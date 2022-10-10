UNM alum, Turing Award winner gives talk to students

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A UNM graduate returned to campus to talk with students after winning the most prestigious award for computer science. Jack J. Dongarra received his doctorate from UNM in 1980 in applied mathematics.

Since then, he’s developed algorithms and software that set the foundation for the high-performance computers that are commonplace today. He received the Association of Computing Machinery A.M. Turing Award last year and Monday, he stopped by his alma mater to try and inspire the young students.

Story continues below:

“It was really a terrific experience, UNM provided the right environment and atmosphere for that work to go on,” said Dr. Dongarra. “Hopefully, that will continue into the future.”

The Turing Award, often called the Nobel Prize of Computing, comes with a $1 million prize.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.