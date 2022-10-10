Carbon’s Bode Salas once more showed up on the big stage. The past two days marked the 3A State Golf Championship and Salas was searching for his second state title. The senior was tied for first after the opening round with a -1 on the day. At one point during the second round, Salas was tied with three other golfers, who were all even at par. Salas then eagled the ninth to gain a two-stroke lead over the pack. He navigated his way through the back nine and ended his high-school resume with another birdie on 18 to finish with a -3 on the card. No one would touch that score as Bode Salas was named the 3A State Champion. He finished with nine birdies and an eagle in the two rounds while hitting just six bogeys. Congratulations Bode!

PRICE, UT ・ 8 HOURS AGO