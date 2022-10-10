ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Zoo to close Tuesday for repairs to water lines

By Julius Ayo
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Zoo will be closed Tuesday, Oct. 10, for repairs to the facility’s water lines.

The Zoo posted the news on social media Monday afternoon apologizing to guests hoping to stop by the facility.

Virginia Zoo taking precautions due to local case of avian flu

A week prior, zoo officials say they were taking precautions with some birds at their facility due to a local confirmed case of avian flu.

Wildlife authorities confirmed cases of the high pathogenic avian flu (HPAI) in a Canadian goose population along the Lafayette and Elizabeth Rivers.

These cases are not unexpected as wild birds are in the midst of fall migration. The zoo has since increased its biosecurity patrols and has relocated its most at-risk birds to indoor or protected habitats.

