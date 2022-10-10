ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to find an alternative route following a crash along Highway 79 at FM 1644 Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, it happened around 6 a.m. and several vehicles are involved. Officials say some lanes will...
HEARNE, TX
I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
BELLMEAD, TX
BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu

CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
WACO, TX
Fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling closes parts of industrial district

A large industrial fire Monday evening caused closures on parts of Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway and damaged the hub of Sunbright Paper Recycling, the city of Waco’s main recycling partner. The Waco Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. to the industrial fire at the facility at 701...
WACO, TX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
Texas DPS: Lampasas crash leaves one driver with serious injuries

LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers were alerted of a major injury crash on Oct. 7 between two cars in Lampasas. Around 9:56 a.m., a 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up, operated by a 76-year-old man from Lampasas, TX, was traveling westbound on the shoulder of the roadway and was slowing down, according to a press release.
LAMPASAS, TX
Long-awaited $3.3M curtain glass replacement underway at Waco PD tower

The Waco Police Department tower at 3115 Pine Ave. is getting new windows to replace the warped, streaky panes that make up most of its 52-year-old facade. The windows of the former Hillcrest Medical Tower were already noticeably warped when Waco Police Department bought it in 2010. But the $13 million set aside from a city bond for the purchase and renovations didn’t leave enough to replace them.
WACO, TX
Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive

WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
WACO, TX
Williamson County Sheriff's Office reveal details that led to Bartlett's shelter-in-place

BARTLETT, Texas — Williamson County Sheriff's Office reveal the cause of the lockdown was due to a suspect in the area. The suspect barricaded himself in a home near the intersection of Jackson Street and South Brune Street, according to the WCSO. Around 2 p.m. the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force was attempting to arrest the suspect when Williamson County Sheriff's Office Special Missions Team came to assist.
BARTLETT, TX
