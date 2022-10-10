Read full article on original website
Painful 1st Street Detour in Loveland to Remain Until May of 2023
It has been quite a year for First Street in Loveland, as a downtown portion has been closed for most of 2022. The city has begun another project that will keep traffic detoured even longer. First Street in Loveland is a major thoroughfare, taking you from the far west side...
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Has Two Kitchens
Between rising interest rates and housing prices that have come down some but not nearly enough for perspective buyers especially first time buyers, finding an affordable home is pretty difficult to say the least and finding one that's in your price range and not a dump is even more difficult.
Mount Who? Mount Evans Could Be Undergoing A Name Change
Colorado's Mount Evans has been known as such since 1895 - but now, for the first time, the 14'er could be undergoing a name change. Mount Evans, the 14th tallest 14er in Colorado, standing at 14,264 feet, is named after John Evans, former Governor of the Territory of Colorado (1862-1865).
5 Arrested in Northern Colorado Cocaine Bust, Other Suspects at Large
Fresh off the heels of a fentanyl bust, the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has arrested five members of a local drug trafficking organization. According to a Facebook post from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the arrests are part of a long-term NCDTF narcotics investigation into the ring, which the agency believed to be distributing cocaine.
AAAARG! Porch Pirates Are Running Rampant In Colorado
Well you know what your parents always told you when you were a kid, (at least mine drilled this into my head) "if it doesn't belong to you, keep your hands to yourself." Apparently there are a lot of people's parents that didn't tell them that or the more likely scenario, they were told but chose to not listen and just become awful human beings as adults.
Choice City Spins: Old Town Fort Collins Has a Cool, New, Vinyl Shop
At a spot that used to be a gallery, is another gallery of sorts: A record gallery. Just off the 'beaten path' of Old Town, yet right in the heart of it, you may find just what you've been looking for. It's great to see that the nation is at...
NoCo Business Spotlight: The Weld County Sheriff’s Office Is Hiring
Townsquare Media NoCo is highlighting businesses in Northern Colorado with our NOCO BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. If you've ever wanted to work in law enforcement, you're in the right place. The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is searching for driven, dedicated people to join their hardworking team. The agency offers unique experiences...
This Colorado Restaurant’s Crazy Food Challenge Features A Colossal 96oz Burrito
Even those with the heartiest of appetites might have a hard time stomaching this entire dish. Over the weekend, I was scrolling through TikTok when I stumbled across this video:. Initially, I was too busy drooling to notice that this gigantic, mouthwatering, too-big-for-one-human-to-eat burrito is made right here in Colorado.
Suspects In Burglaries In Windsor, Fort Collins Sought By Police
Police in Windsor and Fort Collins are making for the public's help in identifying the suspects in several burglaries in both communities. That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page. According to the post, recent burglaries in which the suspects are thought to be involved...
2 Lamborghinis Destroyed in Downtown Denver Accident Last Night
An accident in Denver on Thursday night would make anyone who appreciates automobiles sick to their stomach. The Denver Fire Department shared photos of two exotic cars involved in an accident on Facebook. The crash left the two Lamborghinis nearly unrecognizable. One purple Lamborghini sustained significant damage and the other...
Do You Remember the Alpine Slide at Heritage Square in Golden?
When people talk about growing up in Colorado, you will usually hear about the old location of Elitch Gardens, Lakeside Amusement Park, or the current location of Elitch Gardens. All of those amusement parks hold a special memory in my heart from my childhood, but there is one place that...
How Do You Dispose of an American Flag in Northern Colorado
Now that summer is officially over, many of us are putting away the outdoor decor. If you have been flying an American Flag and realize it looks a little worn, read on. It may need to be retired and there is a mostly unknown, correct way to do that. Just throwing it in the garbage is seen as highly disrespectful.
This $2.25 Million Boyd Lake House in Loveland is Super Baller
The more I adult, the more I want a home with a garage that is bigger than the home itself. If I happen to win the Powerball, I am totally going to buy this Loveland home located right on Boyd Lake. This home is currently listed on Realtor for $2.25...
Giant Boa Found Slithering Through A Fort Collins Neighborhood
With the way I feel about snakes, let's just say I would probably never step foot in that backyard again and I'd probably put the house up for sale. Ok ok, maybe that's a bit of an exaggeration maybe, but one thing is for sure. That's super creepy. The almost...
Lovelanders Are Missing This One Place the Most, These Days
"Things change," "Time moves on." Two sayings that are very, very true. Folks were recently talking within the "I Love Loveland" Facebook page, about things that they used to do when they were young in Loveland. There were nearly 75 responses, with one place being mentioned more than the others.
Cool, Iconic Building in Downtown Loveland for Sale At $6.9 Million
A building in Loveland that has drawn curious eyes for over a decade is on the market. The building dates back to the late 1800's when it was a livery, and was recently home to Lightning Hybrids. Right in the heart of Downtown Loveland is this property at 319 North...
Who is the Wathen Trail in Fort Collins Named After?
It's obvious to know how some of the popular hiking and biking trails in Larimer County got their names. For example, Loveland's Keyhole Loop Trail is apparent as soon as this point is reached on the path. Horsetooth Falls Loop and the Poudre Trail are two others whose names come...
What’s New At Loveland Ski Area? New Lodge, Lifts And More
Big things are happening ahead of the 2022-2023 ski season at Loveland Ski Area. According to Loveland Ski Area's COO, Rob Goodell, the ski area is currently finishing up work on a new ski lodge as well as a new chair lift. “Getting things buttoned up and ready,” Goodell told...
Slots of Fun: Did You Know Cheyenne Has Slot Machines Now?
Maybe you have a little extra money burning a hole in your pocket, but you're just not up for heading up to Central City and Blackhawk; how about a quick trip to Cheyenne?. Slot machines can be a lot of fun: You just kick back and watch those reels go 'round hoping they'll make you a winner. Sure, you don't always win, but if you like slots, you don't mind, too much.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Jason Lewis
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
