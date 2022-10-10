Read full article on original website
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena former President Donald Trump, demanding his personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video and described his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss, which led to his supporters’ fierce assault on the U.S. Capitol. With alarming messages from the U.S. Secret Service warning of violence and vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help, the panel showed the raw desperation at the Capitol. Using language frequently seen in criminal indictments, the panel said Trump had acted in a “premeditated” way ahead of Jan. 6, 2021, despite countless aides and officials telling him he had lost. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. On his social media outlet he blasted members for not asking him earlier — though he didn’t say he would have complied — and called the panel “a total BUST.” “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6′s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair, ahead of the vote.
Six takeaways from Monday’s Ohio U.S. Senate debate between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Monday’s U.S. Senate debate between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance offered voters plenty of fodder as they consider whom to support in the Nov. 8 election to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman. The event gave the candidates a chance to hammer on the major themes...
Remember This Guy? Nancy Pelosi Has A Special Message Just For Him
The House Speaker puts one of the most infamous Jan. 6 rioters on blast.
The debate between The Ryan and J.D. Vance showcased America’s political crisis
Right-wing extremism has had an active presence in the United States for the past hundred years. Milquetoast liberalism has enjoyed similar longevity. The recent debate between Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates Tim Ryan, a Democrat, and J.D. Vance, a Republican, put both of these ideologies on full display. Vance is...
Bernie Moreno forgot where the money goes in his criticism of Tim Ryan stance on electric vehicles
Bernie Moreno forgets where the money goes in his commentary “Tim Ryan forgets it’s your money-and your choice.”. He mentions bad decisions in Washington, D.C., leading to loss manufacturing jobs. This started with NAFTA. Rob Portman voted “for.” Sherrod Brown voted “against.”. At least the...
Ryan-Vance debate: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While the Cleveland Baseball team’s name change didn’t come up in the first debate between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance, it had in a primary debate and Fox News interview when Vance hit former opponent Matt Dolan, whose family owns the team, over the name change. Vance had called out the Dolan’s for weakness giving into the ‘woke mob.’
