A chef makes his restaurant dreams come true and opens his own place | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After decades working behind the line, Farington Coonghe has become his own boss. The restaurant chef who also leads the kitchen at Susan Wagner High School’s cafeteria has opened the eponymous Farington’s Cafe and Restaurant in Bulls Head. On this episode of The...
Ghostlight Players presents “The Apple Tree” this weekend at Hemsley Hall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “The Apple Tree,” a musical from the creators of “Fiddler on the Roof” and “She Loves Me,” will be presented by the Ghostlight Players this weekend in Hemsley Hall at the Church of St. Andrew, bordering Historic Richmond Town.
untappedcities.com
The Top 10 Secrets of Green-Wood Cemetery In NYC
1. A famous bell tower inspired the cemetery’s chapel. The architectural firm of Warren & Wetmore has left its mark across the city, designing some of the city’s most prominent buildings in the early 20th century, including Grand Central Terminal and Chelsea Piers. The Green-Wood Chapel stands alongside those famed buildings.
Let the countdown to midnight begin: Staten Island University Hospital’s annual charity ball will usher in ‘New Year’s Eve’ – in October.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island University Hospital will ring in the “New Year” with an evening of dining and dancing at its 140th annual Charity Ball Saturday, Oct. 22 in Nicotra’s Ballroom at the Hilton Garden Inn. Revelers will get to raise their glasses and...
Former NYC doorman follows dream to launch new Staten Island gym and fitness clothing line
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fueled by his obsession with health and fitness, Ivan Santiago, 32, left a decade-long union job in Manhattan as a doorman to upstart his own business. “As I worked, I continued to save and save money. I’ve always wanted to create a fitness brand,” said the Dongan Hills resident, a native of New Jersey who relocated to Staten Island from Florida in 2009.
CityMD opens new location on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- CityMD, a leading urgent care provider in the New York metropolitan area, has expanded its operations on Staten Island with the opening of a new South Shore location. The new facility, located at 5788-5800 Amboy Rd. in Prince’s Bay, mark Summit Health’s fourth urgent care facility...
Herald Community Newspapers
Actor from Wantagh reflects on career
Wantagh native Chris Cardona has made it big by combining his two passions in his life — being a professional actor and a former pro fight trainer. Cardona said his introduction to his two passions came from his father, Anthony. “My father had two loves — film and boxing,”...
bkreader.com
Sukkot, Lulav and ‘Those Wooden Huts’ in Brooklyn Explained
If you live in Crown Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant or Williamsburg and you are not Jewish, probably you have wondered about the wooden, shack-like structures that are erected around the same time every year on the patios of several apartment dwellings. What are they?. The huts are a large part of the...
Six Must-Try Coney Island Restaurants and Bars
Home to the iconic Luna Park, Coney Island is one of New York City's most interesting neighborhoods, and like many other parts of the city, it has its fair share of must-try restaurants. Some of these eateries have been around for decades. Whether you're in the mood for hot dogs or want to enjoy authentic Italian fare on the coast, Coney Island is the ultimate place to eat, drink, and be merry. Here are Coney Island's best and most famous restaurants you don't want to miss during your visit.
nhsbearsden.com
Cakes and Cookies, Delicious Smells All Around
When you walk into Pasticceria Monteleone, on 355 Court Street, in Brooklyn, NY, you are overwhelmed with the delicious aroma of the cakes and pastries displayed all around. If I could wake up smelling freshly baked cookies, I would go there every day. This bakery is the one to visit if you are traveling in New York, and are looking for some good quality baked goods. They have a favorable location in Brooklyn, right around the corner from other stores, and houses. Along with that, right after we got our box of goods, we walked over to a local park to sit and enjoy them.
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in New York, New York
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This place serves delicious desserts. The chefs are talented, and everything they serve is a real work of art that exceeds expectations. They also have reasonable prices.
