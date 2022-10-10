ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

City names Dr. Fauzia Khan as Director of City-County Health District

By Veronica Flores-Herrera
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQX87_0iTcRifr00

The City of Corpus Christi has hired and appointed Dr. Fauzia Khan as the Director of Public Health over the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Heatlh District.

Khan serves as the Immunization Service Director for the Oklahoma State Department of Health. According to a memo City Manager Peter Zanoni sent to the Corpus Christi City Council, Khan oversees immunizations, vaccine response and planning and other preventable health emergencies in this position.

It goes on to say that Khan has led successful disease prevention and public health programs domestically and globally. She completed her medical training in Pakistan with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery followed by a Master Public Health at Emory University, Atlanta.

She also has led statewide immunization efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic at the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Dr. Khan will move into her new role on Monday, October 24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Immunization#The Immunization Service#A Master Public Health
KIII 3News

City Council approves Leopard Street construction contract

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi City Council approved a construction contract to redo the surface of Leopard Street and its underground utilities. Nowadays, most of Corpus Christi knows Leopard Street as a dusty, barren road past its prime. But believe it or not, it was once considered one of the main entryways into the city.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
L'Observateur

Coast Guard assists 2 aboard fishing vessel taking on water near Corpus Christi, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard assisted 2 people aboard a fishing vessel taking on water Sunday near Corpus Christi. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 12:56 p.m via cell phone from the operator of the Working Together, a 44-foot fishing vessel, stating their vessel was taking on water 3 miles southeast of the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi Bay.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy