Boothbay Region Elementary School pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and grades one and two welcomed special guests Oct. 11. The Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor fire departments made their annual visit promoting fire safety. For Boothbay Chief Dick Spofford, it was another opportunity to introduce firefighters to young elementary school students. “For me, this makes over 20 times I’ve been here for fire safety,” he said. “This introduces young students to firemen so they won’t be afraid. When they are fully equipped with a mask and a tank, they can be scary. We want to teach them that firemen are there to help them, not be afraid,” he said.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO