Salas Takes Second State Title
Carbon’s Bode Salas once more showed up on the big stage. The past two days marked the 3A State Golf Championship and Salas was searching for his second state title. The senior was tied for first after the opening round with a -1 on the day. At one point during the second round, Salas was tied with three other golfers, who were all even at par. Salas then eagled the ninth to gain a two-stroke lead over the pack. He navigated his way through the back nine and ended his high-school resume with another birdie on 18 to finish with a -3 on the card. No one would touch that score as Bode Salas was named the 3A State Champion. He finished with nine birdies and an eagle in the two rounds while hitting just six bogeys. Congratulations Bode!
Heavily Contested SVC Tourney
Over the weekend, Emery traveled to Richfield to play in the Sevier Valley Center Tournament. The Spartans played five games in two days, with three of those five going the distance. They opened up against North Sevier where they narrowly lost in the first set 25-23. The Spartans immediately answered...
Utah College Application Week Event Coming to CHS
Carbon High School will participate in Utah College Application Week, coordinated by the Utah System of Higher Education, during Oct. 17-21. As part of Utah’s college access initiative, Carbon High School will work with its seniors on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to complete and submit at least one college application.
Anniversary | Gary and Susan Sitterud
Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary to High School sweethearts, Gary and Susan (Stokes) Sitterud. Gary and Susan were married on October 12th, 1972. They have three children, Mindi (Denver) McCluskey, Dustin (Stacy) Sitterud, and Layci (Landon) Thomas, and 4 grandchildren, Madisyn, Ajay, Amelie and Nayvi. If Gary and Susan aren’t working their farm in Orangeville, they can be found at one of the many sporting events and activities of their grandkids, tending, or video chatting with their Texan granddaughter. Their family would like to wish them a very happy anniversary and thank them for being wonderful parents and grandparents.
Annual EmCo Paranormal Con Comes to Castle Dale
The Museum of the San Rafael played host to the second annual EmCo Paranormal Con on Oct. 7 and 8 in Castle Dale. The decorations at the museum set the stage for Halloween activities both days. On Friday evening, the featured guest lecturer was Dory Peacock, the comedian and host...
Carbon, Emery Meet the Candidates Events Upcoming
Local meet the candidates events are approaching for those running in Carbon and Emery counties. They will begin on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 5 p.m. This first event will focus on the race for Carbon County Sheriff and will be at the USU Eastern Student Center. Next, the candidates for...
Positive Vibes Felt in Helper
The public comment portion that kicked off the Oct. 6 Helper City Council meeting was full of praises and slight concerns for Helper Saturday Vibes. The first to speak was Kevin Mastin, who wished to continue sharing his concerns with the event. He said that last time he voiced his concerns, they were surrounding the pollution, garbage, graffiti and more that has been noticed since Saturday Vibes started. Another topic he wished to discuss, and one of his biggest concerns, was alcohol consumption.
Little Cities of Hope: National Take Back Day is on October 29 for Carbon, Emery
Twice per year, the DEA partners with local, community-based organizations around the country to hold National Take Back Day and take action to prevent the use of medications other than prescribed and other substances, including vape devices. The DEA began National Prescription Medication Take Back Day in 2010 to provide...
Emery County Historical Society Presents October Events
The Emery County Historical Society (ECHS) has two great events upcoming. The first is the Memories & Melons book signing. This book was published by the ECHS, written and compiled by Cynthia Grant and Joyce Miya. The signing will take place at the Orangeville Library on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon, giving community members an opportunity to meet the authors.
Green River City Council Discusses Events, Infrastructure and Projects
The Green River City Council met for its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday. Council members began the meeting with a discussion on the process for disposing of city property. Discussion involved what ordinances and stipulations the council would like to have in place as they sell city-owned lots. Next, the...
New Pillars Welcome All to Helper City
A ribbon cutting ceremony was hosted on Thursday afternoon by the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce to commemorate the new Helper City entryway pillars. Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman explained that the pillars, which are stationed at the outdoor Helper Museum Mining exhibit and Pick & Rail, are designed to call attention to those that are traveling through the area. The goal is to encourage travelers to stop in the city.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
All persons having claims against the above estate are to take notice that Jennifer D. Gramlich has been appointed Personal Representative of the above named estate and creditors are required to present their claims in writing to the undersigned or to the Clerk of the Court within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.
EARLY VOTING
Early in person voting for the 2022 General Election will be conducted at the Carbon County Administration Building, 751 E. 100 N., Price, Utah, in the Downstairs Conference Room, during the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning November 1, 2022 through November 3, 2022 and 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on November 4, 2022. Voters will need to show a valid form of photo identification that shows name, photograph and current address or two different forms of identification that shows name and current address.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on October 6, 2022, the Administrative Control Board of North Emery Water Users Special Service District (the “Issuer”), adopted a resolution (the “Resolution”) declaring its intention to issue its Parity Water Revenue Bonds (the “Bonds”) pursuant to the Utah Local Government Bonding Act, Title 11, Chapter 14, Utah Code Annotated 1953, as amended and to call a public hearing to receive input from the public with respect to the issuance of the Bonds.
Elmo Town Faces Growing Pains
Mayor James Winn opened the Elmo Town Council meeting on Tuesday evening by welcoming everyone in attendance. Stacie and Gary England then approached the council requesting annexation and services for their property, which is outside city limits. They were told that until the town can furnish services, they cannot annex...
