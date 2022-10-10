Read full article on original website
Gas leak closes road near Georgetown businesses
The Georgetown Fire Department shared that crews are working to repair a gas leak at the intersection of North Austin Avenue and Morrow Street. Firefighters said Morrow will remain closed in both directions there.
KBTX.com
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to find an alternative route following a crash along Highway 79 at FM 1644 Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, it happened around 6 a.m. and several vehicles are involved. Officials say some lanes will...
KWTX
Vehicle registration in Bell County will now include check for outstanding citations, fines
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Starting next week, registering your new vehicle or renewing your vehicle registration will include a review to find any outstanding tickets and fines owed by the car owner. On Wednesday, October 12, Bell County announced its new Scofflaw Program will go into effect on Tuesday, October...
Massive fire at Waco recycling facility causes city to cancel commerical recycling
WACO, Texas — Commercial recycling in Waco was canceled Tuesday due to a major fire at the city's contracting partner Sunbright Recycling, according to a post to the city's Facebook page. The fire took place at the Sunbright Recycling plant Monday night at 701-A Texas Central Parkway, where large...
Bell County to launch 'Scofflaw Program;' stops vehicle registrations over unpaid tickets, fines
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Renewing your vehicle registration in Bell County is about to get a little trickier... that is, if you have any outstanding tickets or fines. Next Tuesday, Oct. 18, Bell County officials will officially launch its 'Scofflaw Program,' which is designed to stop anyone from registering their vehicle if they have an unpaid fine to the county.
fox44news.com
I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
fox44news.com
BSW Health invites you to drive-thru and stop the flu
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – Baylor Scott & White Health is helping to fight the flu with its annual drive-thru event. Families can get their flu shots all at once, without having to get out of their car. There are three locations open for Central Texans this Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.:
WacoTrib.com
Fire at Sunbright Paper Recycling closes parts of industrial district
A large industrial fire Monday evening caused closures on parts of Imperial Drive and Texas Central Parkway and damaged the hub of Sunbright Paper Recycling, the city of Waco’s main recycling partner. The Waco Fire Department responded at 6:45 p.m. to the industrial fire at the facility at 701...
Texas DPS: 7-year-old girl airlifted after major crash in Milam County
A 7-year-old girl was airlifted this weekend after a major crash involving two vehicles, Texas DPS said.
1 Person Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kempner (Kempner,TX)
According to the crash report from Sergeant Bryan Washko, a motor vehicle accident occurred on Friday in Kempner. Officials confirmed that one person was seriously injured in the crash.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.13.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
coveleaderpress.com
Resident criticizes city’s “sovereign immunity” stance in response to water damage
An 80-year-old Copperas Cove woman brought her concerns directly to the Copperas Cove city council on Tuesday evening, after a city water pipe burst on Sept. 12 and flooded her residence on Carlton Street as well as another home for more than four hours. Robbie Marion came before the Copperas...
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
Texas DPS: Lampasas crash leaves one driver with serious injuries
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers were alerted of a major injury crash on Oct. 7 between two cars in Lampasas. Around 9:56 a.m., a 1994 Ford Ranger pick-up, operated by a 76-year-old man from Lampasas, TX, was traveling westbound on the shoulder of the roadway and was slowing down, according to a press release.
WacoTrib.com
Long-awaited $3.3M curtain glass replacement underway at Waco PD tower
The Waco Police Department tower at 3115 Pine Ave. is getting new windows to replace the warped, streaky panes that make up most of its 52-year-old facade. The windows of the former Hillcrest Medical Tower were already noticeably warped when Waco Police Department bought it in 2010. But the $13 million set aside from a city bond for the purchase and renovations didn’t leave enough to replace them.
Waco Fire: Struck gas line on Richter Drive
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 2300 Block of Richter Drive. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team...
Stay Alert Belton, Texas: New Scam Involves Fake Traffic Citations
Starting the work day in Belton, Texas is stressful enough, being that I-35 and 317 are both crowded and dangerous during commute times. Most of us try to be careful, but some folks decide the road is their personal race track and go nuts. But there are those who want...
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' U-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
Residents speak out on potential home developments in Coryell County
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — Talk of a developer purchasing 3,200 acres of land to build a 595 home subdivision in Coryell County has caused a concern for many residents in the area. The potential subdivision would be located along county roads 267, 268, 272 and U.S. Highway 84. Blayr...
Williamson County Sheriff's Office reveal details that led to Bartlett's shelter-in-place
BARTLETT, Texas — Williamson County Sheriff's Office reveal the cause of the lockdown was due to a suspect in the area. The suspect barricaded himself in a home near the intersection of Jackson Street and South Brune Street, according to the WCSO. Around 2 p.m. the US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force was attempting to arrest the suspect when Williamson County Sheriff's Office Special Missions Team came to assist.
