40 dogs show signs of respiratory illness, 11 test positive for Canine Pneumovirus at Las Vegas Animal Foundation

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 40 dogs at The Animal Foundation’s shelter are showing signs of an upper respiratory illness and 11 have tested positive for Canine Pneumovirus, the foundation said Monday.

Other test results are still pending, according to the foundation.

“Canine Pneumovirus causes symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, and nasal discharge, and fever. Most affected animals experience mild cold-like symptoms, but some dogs can develop more serious disease that can progress to pneumonia,” said Dr. Casey Miller, Chief Veterinarian at The Animal Foundation.

One dog tested positive for Strep Zoo on Sept. 30 in an “isolated case,” the foundation said. No other dogs have tested positive for that virus since then.

When the dogs are treated and cured, the shelter will be able to reopen dog intake operations and dog adoptions.

The shelter announced earlier this month that all dog adoptions would be paused after some were exposed to a respiratory illness. At the time, 17 dogs had been showing symptoms and one had to be euthanized.

Last month, the foundation was pleading for people to help foster pets after reaching a “critical point” in capacity and after an entire department within the foundation resigned, citing “poor and unstable work conditions.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Kathy Clark
3d ago

Really? Are you that ignorant? Your organization caused this by not keeping this shelter clean and attending to their needs correctly because all y'all could do was point fingers!!!!!! People probably would foster but the animals are sick and may make their animals at home sick. I would but I can't be with them 24/7. They need proper medical and proper places, CLEAN, SANTIZED AND STERLIZED DAILY. If you can't get the job done, close down forever and find a way to put these animals somewhere to be cared for the right way 😡😑

Christine
3d ago

Maybe because your facility is dirty, and the dogs are NOT receiving proper care.

