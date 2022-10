Elon Musk introduced Tesla’s most recent creation, a humanoid robot called Optimus. The mechanical figure walked out on stage and waved at the crowd. It's supposed to be able to complete simple tasks such as watering plants. Kathryn Minshew, CEO of The Muse, joined Cheddar News to discuss. "Do I think that within the next 10 years will all be replaced by robots? Absolutely not," she said. "There are so many jobs that only a human currently is capable of. But that said, we collectively need to start investing in upskilling education and professional development for the workforce because we are going to see some major changes."

