Boston, MA

Here's Projected Salaries For All 11 Arbitration-Eligible Red Sox Players

By Scott Neville
Inside The Red Sox
 3 days ago

The Boston Red Sox will have some critical arbitration cases coming up with key players, while others could be released due to these figures.

Could the Boston Red Sox cut ties with established veterans based on the projected arbitration numbers ahead of what will become a franchise-altering offseason?

MLB Trade Rumors' Steven Adams released the site's model-based projections Monday for the leagues arbitration cases this winter, which included 11 Red Sox players.

Here are MLB Trade Rumors' Red Sox salary projections:

3B Rafael Devers -- $16.9 million
OF Alex Verdugo -- $6.9 million
RHP Nick Pivetta -- $5.9 million
RHP Ryan Brasier -- $2.3 million
INF/RF Christian Arroyo -- $2.2 million
OF Rob Refsnyder -- $1.6 million
1B/OF Franchy Cordero -- $1.5 million
C Reese McGuire -- $1.3 million
LHP Josh Taylor -- $1.1 million
OF Abraham Almonte -- $900K
INF Yu Chang -- $900K

Among the 11 arbitration-eligible players, there are a few luxury tax hits that stand out. Brasier (0-3, 5.78 ERA) would be an obvious non-tender candidate after a dreadful season, while Cordero, Almonte and Chang would make sense to consider moving on from as well.

Another interesting player to pay attention to is outfielder Alex Verdugo. He certainly would not be a non-tender candidate, but could be dealt in a trade with a decent contract coming up.

Not only did Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom make a similar move with outfielder Hunter Renfroe a year ago, but manager Alex Cora cited how Verdugo needs to take a big leap in 2023 after a year in which he left much to be desired.

It's not likely, but there is expected to be a massive roster shakeup on the horizon and Verdugo could become a casualty of an offseason full of transactions.

Inside The Red Sox

Boston, MA
InsideTheRedSox brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Boston Red Sox.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/red-sox

