Body Of Missing Cohasset Hunter Found After 12-Hour Search: Police

The body of a Quincy man who was reported missing during a family camping trip over the weekend was found dead after a 12-hour search, authorities said.

Joseph Whooley, age 56, was last seen around Lily Pond in Cohasset on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8, Cohasset Police said on Facebook . Police said.

His body was found near the same pond just before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley said.

UPDATE 2:00PM Please see the below statement from Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley. "Cohasset Police, with the... Posted by Cohasset Police Department, Cohasset MA on Saturday, October 8, 2022

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and thank our mutual aid partners for their assistance with the search," Quingley said.

Authorities do not believe foul play was involved. The investigation is ongoing.