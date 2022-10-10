ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Unfortunate Circumstances' Prompt Closure Of Seafood Restaurant/Chophouse In Commack

Hooks & Chops, located at 6330 Jericho Turnpike in Commack

A Long Island seafood restaurant and chophouse has abruptly closed its doors.

Hooks & Chops, located at 6330 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, is closed, the restaurant announced on Friday, Oct. 7.

The restaurant initially announced a temporary closure due to flooding on Tuesday, Oct. 4, before making the announcement on Friday.

"Due to unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances, head chef and owner Steven Del Lima is saddened to say Hooks & Chops has been forced to close its doors," the announcement reads. "We'd like to give a big thank you to our loyal staff and clientele for supporting us and we thank you all for the last two years of service."

The restaurant also thanked customers for the past two years of service.

The owner said the news of the closure came abruptly, and they plan to offer refunds for those who purchased gift cards.

"We'd like to make it extremely clear that we had no indication of doors closing up until very last minute and it came just as big of a shock to us as it did to you," the restaurant said.

Guests who purchased gift cards can send a photo of the gift card and receipt to chefstevedellima@gmail.com for refunds or credit for another restaurant, the business said.

