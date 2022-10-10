ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

LIST: Utah's Top 10 consumer complaints revealed

By FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
When it comes to complaints, Utah consumers had a lot of them last year and there's a department that keeps track of each and every one of them.

Utah's Division of Consumer Protection received over 1,900 complaints from consumers during the 2022 fiscal year, and investigated about 1,500 of those. In all, more than $2.2 million was collected by the agency.

Since everybody loves a good list, here’s the rundown of the Top 10 consumer rip-off complaints:

  1. Travel/Vacations
  2. Home Remodel
  3. Auto: Parts/Repairs
  4. Home: Protection Devices/Alarms Cameras
  5. Auto: Sales (New & Used)
  6. Home Repair (Other than warranty)
  7. Home Furnishings
  8. Health Care: Other Products/Supplies
  9. Solar
  10. Home Appliances

The Division of Consumer Protection is one of seven agencies within the Utah's Department of Commerce, with a mission to strengthen trust in the state's commercial activities by protecting consumers.