The real story behind ‘The Watcher’ Netflix series, yet another creepy N.J. tale
The envelope arrived at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, addressed in wobbly handwriting. The new homeowner emptied the mailbox and opened the letter eight years ago. He was unprepared for what awaited him. Thus began the mysterious and frustrating saga of “The Watcher,” a still-unknown shadow who sent the Broaddus family...
A Unit In NYC’s Italian-Style Villa Charlotte Brontë Is For Sale
If you ever find yourself asking what you can get for a million dollar listing in NYC, how does a private balcony boasting expansive views of the Hudson River and the Palisades sound? The scenic Italian-style Villa Charlotte Brontë recently listed one of their 17 units for sale at the whopping price of around $1.3M, under real estate agent Chanda Colón. The three-bedroom triplex (three floors) apartment has a total of 1,995 square feet, coming in at $676 a square foot, reports the New York Times. The rare-to-the-market-listing offers a two-and-a-half-bath, wood fireplace, finished attic, hardwood floors, a washer and dryer, and the most accessible street entrance of all the units. But the real star of the property is the bluestone balcony that overlooks the Hudson River and beyond! Entrances come from both the kitchen and living room, for the accessible outdoor area of your dreams.
NBC New York
Upper East Side Opens First Community Fridge with Free Food
A new, accessible community refrigerator opened Thursday morning on Manhattan's Upper East Side, a first-ever installation for the neighborhood hoping to combat food insecurity. The community fridge is located at NYCHA Holmes Towers campus on 1780 1st Avenue. The goal is to be open seven days a week around the...
East Rutherford Restaurant Cooks Victory Dinner For New York Yankees
The New York Yankees got a taste of Bergen County. The staff at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant in East Rutherford served the team dinner after its 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians in Game One of the American League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 11. The menu included a list of...
Two Of The Most Beautiful Streets In The Entire World Are Here In NYC
With all the beauty the world has to offer, taking the scenic route is never a bad idea! And while as native NYers we all know that there are some parts of NYC that are so gorgeous we feel like we’ve been swept away to a different world (think: the city’s gorgeous brownstone-lined streets, cobblestoned roads, and countless beautiful parks), we’re not the only ones who realize and appreciate the beauty of our city! Architectural Digest just released their list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world, and our very own NYC made the list–twice! Coming in at #2 is Brooklyn!
westchesterfamily.com
Explore Sleepy Hollow: Halloween Haunts, Attractions, Events & More
With Halloween right around the corner, we are excited to share some fun ways to get into the spirit by taking a day trip to Sleepy Hollow and nearby Tarrytown. As the setting of Washington Irving’s “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” you might want to take a guided cemetery tour, see a performance of Irving’s “Legend” at his former home in Sunnyside, or view the Headless Horseman Statue. The area is also the location of Kykuit, the former home of the Rockerfeller family and the newly opened David Rockerfeller Creative Arts Center where you take enjoy performances, tours, and more. Being the Halloween season, you’ll also find tons of Halloween events and attractions like the SUP Witches Festival, tour of the historic Octagon House, Glass Pumpkin Patch, and so much more! Check out more below to help you plan your day trip to Sleepy Hollow.
Little Italy’s famed La Bella Ferrara bakery joins Time Out Market New York
La Bella Ferrara has been delighting denizens of Little Italy and countless visitors since the late 1800s, according to its fourth-generation owner Liz Lee Grazioso, but it never expanded to Brooklyn before she took the business over from her godfather in 2021. “I grew up in the cafe and the...
Eater
Ask the Critics: What’s the Best Steakhouse in NYC?
Most diners likely realize there is no single “best” New York steakhouse, just as there is no such thing as the absolute best pizza or pastrami sandwich. The more useful exercise is to debate the infinite nuances of our great red-meat city. This is where our critics Robert...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Moore Catholic High School celebrates 60th anniversary at LiGreci’s Staaten
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fetured in this week’s Best Dressed photo gallery are pictores snapped at Moore Catholic High School’s 60th anniversary dinner-dance, held at LiGreci’s Staaten, West Brighton, on Saturday, Sept. 24. Honored for their extraordinary contributions to the Graniteville school were alumnus Michael Anicito...
