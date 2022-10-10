The public comment portion that kicked off the Oct. 6 Helper City Council meeting was full of praises and slight concerns for Helper Saturday Vibes. The first to speak was Kevin Mastin, who wished to continue sharing his concerns with the event. He said that last time he voiced his concerns, they were surrounding the pollution, garbage, graffiti and more that has been noticed since Saturday Vibes started. Another topic he wished to discuss, and one of his biggest concerns, was alcohol consumption.

HELPER, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO