Man accused of stealing thousands from local check cashing business

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested last week after investigators said they allegedly cashed checks at a local business even though the bank said there was no money in the account to cover the cost. Jason Maldonado, 38, has been charged with Theft of Property and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Antwoine Wright, 40, has been charged with Forgery of a Check.

According to court records, on October 6, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a business on West County Road to investigate a disturbance after an employee called 911. At the scene, investigators met with a man who said Wright had come into the business to cash a $1,500 check made out to Maldonado. The employee said he recognized the check and the name because Maldonado had come into the business earlier in the week to cash several checks worth more than $5,000; those checks were returned by the bank unpaid because of insufficient funds.

Wright told investigators he had done some work for Maldonado earlier in the week and had not been paid- he said Maldonado told him he would pay him the $200 he was owed if he would try to cash the fifteen-hundred dollar check first. Maldonado allegedly told Wright he was unable to cash the check himself because he didn’t have a valid license.

Because Wright tried to cash a check that wasn’t made out to him, he was arrested and charged with forgery. He remained behind bars as of Monday and is being held without bond in connection with a drug possession case that originated out of Ector County in March of this year. A mugshot for Wright was not immediately available.

Maldonado was arrested and charged with theft because investigators said he tried to defraud the business by cashing checks he knew would bounce. He was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was also found with cocaine during processing. Maldonado was later released on a $9,000 bond.

