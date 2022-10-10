Read full article on original website
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
cohaitungchi.com
21+ CHEAP AND FREE THINGS TO DO IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE
After a quick trip to Nashville to visit friends and take in one of our absolute favorite cities, we found so many great free things to do in Nashville. The trip time from Atlanta is anywhere between 3.5 to 4 hours, plus you get to drive through the amazing state of Tennessee. There is a time change when you arrive in Nashville, gaining an hour on the way there and losing one on the return trip.
Nashville Scene
Nashville Jazz Workshop Settles In on Buchanan Street
At the end of 2019, the Nashville Jazz Workshop concluded a tenure of almost two decades on Adams Street in Germantown. Last summer, despite being delayed by the pandemic, the organization finally got to have its grand opening celebration in its new home at 1012 Buchanan St., amid a growing arts district in historically Black North Nashville.
nashvilleguru.com
Top 15 Upcoming Concerts in Nashville
Nashville has become a very popular tour destination for musicians across the world. From Maren Morris to Jason Aldean to Lizzo to Post Malone, the 2022 concert lineup this fall is incredible in Music City. Make sure to get one of these top 15 upcoming concerts in Nashville on your calendar.
'Laurel was a beacon of light, she was a giver': Student killed in storm
The Williamson County Emergency Management Agency said Laurel Flaherty was killed in a storm-related incident while on the road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the death.
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
Nashville Scene
M. Simone Boyd’s Women of North Nashville at Elizabeth Park
Led by local advocate and writer M. Simone Boyd and funded by a Metro Public Works grant, the Women of North Nashville project honors Curlie McGruder, Nora Evelyn Ransom, Mary Louise Watson, Willie Mae Boddie and Juno Frankie Pierce. The five women are integral to our city’s history because of their political advocacy and community work in North Nashville. The wood-mosaic murals — fabricated by local studio Maple Built — hang in Elizabeth Park as a testament to the women’s bravery and care for others.
QSR magazine
Taziki's Plans Growth in Tennessee
The first Taziki’s Mediterranean Café opened in the southeast in 1998. After opening 100 restaurants across 17 states, the popular fast-casual brand is turning its attention squarely on the Volunteer State. Taziki’s is set to open four new cafés across the greater Nashville area, starting in Nolensville, located...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
murfreesborovoice.com
Murfreesboro, TN Ranked at #21 out of 200 Cities for having Generous Portion of Amenities
Murfreesboro, TN - A recent survey by the company LawnStarter, ranked the ‘Best Cities for Remote Workers’ and found that Murfreesboro ranked within the top 50-list! The survey was conducted because of the increasing number of people who prefer working from home. In case you’re curious, over 60% of job seekers today would rather work remotely, as opposed to heading into an office day-after-day.
Tennessee Tribune
Celebration October 16 at Lee Chapel
Lee Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate Rev. Dr. Harold Moses Love, Jr. and Lady Leah Love on Sunday, October 16, 2022 during the 10 am Worship Service. Lee Chapel acknowledges and is grateful for Pastor Love’s faithful devotion to God and for his leadership of the church and his commitment to the members for over six years.
Nashville Scene
What Freedom Meant for Black People in Nashville During the Civil War
On Saturday, I went over to Fort Negley to hear Dr. Thavolia Glymph speak about what freedom meant for Black people in Nashville during the Civil War. I’m oversimplifying some with that description, but it was fascinating. And exciting! Dr. Glymph is legendary. For historians, this is the equivalent of a home renovator having Bob Villa stop by to tell him he’s doing a good job. Or Babe Ruth showing up to your baseball game to give you some pointers and tell you you’ve got a nice swing. Or if you’re massively defrauding your state and harming the poor people in it and Brett Favre stops by to give you an attaboy.
‘Karma is coming’ brother of man beaten, killed in downtown Nashville says
"Karma is coming" — those are the words from a man to his brother's killer. Bryan Rebenstorf is behind bars facing homicide for killing 52-year-old Jerry Muller.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Smyrna, TN
Smyrna is one of the most memorable and famous suburbs of the Nashville Hub. All the tourist destinations and accessibility make it a popular pass-through point, but the food is what keeps people coming back for more. In honor of Smyrna’s commitment to excellent cuisine, strong community, and traditional recipes,...
WSMV
Juvenile shot in the leg near downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police received a call about a juvenile shooting on 83 Carroll Street at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning. According to officials, the 15-year-old was shot in the leg and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. The victim’s injuries were not reported to be life-threatening.
How Nashville celebrated National Coming Out Day
It is a day of celebration for many — particularly the LGBTQ community on National Coming Out Day this Tuesday.
fox17.com
Woman, 22, dead after tree falls on car during Williamson County severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 22-year-old woman was killed during severe storms Wednesday in Middle Tennessee. The woman, Laurel Flaherty, recently graduated from Belmont University in May with a Bachelor of Social Work. A preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows the Massachusetts woman was traveling along...
Nearly 2,000 NES customers without power
Nashville Electric Service has reported nearly 2,000 customers are without power.
whopam.com
One flown to Nashville hospital following crash on Pembroke Road
A woman was taken to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville following a rear-end collision at Bill Bryan Boulevard on Pembroke Road Thursday morning. The victim had to be extricated from the vehicle, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt. Payton Rogers, who says her legs had been pinned under the dashboard of the vehicle she was driving. She was flown to Skyline Medical Center for treatment of leg injuries.
Baby found alone in burning hotel room in Nashville
A baby was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt after being found inside a hotel room that was on fire on Wednesday.
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
