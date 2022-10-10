ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Body Of Missing Cohasset Hunter Found After 12-Hour Search: Police

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

The body of a Quincy man who was reported missing during a family camping trip over the weekend was found dead after a 12-hour search, authorities said.

Joseph Whooley, age 56, was last seen around Lily Pond in Cohasset on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8, Cohasset Police said on Facebook . Police said.

His body was found near the same pond just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said.

UPDATE 2:00PM Please see the below statement from Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley. "Cohasset Police, with the...

Posted by Cohasset Police Department, Cohasset MA on Saturday, October 8, 2022

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and thank our mutual aid partners for their assistance with the search," Quingley said.

Authorities do not believe foul play was involved. The investigation is ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cohasset, MA
Cohasset, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
capecod.com

Video: Bourne Police detective retires after 29 years on the job

BOURNE – Wednesday, Detective David Wilson walked out of the department for the last time as the Bourne Police Court Prosecutor, stepping into the well earned world of retirement after 29 years of dedicated and distinguished service to the department and Town of Bourne. David started with the department...
BOURNE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man dies after two trucks collide on Route 495 in Andover

ANDOVER, Mass. — A man has died after two trucks collided with each other during the Thursday morning commute on a busy Andover highway. State Police say the crash happened just after 7:00 a.m. when a Graham Waste Services truck carrying a roll-off dumpster was stopped in traffic in the right lane of Route 495 southbound waiting to get onto the Interstate 93 exit ramp. While the truck was stopped, a box truck rammed into the rear of the dumpster, sending the box truck towards the wood-line.
ANDOVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Aid#Family Camping
CBS Boston

18-year-old driver killed in Needham crash

NEEDHAM - A teenage driver was killed in a two-car crash in Needham Wednesday afternoon.The cars collided at about 4:25 p.m. in the area of Forest Street and Rolling Lane. Both drivers were rushed to the hospital where one of them died. He was identified by police Thursday as 18-year-old Dylan Newman of Newton.There is no word yet on the condition of the other driver. There were no passengers in either vehicle.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
NEEDHAM, MA
WHAV

Police Arrest 76-Year-Old Man, Charging Him With Trying to Lure Away Students at Bus Stop

A 76-year-old Haverhill man is under arrest and charged with allegedly trying to lure into his car students waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning. Following an investigation, police said John Perrault of Haverhill was charged with enticement and driving with a revoked license after police received report of an older man approaching female students at their bus stop near Brookline Avenue and Main Street.
HAVERHILL, MA
NECN

Mass. Corrections Officer Badly Hurt in Attack Making ‘Miraculous Recovery': State Rep.

The Massachusetts corrections officer severely injured when he was attacked by an inmate in August is making "a miraculous recovery," a state representative said Thursday. Matthew Tidman was left on life support after being repeatedly hit in the head by a piece of gym equipment at the Massachusetts Correctional Institute in Shirley on Aug. 31. Inmate Ray Booth has been indicted in the attack.
SHIRLEY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify husband, wife found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Kingston

KINGSTON, Mass. — Law enforcement officials have identified a husband and wife who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Kingston over the weekend. Officers responding to a home on Elm Street around 11:15 a.m. Sunday found 45-year-old man outside suffering from a fatal gunshot wound and a 45-year-old woman shot to death inside the house, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.
KINGSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Wareham native found dead in apparent murder-suicide

A Wareham native and his wife were found dead on Sunday, Oct. 9, in what the Kingston Police Department believe to be a murder-suicide. The couple were identified as Colin Canham, 45, and Sara Emerick, 45. Canham is a Wareham native and a graduate of the Wareham High School, class of 1995.
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

Couple Identified in Kingston Murder-Suicide; Husband Was a Wareham Native

KINGSTON (1420 WBSM) — The couple that was found dead as a result of a murder-suicide Sunday morning in Kingston has been identified, and the husband was a Wareham native. According to Kingston Police, officers responded on Sunday at about 11:15 a.m. to an Elm Street residence for a death investigation. The address was later confirmed to be 257 Elm Street. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said a family member had found two bodies in the home.
KINGSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in face at Vermont hotel

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — A Massachusetts man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the face at a hotel in Vermont, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting at a Comfort Inn in White River Junction on the morning of Oct. 6 found Michael Lamont, of Lowell, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Hartford, Vermont, Police Department.
LOWELL, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
380K+
Followers
56K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy