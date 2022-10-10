Read full article on original website
3-Family Yard Sale – October 14th and 15th
A 3-family yard sale will be held on Friday, October 14th, and Saturday, October 15th, at 126 County Road 855 Collinsville in the Sand Rock community (3 miles past Sand Rock School near Big Rock). There will be lots of miscellaneous items, including collectibles, at good prices.
Yard Sale – October 14th and 15th
A yard sale is scheduled for Friday, October 14th, and Saturday, October 15th, from 8am to 4pm each day at 3810 County Road 48 in Sand Rock. Items are $5 and under, including a free piano (needs tuning). There will be all kinds of items.
Summerville Presents a Trains & Tracks Expo Trains, Live Demonstrations & Interactive Family Fun
Summerville Main Street will host a Trains & Tracks Expo at the Historic Summerville Depot on Saturday and Sunday, October 15-16. Hours of operation for the event on Saturday, October 15 will be 10:00 am-3:00 pm and Sunday, October 16 from 11:00 am-3:00pm. Admission is free to the public. The expo is a great way to spend the day whether you’re an avid modeler or just looking for a fun and interesting day out with the family. The Trains & Tracks Expo is designed for children of all ages; for modelers, collectors, and enthusiasts; for families in search of good old-fashioned fun; and for the simply curious.
Ketner's Mill Fair
WHITWELL, Tenn — Ketner's Mill Country Arts & Crafts Fair is two days packed with unique arts & crafts, delicious southern-style foods, live music, and activities for the whole family. Step back in time to see the old mill churn out freshly ground cornmeal, and pet farm animals, and...
WAFF
Commerce Kitchen: A Huntsville favorite
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - In the heart of downtown Huntsville, Commerce Kitchen sits on the corner of Franklin Street and Southside Square. The quaint yet elegant restaurant offers a cozy atmosphere that is perfect for last minute lunch plans with friends or even a special occasion dinner. Chef...
Changes to garbage pickup coming November 1st
Please note: According to the District website, new bag limits will be effective November 6. Pick-up dates will vary according to your collection schedule. You can find a link to more District waste collection information below. Huntsville Councillor Brian Thompson reminded council at its September meeting that a reduction in...
Spring Garden ‘Fights for Ann’, wins area volleyball title
SPRING GARDEN – It’s been a tough few weeks for the Spring Garden community. They lost recent graduate Matthew Christian to brain cancer, and volleyball assistant coach/head softball coach Ann Welsh was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. She made her breast cancer announcement to the volleyball team last Thursday and had a successful procedure on Tuesday.
Officer Michael Wynn Named as ATCU Community Hero of the Quarter
During challenging times, or even in day to day life, ordinary people are stepping up in extraordinary ways to give back to the places they call home. ATCU knows we’re at our best when we #givetogether and we’re proud to share efforts that strengthen and uplift the communities so important to our mission.
What you need to know before attending the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show
The 10th annual Wings Over North Georgia Air Show takes flight this week on Oct. 15 and 16. The two-day event will be hosted at the Russell Regional Airport in Rome and will feature the A-10 Thunderbolt II Tactical Demonstration Team and the launch of the newly formed AirShow Racing Series. There will also be performances by a number of world-class civilian performers and demonstrations by the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Helicopter Team and Dobbins ARB 94th Airlift Wing.
15 Drug Related Arrests for September
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — In the month of September, several were arrested on drug related charges. Thank you to Henagar, Crossville, Valley Head and Mentone Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Unit, Narcotics Unit and Investigations Unit for always being there. On Thursday, September 1st, Narcotics Agents...
One person dead in south Huntsville crash near Hobbs Road
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Wednesday morning crash near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Hobbs Road resulted in one death. Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are investigating the traffic incident first reported shortly before 6 a.m. on October 12.
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
Bicyclist dies in accident in north Alabama
One person has died following a bizarre accident in South Huntsville, according to authorities.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue respond to house fire
Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire off Blue Spring Road on Monday evening.
Death investigation underway near Pulaski Pike in Huntsville
Huntsville Police Department is investigating a death in the area of Pulaski Pike and Vogel Drive. The death was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to the department. WAAY 31 will update this story as more information is made available.
New recycling carts coming to Madison County
New recycling carts soon will be deployed in Madison County. In a news release, “the Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the city of Huntsville (SWDA) and its curbside recycling program, Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), in partnership with the City of Huntsville, Madison County and the City of Madison, announced today that cart deliveries will resume and more than 1,900 new carts to be delivered to residents beginning this week.”
Wings Over North Georgia Air Show Lands This Weekend In Rome, GA
Attendees will have the first ever opportunity to witness the launch of this new side by side slalom-style competition racing program as WONG hosts the first-time air racing event in front of an air show audience. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHXSIZb6R4s. Featuring the U.S. Air Force A-10 and QYON S-211 Jet Demo Teams along...
‘American Idol’ finalist, Georgia native dies in vehicle crash￼
JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Both drivers were […]
Police investigate 2 shootings in one Huntsville neighborhood
The Huntsville Police Department is looking into two separate shooting incidents that happened on Griffith Drive this week.
Daylight Burglary Results in Pursuit and Two Arrests in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – On Monday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 6:40 the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a report of an automobile burglary in a residential driveway. The victim, Jacksonville City Councilwoman Sherry Laster, reported that her doorbell camera captured a white female entering the driver side of her vehicle and removing a purse. The female then ran down the driveway towards a motorcycle that helped her to escape the area.
