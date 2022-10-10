Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Spartans Trample Eagles on Senior Night
There was a lot to celebrate on Friday night when American Leadership Academy (ALA) came to town. Before the final regular season home game, the Spartans honored their seniors for their dedication to the program. The party then continued into the game as the Spartans absolutely dominated the Eagles in every aspect.
etvnews.com
Utah College Application Week Event Coming to CHS
Carbon High School will participate in Utah College Application Week, coordinated by the Utah System of Higher Education, during Oct. 17-21. As part of Utah’s college access initiative, Carbon High School will work with its seniors on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to complete and submit at least one college application.
etvnews.com
Chamber Golf Tournament Raises Funds
Golfers were treated to two days of fun on the greens last week as part of the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce‘s annual golf tournament. The two-day tournament brought teams to the Carbon Country Club Golf Course for some friendly competition during the fundraising event. Beginning on Friday, teams...
etvnews.com
Positive Vibes Felt in Helper
The public comment portion that kicked off the Oct. 6 Helper City Council meeting was full of praises and slight concerns for Helper Saturday Vibes. The first to speak was Kevin Mastin, who wished to continue sharing his concerns with the event. He said that last time he voiced his concerns, they were surrounding the pollution, garbage, graffiti and more that has been noticed since Saturday Vibes started. Another topic he wished to discuss, and one of his biggest concerns, was alcohol consumption.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
etvnews.com
New Pillars Welcome All to Helper City
A ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted on Thursday afternoon by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the new Helper City entryway pillars. Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman explained that the pillars, which are stationed at the outdoor Helper Museum Mining exhibit and Pick & Rail, are designed to call attention to those that are traveling through the area. The goal is to encourage travelers to stop in the city.
etvnews.com
EARLY VOTING
Early in person voting for the 2022 General Election will be conducted at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N., Price, Utah, in the Downstairs Conference Room, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning November 1, 2022 through November 3, 2022 and 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on November 4, 2022. Voters will need to show a valid form of photo identification that shows name, photograph and current address or two different forms of identification that shows name and current address.
etvnews.com
Green River City Council Discusses Events, Infrastructure and Projects
The Green River City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. Council members began the meeting with a discussion on the process for disposing of city property. Discussion involved what ordinances and stipulations the council would like to have in place as they sell city-owned lots. Next, the...
etvnews.com
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 6, 2022, the Administrative Control Board of North Emery Water Users Special Service District (the “Issuer”), adopted a resolution (the “Resolution”) declaring its intention to issue its Parity Water Revenue Bonds (the “Bonds”) pursuant to the Utah Local Government Bonding Act, Title 11, Chapter 14, Utah Code Annotated 1953, as amended and to call a public hearing to receive input from the public with respect to the issuance of the Bonds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
etvnews.com
Elmo Town Faces Growing Pains
Mayor James Winn opened the Elmo Town Council meeting on Tuesday evening by welcoming everyone in attendance. Stacie and Gary England then approached the council requesting annexation and services for their property, which is outside city limits. They were told that until the town can furnish services, they cannot annex...
Comments / 0