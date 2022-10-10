Read full article on original website
One shot, one detained in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a shooting in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police said officers responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Clancy Street around 1:20 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. Police have not said what led up to the shooting but one person […]
10-year-old killed in triple shooting in northeast Memphis, police say
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A 10-year-old and an adult are dead after a triple shooting in northeast Memphis early Thursday morning. The gunfire erupted in the 7100 block of Dokkum Drive overnight. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to the scene at 1:42 a.m. One person, an...
Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges. Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
Man charged after dog found decomposing, another malnourished, at South Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after police said one dead dog and another malnourished dog were found in the backyard of a South Memphis home. James Alexander faces two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He is in the Shelby County Jail without bond. According to the...
MPD searching for armed suspect in dollar store robbery, neighbors say store no longer safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a Hickory Hill Family Dollar store at gunpoint on Wednesday. Police say that just before 1 p.m., the suspect, armed with a rifle, demanded cash from the register along with Newport cigarettes. Once officers arrived,...
MPD cruiser involved in single-car crash on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police cruiser was involved in a crash early Thursday morning on I-40 shutting down eastbound lanes for hours. The single-car crash happened around 4:13 a.m. at I-40 and Chelsea. The officer is currently in critical condition. All eastbound lanes of traffic at I-40 and...
Memphis Police officer critically injured in crash on I-40, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer is in the hospital after a crash on I-40 early Thursday morning. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to a single-car accident at 4:13 a.m. near I-40 and Hollywood Street. The officer was taken to Regional One in critical...
Man arrested after dead dog found in backyard
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a dead dog was reportedly found in his backyard. James Alexander, 46, has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to Memphis Police, an animal control officer responded to a complaint at a home on East Mallory Avenue at around 5:12 p.m. […]
2 missing brothers found; City Watch canceled, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: 9:20 A.M. Memphis Police have canceled a City Watch alert for Jaden Elrod, 10, and Aiden Elrod, 12. MPD said both brothers have been found. Two young brothers are missing, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Aiden Elrod, 12, and Jaden Elrod, 10, were...
VIDEO: 4 wanted in weekend string of car break-ins across Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for four suspects they believe are responsible for a string of car break-ins that took place across the Memphis metropolitan area over the weekend. Police say that on Saturday, Oct. 8, suspects in a silver or gray four-door sedan burglarized multiple cars...
Le Bonheur releases statement after employee threatened by stranger outside
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital has released a statement after a hospital employee was threatened Sunday morning by a man while coming in to work. The police report reads that at around 6:20 a.m., a man described as wearing a gray hoodie, dark jogging pants, and white tennis shoes ran up to the victim as she was walking by the ambulance emergency bay.
One person stabbed in Frayser, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after being stabbed in Frayser overnight. The incident happened in the 1900 block of Driftwood Avenue just before 2 a.m. Memphis Fire officials said the victim was taken to Regional One. Their condition was not released. FOX13 has reached out...
New information released on Infiniti ramming into two MPD cars in Whitehaven, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are injured after a driver hits two cop cars in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department. Police said it happened at 5 pm, a black Infiniti with 3-4 men struck a squad car in the area of Finley and Millbranch. The suspects fled...
Police identify suspect charged in deadly shooting involving 10-year-old victim
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have identified the suspect charged with the shooting deaths of one adult and a 10-year-old girl that took place in northeast Memphis earlier in the morning. A second adult is in the hospital in critical condition. Allante McAbee, 21, is charged with two counts...
2 arrested, charged in Medical District murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are behind bars after a deadly shooting in Midtown over the weekend. Shelby County Jail records show Bobby Chism, 35, and Latorya Graham, 37, are both charged in connection to the case. The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Saturday in the Medical District on...
MPD says missing brothers have been found
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department said Tuesday that two missing brothers have been located. MPD did not release further details, but canceled the City Watch Alert for the 10-year-old and 12-year-old Tuesday afternoon. MPD originally issued the City Watch Alert after they said the boys went missing...
Memphis Police dog bites blind man in church hostel, prompting lawsuit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A legally blind man said he had no verbal warning when a police dog burst into his kitchen in a church hostel and left him with multiple bite wounds and a bruised tailbone. Now, he’s suing the city. According to the body camera footage, it appears officers don’t blame him. “It […]
Woman robbed in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a robbery that took place Sunday afternoon in Midtown. The victim was walking on the east side of Diana Street near Monrow Avenue when four young men pulled beside her in a white SUV. According to the police, the driver and the...
Man breaks into car, hides in backseat, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for breaking into a woman’s car and hiding afterward. On Oct. 10 at approximately 5:40 AM, Memphis Police responded to a motor vehicle theft at the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and Winchester Road. When officers arrived, a woman told them...
Arkansas daycare employee accused of hitting 3-year-old boy
FORREST CITY, Ark.– Parents of a 3-year-old boy in Forrest City, Arkansas are demanding answers and action after he was reportedly hit by a daycare worker. Jerrett Gray, the father of 3-year-old JaShaun Hines, said his son was, in his words, popped by a female employee at Kids for the Future Daycare Monday morning. He […]
