Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Michigan's connection to the Wonderful Wizard of Oz
With the worldwide success of the Wonderful Wizard of Oz, one might think author L. Frank Baum always had success as a writer. However, that wasn't the case.
Local Artist “Embodies” Talents and Wins at ArtPrize 2022
Since its creation in 2009, ArtPrize, hosted in Grand Rapids, MI has become the largest international open art competition where artists of all kinds can display their work. With interactive displays, works being made in real time, and people from far and wide ArtPrize provides visitors with a creative adventure like nowhere else. As big as this competition is, art does what it is meant to at its core, help those around them heal. Local Southwest Michigan artist and ArtPrize 2022 Time-Based Winner, Kristen Zamora’s Embodied project has helped heal people from near and far.
5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The weekend is nearly here, and there are plenty of things going on in Grand Rapids to fill up your schedule. Whether you’re looking for a fun night getting drinks downtown, or a family-friendly afternoon with the kids, we’ve got five ideas for things you can do around the city this weekend.
Social House Kitchen and Bar to host outdoor festival with headliner The Verve Pipe
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Social House Kitchen and Bar will be transforming into an all-day live music venue this Saturday for its first annual October on Ottawa Street Festival. The festival is Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Organizers encourage those ages 21 and over looking for a fun night out to head to downtown Grand Rapids.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids Public Museum ensuring Indigenous voices, perspectives reflected in programming, exhibits
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) is working to ensure Indigenous voices and perspectives are consistently incorporated into its current and future programming and exhibits. In honor of National Indigenous Peoples’ Day on Monday, Oct. 10, officials announced it received two grants to help achieve that...
Iconic Toys 'R' Us returns with grand opening event this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "I don't want to grow up, because if I did, I couldn't be a Toys 'R' Us kid," is a tune that most kids nowadays have never heard—until now. The iconic toy store has partnered with Macy's and will be opening up a Toys 'R' Us toy section in select stores across the country.
Grand Rapids Ballet season starts this weekend. Here’s what is planned.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — This weekend, the Grand Rapids Ballet kicks off its 2022-23 season, a part of the ballet’s 50th anniversary celebration. The ballet company is starting its new season with a jam-packed weekend including three ballets, one of which is a choreographic world premiere. “Elemental Movement,”...
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Make Ebels General Store your fall destination
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
Breakfast and Booze: New Brunch Restaurant Opening in Grand Rapids
Who doesn't love brunch?! It's the perfect combination of breakfast, lunch, and cocktails!. Well, good news: A Grand Rapids brunch restaurant is expanding with a third location. Meritage Hospitality Opening Third Morning Belle Restaurant in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Business Journal reports that Morning Belle is planning to open a...
Free firewood being offered by city of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The city of Grand Rapids is giving away approximately 2,000 logs on a first-come, first-served basis in November. Officials say the wood is best suited for firewood. However, plans are in the works to create future programs for woodworkers and local businesses to purchase high-quality wood.
grmag.com
City announces trick-or-treating hours
As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Valley Marine to close, auction assets
After nearly 60 years in business, a marine supplies company is closing and selling its assets in an online auction. Grand Valley Marine, 3711 28th St. SW in Grandville, said this week it is shuttering its doors. An online auction will be held to sell its inventory from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at orbitbid.com.
Breakfast chain opening third restaurant in Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A new Morning Belle restaurant is expected to open at Breton Village in Grand Rapids in November. The restaurant, which is owned by Grand Rapids-based Meritage Hospitality Group and offers waffles, avocado toast, frittatas, egg white omelets and more, has two other locations in area: 434 Bridge St. NW and 1600 East Beltline Ave. NE in Grand Rapids Township.
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
Pickleball icon teaches clinic to wheelchair, able-bodied athletes
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A pickleball legend on Monday led an adaptive pickleball clinic through Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids. The clinic at MVP Athletic Club - Crahen, was for both wheelchair and able-bodied pickleball participants. Seymour “Rif” Rifkind, who is the president and founder of...
WB I-96 in Grand Rapids to close Saturday
Earlier this month, eastbound I-96 closed, causing headaches for morning commuters. Now it is time for westbound to close.
$21.5M sewer project that’s closed streets near Van Andel Arena nears completion
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Crews are nearing completion on replacing a sewer system in a busy part of downtown Grand Rapids. For the last seven months, motorists may have spotted “road closed” signs along Monroe Avenue at the intersection of Market Avenue and Fulton Street. The closed sections of roads are located near Van Andel Arena and The B.O.B., among other venues and businesses.
Wildlife Rehab Center in Grand Rapids needs a new home
A West Michigan animal rehabilitation center that has been in operation for several decades is looking for a new piece of property to call home.
‘There’s probably less than 500 of us left': Local Indigenous history preserved
This Indigenous People’s Day marks two years since the city of Grand Rapids officially recognized it as a city-wide holiday.
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
25K+
Followers
30K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 0