Oct. 13 update: Midcoast adds 20 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
A Present and Past Spectacle of Abundance
As the Maine landscape turns from shades of green to brilliant oranges and reds and porches are adorned with pumpkins, skeletal; creatures, and witches in black hats, it’s the time for the fall gatherings of crows. In our neighborhood over the past week, as dusk quietly settles, suddenly there...
Education and the economy highlights third candidate forum
Candidates for Maine House of Representatives and the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners discussed education, business issues, and housing during the third of four political forums hosted by The Lincoln County News ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election. Held at the Waldoboro town office Thursday, Oct. 6, the panel...
Open house draws a hungry, appreciative crowd
Sparky the fire dog and Smoky Bear, along with the free food, drew over 200 people to Boothbay Fire Department’s annual Fire Prevention Week open house Tuesday, Oct. 11. Held from 5 to 7 p.m., the event also featured a display of fire and other emergency vehicles, time to meet the firefighters – some dressed in full gear while others worked the grills, cooked fries, or manned information display tables – and a time for catch-up conversations with friends and neighbors.
Authors of ‘The First Blade of Sweetgrass’ at Merry Barn
Here at the Merry Barn we are continuing to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day throughout the entire week, and beyond. This Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10:30 a.m., we are honored to welcome the authors of The First Blade of Sweetgrass, Gabriel Frey and Suzanne Greenlaw, for a special reading at our October Community Literacy Event.
Wildflower seed fundraiser
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District is excited to announce a new fundraiser - - native wildflower seeds. October is the perfect month to sow wildflower seeds for spring growth. Want to develop a big flower garden without planting and tending to dozens of plants? Replace some of your lawn with a meadow! Create a pollinator strip between your street and property/lawn. Overseed an existing meadow to fill in the gaps. Whether you’re seeding a small space garden, filling in a side yard, or planting across acres of land, wildflowers are an easy-to-grow solution and supportive of pollinators.
Suzanne L. Keene
Suzanne Lewis Keene died on Oct. 9, 2022 at St. Andrews Village surrounded by family. The daughter of Richard B. Lewis and Althea Harrington Lewis, she was born in Boothbay Harbor on June 16, 1937. She attended schools in East Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor where she was the salutatorian of the high school graduating class of 1955. After attending Burdett School in Boston majoring in business she worked in the office at Hodgdon Brothers Shipyard in East Boothbay. She graduated from Framingham State College in Massachusetts in 1974 with a BS in elementary education. She was a substitute schoolteacher in Massachusetts for several years before teaching for 15 years at the Massachusetts Hospital School in Canton.
New Hope Midcoast wins $25,000 State Farm grant
In just 10 days, 88,000 people cast more than 2 million votes in support of their favorite causes. As a result, 100 communities, in 34 states, including New Hope Midcoast (NHM), is getting an assist from State Farm®. The 100 winners are each receiving $25,000 grants to support local community causes.
Welcome Nao Trinidad!
The Spanish Tall Ship, Nao Trinidad, the 200-ton, 95’ long Armada del Maluco replica has been in port at the Boothbay Harbor town landing off the Whale Park since Monday afternoon and tours of the ship will commence Friday through Sunday, Oct. 14 to 16. Trinidad was commissioned by...
Just go
One last pitch for attendance at Wiscasset Scarecrowfest’s big day this Saturday, Oct. 15. From the dessert contest to the movie and scarecrow-building, this annual event, now back at the municipal building, is built for fun, flavor and more. And, as hoped here last week, National Weather Service’s early...
Committee updated on charter draft, traffic flow
The Community School District draft charter is ready for the 131st Legislature, committee members learned Oct. 11. Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 98 Superintendent Robert Kahler said the CSD attorney submitted a four-page draft charter and two-page explanation to Boothbay's attorney for review. The only question the towns have so far...
Domestic violence roundtable Oct. 28
New Hope Midcoast, Midcoast Maine’s only comprehensive domestic violence resource center, will host a free Domestic Violence Roundtable Discussion from 9 a.m.to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at the Tugboat Inn, 80 Commercial St., Boothbay Harbor. Everyone is welcome. Attendees will be sent two brief articles to read in...
It was a fantastic Fall Foliage Festival
This is a quintessential fall day in New England, and we’re going to the fair, I overheard a woman with a Southern accent say to her companion Saturday at Boothbay Railway Village. And she was right! The sun was shining, trees stood in all their crimson and golden splendor as hundreds of visitors passed through the gates Saturday and Sunday.
Community Lunch to benefit fire victims
Jennie Mitchell of Brady’s said Monday that the first Community Lunch at the restaurant on Monday, Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m. will benefit Vi Lee and the Morton family. “We would like to encourage the donation of gift cards for clothes, Hannaford and area restaurants. Cash donations will be taken to the bank where they are setting up accounts for them,” said Mitchell.
Local FDs visit Boothbay Region Elementary School
Boothbay Region Elementary School pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and grades one and two welcomed special guests Oct. 11. The Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor fire departments made their annual visit promoting fire safety. For Boothbay Chief Dick Spofford, it was another opportunity to introduce firefighters to young elementary school students. “For me, this makes over 20 times I’ve been here for fire safety,” he said. “This introduces young students to firemen so they won’t be afraid. When they are fully equipped with a mask and a tank, they can be scary. We want to teach them that firemen are there to help them, not be afraid,” he said.
BRHS principal invites community to breakfast Nov. 1
Boothbay Region High School had its open house Oct. 5. Principal Tricia Campbell announced a “Principal’s Breakfast” for Nov. 1 where families will be able to drop in and say “hello” and ask questions ahead of the Nov. 16 parent/teacher conferences. Campbell said her goal...
Tragedy on a fine fall weekend
The newspaper doesn’t like to cover fire stories as they sometimes involve the loss of life. Luckily, this past Sunday’s tragic fire didn’t involve the loss of life, but the loss of a home to longtime resident Vi Lee and the tenants of her house, the Bill and Sherri Morton family.
Southport Column: Town news and more
Southport Central School had no bus service on Oct. 11 and 12. Not sure why, but students had to find their own transportation those two days after the long weekend due to a teachers’ inservice day on Friday and the national holiday on Monday. Little news gathered thus far...
Theater at Monmouth presents abridged AS YOU LIKE IT
Coming on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6:30pm: All the world’s a stage in As You Like It, Shakespeare’s gender-bending comedy, where poetry, mistaken identities, and true loves lost and found abound! As part of the Strand Family Series, tickets are available on a Pay-What-You-Can scale, $0-20. The performance is recommended for ages 11 and up. Running time is 60-90 minutes.
William Robinson Jr.
On Oct. 7, 2022, William “Bill” Robinson Jr., 82, of Nobleboro, died peacefully at Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta after a period of declining health. Born in 1939 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Ethel Stuart Robinson and William John Robinson, Bill earned a BA from Williams College in Massachusetts. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and was awarded a Purple Heart for his service. He served honorably in the Marines, achieving the rank of Captain.
