired June 15, 2021.) Stephen Dudley Morgan was arrested on June 15, 2021 in Tyler County on a manslaughter warrant. Police said...
Beaumont mayor, councilmen call for more security cameras at public parks after Rogers Park shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three people that were shot and injured last week at Rogers Park in Beaumont are now out of the hospital. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Residents in the area were left shaken and calling for change, including the installation of more security...
Victim identified in fatal fire that may have been arson, 'person of interest' still at large
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police have identified the victim of what they think was a fire that was intentionally set. Police say the death of Jason West, 41, of Beaumont is now being ruled a homicide. West's body was found badly burned in the remains of a house fire...
Doctors working to develop vaccine for flesh-eating bacteria that forced Bridge City man to amputate leg
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Texas doctors are working to create a vaccine to combat a flesh-eating bacteria that forced a Bridge City man to amputate his leg. Carlton Abney, 54, was on a boat on Cow Bayou with his family when he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus. This type of bacteria is not new to the Lone Star State.
Man wielding a machete fatally shot by Lumberton officer Sunday afternoon
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 62-year-old man wielding a machete was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a Lumberton Police Officer. Lumberton Police got a call to assist EMS Sunday at about 4:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Church Loop according to Lumberton Police chief Danny Sullins. The neighborhood...
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
Comments / 0