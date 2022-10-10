Read full article on original website
Here's How The Final Round Of The 2022 Hard Enduro Championship Went
Hard enduro is unlike any other motorcycling discipline. Sure, it requires the fine clutch, throttle control, and balance abilities of a talented trials rider. However, it also requires the all-terrain negotiation skills of an enduro rider. Whoever came up with the basic idea “what if mountain goats but motorbikes” was clearly on to something, because it’s a sport that’s absolutely insane to watch.
Taka Nakagami Declared Medically Unfit For Australian Grand Prix
Takaaki “Taka” Nakagami has endured a rocky 2022 MotoGP season. Like all Honda riders not named Marc Marquez, the Idamitsu Honda man has struggled with his RC213V this year. After 17 rounds, Nakagami has only finished in the point-scoring positions nine times. He currently resides at 18th place in the championship standings, but his season has been more eventful than those stats portray.
Deus Ex Machina’s Honda XT400 And KTM 200 Duke Bring Beach Vibes
Deus Ex Machina runs stores and cafes all over the world. From South Africa to Australia, from cappuccinos to snap-back caps, the brand has broadened its appeal on a global scale. Still, we two-wheeled maniacs know Deus as stylish custom shops. Favoring retro forms and timeless designs, the collective pumps out some of the most sophisticated builds in the entire industry.
Moto3 Mechanic Fired Following Abusive Behavior Towards Riders
Remember that mechanic who, on September 17, 2022, during the Aragon GP, prevented Moto3 rider Adrian Fernandez from exiting the pits by literally stepping in front of his bike and blocking him from leaving? Well, as it would turn out, the guy has some serious issues, and has a history of abusing riders.
