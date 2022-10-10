ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall foliage colors starting to show across western Massachusetts

By Emma McCorkindale
WWLP
 3 days ago

GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – Columbus day weekend is known for leaf peeping, and the colors are really starting to pop across western Massachusetts.

Why do leaves change color in the fall?

The Granville Harvest Fair was busy on Monday as visitors enjoyed the mid-October day, it’s been years since Andrea Wright made the trip to western Massachusetts from her hometown of Phoenix, Arizona to admire the fall foliage.

22News spoke to Wright about coming to New England to catch the fall foliage. “Oh it’s amazing, you don’t see this in Phoenix. So this is amazing, this is so beautiful.”

It’s expected that we should reach the peak in the next week or so.

