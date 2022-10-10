ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

12NewsNow

County judge orders burn ban for Orange County

ORANGE, Texas — A countywide burn ban order has been issued for Orange County. The order was issued by Orange County Judge John Gothia and went into effect on October 11, 2022. A burn ban may be lifted at any time if the county judge or commissioner court determines...
Orange Leader

POLICE: Man with Orange ties killed in vehicle/bicycle collision

PORT NECHES — The driver of a vehicle who struck and killed a bicyclist Wednesday night did not appear to be impaired or speeding, Port Neches Police Chief Paul Lemoine said. The motorist, a 62-year-old man from Mid County driving a 2015 Nissan Altima, stopped after the collision and...
12NewsNow

More than $500K grant will allow Spindletop Center to partner with Orange County Sheriff's Office to help those with mental health issues

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal funds are set to help those with mental health issues who have been or are currently incarcerated. The Spindletop Center is receiving a $550,000 grant from the Department of Justice. The money is set to help the mental health organization partner with area law enforcement agencies to better serve the Southeast Texas community.
12NewsNow

Beaumont man indicted for intoxication manslaughter after Jefferson County deputy was hit, killed while mowing lawn

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 38-year-old Beaumont man could soon face trial after a Jefferson County deputy was hit and killed while mowing his lawn in July. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Michael David Miller on an intoxication manslaughter charge Wednesday. Miller is charged in connection with the death of James Lee, 71, of Hamshire.
12NewsNow

Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace candidates explain why they are the best option for the seat

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and Jefferson County is gearing up for an intense election season. One of the biggest races for Jefferson County is for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2. Democratic candidate Joseph Guillory II, Independent candidate Kyrin Baker and write-in candidate Brandon Bartie are facing off for the seat, hoping to replace current Justice of the Peace Marc DeRouen.
Port Arthur News

Charge lowered against Port Arthur woman accused in fatal stabbing

A Port Arthur woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the January killing of her on-again, off-again boyfriend. Phyllis Gipson, 62, is charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 12 stabbing death of Lawrence Ozane, 53, according to Port Arthur police. Bond is set at $200,000, according to information...
Port Arthur News

Police identify man found dead in burned house, call it a homicide

A Beaumont man has been identified as the deceased person found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue following a house fire. Jason West, 41, has been positively identified as the man found during the arson investigation Oct. 7 in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue. West’s death has been...
12NewsNow

12NewsNow

