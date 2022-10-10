ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bergen, NJ

NJ.com

Jersey City jobs program, a once thriving community resource rocked by scandal, officially closing Friday

At its core, the Jersey City Employment and Training Program set out to do one thing — help people get jobs — and for many years, it quietly did just that. Perhaps that’s why as it prepared to close for good Friday, people who got entangled in the chaos and upheaval within the program several years ago are lamenting it as a sad day for Jersey City. It was a program that they believed had been good for the community, and that’s what they wanted to remember it as.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Jersey City Exchange Place Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievements

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Jersey City Exchange Place office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding industry achievement at the regional level in September. The Jersey City Exchange Place office had the most listings in the Weichert sales region, which is...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Proposed firearms ban in Bayonne public buildings back on the table

Bayonne’s proposed gun ban in public buildings, and other areas controlled by the city, is back on the table. An ordinance establishing the ban was initially set to be introduced in August. However, it was pulled from the agenda by the City Council at the August 17 meeting over questions of which law enforcement would still be able to carry firearms under the prohibition.
BAYONNE, NJ
PIX11

Biden policy shift could help with NYC migrant housing issues

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Changes in federal immigration policies could help lessen the migrant housing crisis in New York City. The Department of Homeland Security announced 24,000 Venezuelans with U. S. sponsors will be allowed to enter the U. S. amid turmoil in Venezuela. According to the new policy, people will have to apply from […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsontv.com

Hudson River Waterfront Conservancy Sues Edgewater’s Admiral’s Walk Condominium Assoc. Over Blocked Walkway

Photo Credits: Don Stitzenberg, HRWC Inc., Apartments.com & prgpowerrealtygroup.com. The Hudson River Waterfront Conservancy Inc. brought legal action this week against the Admiral’s Walk Condominium Association, Inc. in Bergen County Court to gain access to the waterfront for the general public as required under New Jersey’s public trust doctrine (“PTD”).
EDGEWATER, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Glen Ridge declares state of emergency, several towns affected by water main break

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — An Oct. 5 water main break in Nutley has caused Glen Ridge and Montclair to declare states of emergency. The break, which spans more than 70 inches of main, has affected several Essex County towns, including Belleville, Bloomfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair and Nutley — as well as others in Passaic and Hudson counties.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

West New York to hold food drive at DPW Garage

West New York will hold a food drive for residents on October 11. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez, Commissioner Margarita Guzman, and the West New York Board of Commissioners continue to take steps to help ensure residents have access to the food they need. In conjunction with the Hudson Country Department of...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
therealdeal.com

Two NJ cities have metro area’s fastest rising rents

New York City has claimed much of the spotlight as rents reach records across the country, but some of the largest recent growth spurts lie just to the west. Jersey City and West New York, a town on the north end of Hudson County, notched the highest increases in one-bedroom rents last month, according to data from rental listing service Zumper.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Beverly Caraballo with Weichert, Realtors’ Bayonne Office Recognized for Regional Sales Award in September

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that sales associate Beverly Caraballo with the Bayonne office was recognized for exceptional sales achievement at the regional level in September. Caraballo shared top honors for having the most sales in the Weichert sales region, which is comprised of offices throughout...
BAYONNE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Weichert, Realtors’ Hoboken Office and Top Associates Recognized for Sales Achievement in September

Joe Cubias, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, announced that the Hoboken office and two top-producing sales associates were recognized for outstanding sales performance at the regional level in September. The Hoboken office, which is managed by Joe Greco, had the highest dollar volume from Weichert.com transactions in the Weichert...
HOBOKEN, NJ
therealdeal.com

Albanese Org closes on land for big Jersey City development

The Albanese Organization wrapped up a $70 million site purchase for a major, mixed-use project in Jersey City as rents surge in the area. The Long Island–based developer expects to break ground next year on 670 apartments and nearly 17,000 square feet of retail at 286 Coles Street, JerseyDigs reported. Albanese’s 1.8-acre downtown site was split off from Hoboken Brownstone Company’s 305 Coles Street development, which has been in the works for at least two years.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Zack Love

Paterson, NJ is Forced to Hire Back Fired Planner After Laser Eye Surgery Left Him Legally Blind

A planner for the city of Paterson, NJ had laser surgery on his eyes, and unfortunately had permanent blurred vision, so the city fired him. In a tragic story, one city employee had laser surgery on his eyes to correct a vision problem, and the resulting surgery left him with permanently blurry vision. He worked for the city of Paterson, NJ, and they were not sympathetic to his situation and fired him.
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Video shows Republican elections official taking down Democratic signs in Passaic County

A top Republican election official in Passaic County who serves on the board that counts votes was caught on camera this past weekend pulling down Democratic campaign signs. Video obtained by the New Jersey Globe shows Tim Troast, a member of the county board of elections who also serves as the Pompton Lakes GOP municipal chairman, removing signs for Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik, County Commissioner Pat Lepore, and County Commissioner Terry Duffy and loading them into his car. Law enforcement is reportedly aware of Troast’s actions.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

