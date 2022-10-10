Read full article on original website
KWTX
Miss Texas makes history, inspires thousands as she prepares for Miss America
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - She’s a law school graduate, nonprofit CEO, social media influencer, entrepreneur and Miss Texas. Averie Bishop became the 85th Miss Texas in June, but she said it still doesn’t feel real. “It feels like I am going through the ropes, doing the job, meeting...
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
KHOU
Why could a staple of Texas barbecue restaurants be in short supply this fall?
HOUSTON — While brisket and sausage are often the stars of any Texas barbecue plate, smoked turkey is a well-loved supporting player. And restaurants are warning the leaner treat could be hard to find in the next couple of months. Avian flu pandemic to blame for shortage. According to...
WFAA
Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week
DALLAS — Seven weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
394 million birds will migrate over Central Texas Thursday, tracker says
These birds migrate under the cover of darkness.
The Largest Homecoming Mum Ever? Texas School Shows Off Their Giant Creation
They say everything is bigger in Texas and for those of you not originally from here, that is a fact. We like to do things bigger here. Our trucks are big, our personalities are larger than life, our food portions, can't compete and even our mums are larger than life. Wait, what is a 'mum?' I tend to forget that not everyone knows or has even seen one.
This Is Texas' Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
‘Prepare For The Scare’: Texas Car Wash Giving Visitors A Fright
You can experience the "Tunnel of Terror" this month.
What Was the Coldest Day in Texas and How Cold Was It?
We love to talk about the weather in Texas, probably because it can get a bit wacky here. One minute the sun is shining and you're rocking a pair of shorts, the next it's freezing cold and you're lighting up the fireplace. Chilly weather certainly isn't something we are known...
Report: 2 Texas cities ranked among the best for southern food in America
When it comes to eating southern food, it may be a good idea to stick to southern states and the cities within them to get not only legitimate, but the best southern food America has to offer.
This Cool Map of TX Displays Stars Names on the City They’re From
Usually, the use we have for maps is for seeing the different cities and states around the United States. For example, as we get older some of us tend to forget the capitols of certain states or are curious about other cities in Texas or outside states. But if you...
UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
H-E-B donates $1M for Texas State Parks
On Tuesday, H-E-B donated $1 million to commemorate 100 years of Texas State Parks, according to a release.
15 Abandoned Locations in Texas That Are Kind of Creepy
As the saying goes, everything is bigger and better in Texas, and that includes the amazing buildings, and other locations, that have been abandoned and still stand to this day. And with Halloween coming up soon, you may want to give yourself the creeps with these abandoned places in the Lone Star State.
Dawn Buckingham and Jay Kleberg vie for open land commissioner seat overseeing the Alamo and disaster relief funds
As the Nov. 8 midterm election nears, most eyes across Texas are on high-profile races such as those for governor, attorney general and the Legislature. But Texas voters will also choose a new land commissioner in the race between state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, and Democratic conservationist Jay Kleberg.
Central Texas breweries win big at annual Great American Beer Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!. Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.
Husband of missing Alvin woman asking Southeast Texans with any information to come forward
ALVIN, Texas — The husband of a missing Alvin woman is asking Southeast Texans for help in bringing her back home. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was last seen on September 22 by her family, but a photo taken on September 23 shows her walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.
houstoniannews.com
Beto O’Rourke’s Rally at SHSU
Texas Democratic governor candidate Beto O’Rourke made a campaign stop at Sam Houston State University as a part of his Texas College Tour on Oct. 7, 2022. On his Texas College Tour, he visits different Texas universities to outline his unifying vision of his beliefs. This event was held...
