Memphis, TN

WREG

One shot, one detained in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street around 1:20 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not said what led up to the shooting but one person […]
WREG

Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges.   Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
actionnews5.com

MPD cruiser involved in single-car crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police cruiser was involved in a crash early Thursday morning on I-40 shutting down eastbound lanes for hours. The single-car crash happened around 4:13 a.m. at I-40 and Chelsea. The officer is currently in critical condition. All eastbound lanes of traffic at I-40 and...
WREG

Man arrested after dead dog found in backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a dead dog was reportedly found in his backyard. James Alexander, 46, has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to Memphis Police, an animal control officer responded to a complaint at a home on East Mallory Avenue at around 5:12 p.m. […]
actionnews5.com

VIDEO: 4 wanted in weekend string of car break-ins across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for four suspects they believe are responsible for a string of car break-ins that took place across the Memphis metropolitan area over the weekend. Police say that on Saturday, Oct. 8, suspects in a silver or gray four-door sedan burglarized multiple cars...
actionnews5.com

Le Bonheur releases statement after employee threatened by stranger outside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has released a statement after a hospital employee was threatened Sunday morning by a man while coming in to work. The police report reads that at around 6:20 a.m., a man described as wearing a gray hoodie, dark jogging pants, and white tennis shoes ran up to the victim as she was walking by the ambulance emergency bay.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

One person stabbed in Frayser, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after being stabbed in Frayser overnight. The incident happened in the 1900 block of Driftwood Avenue just before 2 a.m. Memphis Fire officials said the victim was taken to Regional One. Their condition was not released. FOX13 has reached out...
actionnews5.com

2 arrested, charged in Medical District murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are behind bars after a deadly shooting in Midtown over the weekend. Shelby County Jail records show Bobby Chism, 35, and Latorya Graham, 37, are both charged in connection to the case. The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the Medical District on...
WATN Local Memphis

MPD says missing brothers have been found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department said Tuesday that two missing brothers have been located. MPD did not release further details, but canceled the City Watch Alert for the 10-year-old and 12-year-old Tuesday afternoon. MPD originally issued the City Watch Alert after they said the boys went missing...
actionnews5.com

Woman robbed in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a robbery that took place Sunday afternoon in Midtown. The victim was walking on the east side of Diana Street near Monrow Avenue when four young men pulled beside her in a white SUV. According to the police, the driver and the...
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas daycare employee accused of hitting 3-year-old boy

FORREST CITY, Ark.– Parents of a 3-year-old boy in Forrest City, Arkansas are demanding answers and action after he was reportedly hit by a daycare worker. Jerrett Gray, the father of 3-year-old JaShaun Hines, said his son was, in his words, popped by a female employee at Kids for the Future Daycare Monday morning. He […]
