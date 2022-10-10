Hard enduro is unlike any other motorcycling discipline. Sure, it requires the fine clutch, throttle control, and balance abilities of a talented trials rider. However, it also requires the all-terrain negotiation skills of an enduro rider. Whoever came up with the basic idea “what if mountain goats but motorbikes” was clearly on to something, because it’s a sport that’s absolutely insane to watch.

CYCLING ・ 1 DAY AGO