McFarland girls tennis wraps up season at Stoughton Sectional; Anna Maudlin and Kylie Meinholdt win sectional championships
The McFarland girls tennis team closed out its season at the Stoughton Sectional on Wednesday, October 5 with two players winning their sectional flights.
Freshman Anna Maudlin won the No. 3 singles championship. Maudlin defeated (6-2, 6-0) against Eve Wevley of Stoughton and won (6-2, 6-2) against Joanna Wells of DeForest in the championship match.
Junior Kylie Meinholdt won the No. 4 singles championship. Meinholdt won (6-2, 6-1) against Annason Wissell of Elkhorn and defeated (6-1, 6-0) Grace Galbraith of DeForest in the championship match.
Senior Anita Liu finished fourth at No. 2 singles. Liu lost (6-1, 6-1) to Alexandria Trost of Elkhorn and was defeated (6-1, 6-0) by Rya Arreazola of Janesville Craig.
At No. 1 singles, senior Laura Maudlin was defeated (6-2, 6-0) by Lexi Hankel of Janesville Craig.
The No. 1 doubles team of seniors Sadie Witt and Linnea Sandine lost (6-4, 6-3) to Karyssa Norland and Hattie Plenty of Janesville Craig .
Juniors Brookelyn Robbins and Makenzie Badula finished fourth at No. 2 doubles. Robbins and Badula lost (6-2, 6-2) to Taylor Hansen and Ella Wallace of Elkhorn and lost (6-3, 7-6 (5), 10-5) to Lily Finnegan and Carley O’Connor of DeForest.
Junior Stella Blau and sophomore Mia Mistele finished third at No. 3 doubles. Blau and Mistele lost (7-5, 6-7 (3), 11-9) to Paige Nelson and Abby Kiel of Elkhorn before winning (6-1, 6-4) in their third-place match against Morgan Prado and Sophia Schave of Beaver Dam.
The seniors that will graduate from the varsity roster are Laura Maudlin, Anita Liu, Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt.
