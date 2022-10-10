ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Videos: Oklahoma State Players Preview TCU

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team travels to Fort Worth this weekend for a 2:30 p.m. kick against TCU. Cowboys Sione Asi, Jabbar Muhammad, Dominic Richardson and Jake Springfield met with reporters after the team’s Tuesday practice.
From Braum’s to OSU, Blackwell Is paving path to success

Stephen Howard | Manager of Communications | 405-744-4363 | [email protected]. Daysia Blackwell was like numerous 15-year-olds in Duncan, Oklahoma — in want of a. job to pay for after-school actions. The native Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy retailer. employed her on, however wanting again, Blackwell ended up...
Photos: Texas Rangers Instructional League Team Plays Oklahoma State

It was Pokes vs. Pros in O’Brate Stadium Monday night, and Oklahoma State came out on top. The Cowboys beat the Texas Rangers Instructional League team 8-1 in an exhibition game, and PFB photographer Devin Wilber was on-hand to capture the unique outing. Here are some of his best shots.
Garth Brooks coming to Oklahoma State University

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music legend Garth Brooks is heading back to Oklahoma State University. Brooks, alumnus of OSU, will be kicking off a new conversational mentorship series for students called “Industry Insights.”. Students can attend the event on Oct. 25 at the McKnight Center for the Performing...
Check Out the Texas Tech Kick That’s Blowing Up the Internet

This seemed like the greatest thing ever for Texas Tech, but it backfired spectacularly. It took a couple of views to really get what happened here. Texas Tech unleashed an unexpected onside kick after scoring a touchdown in the 1st quarter and the ball was recovered by a Texas Tech player. WHOOO! Wreck 'em, Tech, right?!
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#Daton Fix Truck#Osu#Harley Davidson Edition#Gmc Sierra
10 Things to Know Following OSU’s 41-31 Win Over Texas Tech

Mike Gundy and OSU’s sustained dominance over Texas Tech continued Saturday with a 41-31 win as the Cowboys moved to 5-0 on the season, setting up what looks like the best game of the Big 12 slate this weekend with TCU welcoming them to Fort Worth. Before we move forward, let’s first look in the rearview to recap the game with our weekly 10 things to know.
13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK

Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home

With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
Cherokee Ranch Closes The Doors

ENID, OK - One of Enid's newest downtown eateries has closed the doors. Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle Company opened in April of 2021. The company weathered setbacks and a year of COVID-19 but they took a chance and opened their doors and welcomed northwest Oklahoma residents. Rodney Brittain and...
Deadly Kansas crash kills Oklahoma couple

PAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people died in west Kansas following a collision between a passenger car and a semi Monday evening in Pawnee County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Kia Sorento was going south on Highway 183 when it failed to stop at a posted stop sign. A semi-tractor trailer being […]
Cushing finalist for massive refinery project with transformational impact

CUSHING, Okla. — Cushing is already known as the pipeline crossroads of the world. It is now a finalist for a massive refinery project with an impact that the city said would be transformational. Cushing is known for its endless supply of pipelines and oil storage facilities, but it has not had a refinery since the late 1980s.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
First responders in east Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters and police officers can be seen at a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive. There are no details yet on why they are there. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

