ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Comments / 0

Related
untappedcities.com

The Top 10 Secrets of Green-Wood Cemetery In NYC

1. A famous bell tower inspired the cemetery’s chapel. The architectural firm of Warren & Wetmore has left its mark across the city, designing some of the city’s most prominent buildings in the early 20th century, including Grand Central Terminal and Chelsea Piers. The Green-Wood Chapel stands alongside those famed buildings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island, NY
Restaurants
City
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Food & Drinks
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Lifestyle
The Staten Island Advance

Former NYC doorman follows dream to launch new Staten Island gym and fitness clothing line

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fueled by his obsession with health and fitness, Ivan Santiago, 32, left a decade-long union job in Manhattan as a doorman to upstart his own business. “As I worked, I continued to save and save money. I’ve always wanted to create a fitness brand,” said the Dongan Hills resident, a native of New Jersey who relocated to Staten Island from Florida in 2009.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Actor from Wantagh reflects on career

Wantagh native Chris Cardona has made it big by combining his two passions in his life — being a professional actor and a former pro fight trainer. Cardona said his introduction to his two passions came from his father, Anthony. “My father had two loves — film and boxing,”...
WANTAGH, NY
bkreader.com

Sukkot, Lulav and ‘Those Wooden Huts’ in Brooklyn Explained

If you live in Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant or Williamsburg and you are not Jewish, probably you have wondered about the wooden, shack-like structures that are erected around the same time every year on the patios of several apartment dwellings. What are they?. The huts are a large part of the...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Sausage And Peppers#Food Drink#Italian#Pleasant Plains
Katie Cherrix

Six Must-Try Coney Island Restaurants and Bars

Home to the iconic Luna Park, Coney Island is one of New York City's most interesting neighborhoods, and like many other parts of the city, it has its fair share of must-try restaurants. Some of these eateries have been around for decades. Whether you're in the mood for hot dogs or want to enjoy authentic Italian fare on the coast, Coney Island is the ultimate place to eat, drink, and be merry. Here are Coney Island's best and most famous restaurants you don't want to miss during your visit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nhsbearsden.com

Cakes and Cookies, Delicious Smells All Around

When you walk into Pasticceria Monteleone, on 355 Court Street, in Brooklyn, NY, you are overwhelmed with the delicious aroma of the cakes and pastries displayed all around. If I could wake up smelling freshly baked cookies, I would go there every day. This bakery is the one to visit if you are traveling in New York, and are looking for some good quality baked goods. They have a favorable location in Brooklyn, right around the corner from other stores, and houses. Along with that, right after we got our box of goods, we walked over to a local park to sit and enjoy them.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Secret NYC

A Unit In NYC’s Italian-Style Villa Charlotte Brontë Is For Sale

If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Upper East Side Opens First Community Fridge with Free Food

A new, accessible community refrigerator opened Thursday morning on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a first-ever installation for the neighborhood hoping to combat food insecurity. The community fridge is located at NYCHA Holmes Towers campus on 1780 1st Avenue. The goal is to be open seven days a week around the...
MANHATTAN, NY
Secret NYC

Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC

With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Explore Sleepy Hollow: Halloween Haunts, Attractions, Events & More

With Halloween right around the corner, we are excited to share some fun ways to get into the spirit by taking a day trip to Sleepy Hollow and nearby Tarrytown. As the setting of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” you might want to take a guided cemetery tour, see a performance of Irving’s “Legend” at his former home in Sunnyside, or view the Headless Horseman Statue. The area is also the location of Kykuit, the former home of the Rockerfeller family and the newly opened David Rockerfeller Creative Arts Center where you take enjoy performances, tours, and more. Being the Halloween season, you’ll also find tons of Halloween events and attractions like the SUP Witches Festival, tour of the historic Octagon House, Glass Pumpkin Patch, and so much more! Check out more below to help you plan your day trip to Sleepy Hollow.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
Eater

Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?

Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Moore Catholic High School celebrates 60th anniversary at LiGreci’s Staaten

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fetured in this week’s Best Dressed photo gallery are pictores snapped at Moore Catholic High School’s 60th anniversary dinner-dance, held at LiGreci’s Staaten, West Brighton, on Saturday, Sept. 24. Honored for their extraordinary contributions to the Graniteville school were alumnus Michael Anicito...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy