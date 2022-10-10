Read full article on original website
Related
Jersey City jobs program, a once thriving community resource rocked by scandal, officially closing Friday
At its core, the Jersey City Employment and Training Program set out to do one thing — help people get jobs — and for many years, it quietly did just that. Perhaps that’s why as it prepared to close for good Friday, people who got entangled in the chaos and upheaval within the program several years ago are lamenting it as a sad day for Jersey City. It was a program that they believed had been good for the community, and that’s what they wanted to remember it as.
City workers, elected officials calling for restoration of jobs lost due to vaccine mandate
Unvaccinated city workers rallied alongside elected officials outside City Hall on Wednesday calling for those who lost their jobs due to their vaccination status to get their jobs back now that the mandate has been lifted.
Union City to hold Tenant Seminar sessions in October and November
Union City will hold weekly sessions of a Tenant Seminar held across the city. The Union City Tenant Advocate Office and Mayor Brian Stack want to hear residents’ concerns, complaints, problems, or suggestions. The city will also discuss their rights as a tenant and address any questions they have related to their tenancy.
Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievements
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Exchange Place office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding industry achievement at the regional level in September. The Jersey City Exchange Place office had the most listings in the Weichert sales region, which is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Proposed firearms ban in Bayonne public buildings back on the table
Bayonne’s proposed gun ban in public buildings, and other areas controlled by the city, is back on the table. An ordinance establishing the ban was initially set to be introduced in August. However, it was pulled from the agenda by the City Council at the August 17 meeting over questions of which law enforcement would still be able to carry firearms under the prohibition.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council airs out questions and concerns about Affordable Housing Overlay
The Jersey City Council aired out questions and concerns about the proposed Affordable Housing Overlay, which could potentially have a big impact on affordable units, during this afternoon’s caucus meeting. The ordinance is up for second reading on Thursday and cleared the Jersey City Planning Board in July. “A...
Mayor Ras J. Baraka: Challenges can be overcome, we will get it done | Opinion
The will to get it done. This was the unofficial slogan of my city’s lead-line replacement program, which drew the attention of governments across the country, national environmental groups, and clean water activists. During the celebration of our project completion, Vice President Kamala Harris visited our city and called...
amny.com
Legal Aid Society files lawsuit against city for wrongfully terminating Harlem building from housing program
The Legal Aid Society has officially filed a second lawsuit on behalf of five Harlem tenants that were going to be homeowners through a program that they say the tenants were wrongly terminated from. The tenants of 206 West 120th Street enrolled in the Tenant Interim Lease (TIL) Program in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New “Change for Children” slate seeks Jersey City school board
On the other side of the recent elections for the Jersey City Board of Education has been the “Change for Children” slate, who for the past few years have had financial backing from real estate developers. After being mostly defeated in the past two elections, an incumbent who...
Biden policy shift could help with NYC migrant housing issues
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Changes in federal immigration policies could help lessen the migrant housing crisis in New York City. The Department of Homeland Security announced 24,000 Venezuelans with U. S. sponsors will be allowed to enter the U. S. amid turmoil in Venezuela. According to the new policy, people will have to apply from […]
hudsontv.com
Hudson River Waterfront Conservancy Sues Edgewater’s Admiral’s Walk Condominium Assoc. Over Blocked Walkway
Photo Credits: Don Stitzenberg, HRWC Inc., Apartments.com & prgpowerrealtygroup.com. The Hudson River Waterfront Conservancy Inc. brought legal action this week against the Admiral’s Walk Condominium Association, Inc. in Bergen County Court to gain access to the waterfront for the general public as required under New Jersey’s public trust doctrine (“PTD”).
NY minimum wage increase approved for home care aides
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced on Thursday a minimum wage increase for home care aides to $17 per hour in New York City, Long Island and Westchester, and $15.20 per hour for the remainder of New York State. “We know how valuable...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge declares state of emergency, several towns affected by water main break
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — An Oct. 5 water main break in Nutley has caused Glen Ridge and Montclair to declare states of emergency. The break, which spans more than 70 inches of main, has affected several Essex County towns, including Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair and Nutley — as well as others in Passaic and Hudson counties.
West New York to hold food drive at DPW Garage
West New York will hold a food drive for residents on October 11. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners continue to take steps to help ensure residents have access to the food they need. In conjunction with the Hudson Country Department of...
therealdeal.com
Two NJ cities have metro area’s fastest rising rents
New York City has claimed much of the spotlight as rents reach records across the country, but some of the largest recent growth spurts lie just to the west. Jersey City and West New York, a town on the north end of Hudson County, notched the highest increases in one-bedroom rents last month, according to data from rental listing service Zumper.
Beverly Caraballo with Weichert, Realtors’ Bayonne Office Recognized for Regional Sales Award in September
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that sales associate Beverly Caraballo with the Bayonne office was recognized for exceptional sales achievement at the regional level in September. Caraballo shared top honors for having the most sales in the Weichert sales region, which is comprised of offices throughout...
Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievement in September
Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in September. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
therealdeal.com
Albanese Org closes on land for big Jersey City development
The Albanese Organization wrapped up a $70 million site purchase for a major, mixed-use project in Jersey City as rents surge in the area. The Long Island–based developer expects to break ground next year on 670 apartments and nearly 17,000 square feet of retail at 286 Coles Street, JerseyDigs reported. Albanese’s 1.8-acre downtown site was split off from Hoboken Brownstone Company’s 305 Coles Street development, which has been in the works for at least two years.
Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally Blind
A planner for the city of Paterson, NJ had laser surgery on his eyes, and unfortunately had permanent blurred vision, so the city fired him. In a tragic story, one city employee had laser surgery on his eyes to correct a vision problem, and the resulting surgery left him with permanently blurry vision. He worked for the city of Paterson, NJ, and they were not sympathetic to his situation and fired him.
New Jersey Globe
Video shows Republican elections official taking down Democratic signs in Passaic County
A top Republican election official in Passaic County who serves on the board that counts votes was caught on camera this past weekend pulling down Democratic campaign signs. Video obtained by the New Jersey Globe shows Tim Troast, a member of the county board of elections who also serves as the Pompton Lakes GOP municipal chairman, removing signs for Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik, County Commissioner Pat Lepore, and County Commissioner Terry Duffy and loading them into his car. Law enforcement is reportedly aware of Troast’s actions.
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 2