Morgan City, LA

Morgan City traffic slowed by two crashes

KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
Officers with the Morgan City Police Department are on the scene of a crash on U.S. 90 westbound, just before the Federal Ave. on-ramp.

And, the LA 182 Bridge has been closed due to a 18-Wheeler striking the beam on the Berwick side of the bridge. The truck is currently struck underneath the beam. Estimated time of the closure will be up to three hours. Detour will be U.S. 90. Also remember crews are still working on the U.S. 90 Bridge. Please show them due regard to keep everyone safe.

This leaves U.S. 90 that is still under construction and down to one lane as the only means of travel.

Police are asking motorists to slow your travels in this area. Please show due regard to responders and crews on the bridge, they ask.

Steven Wagner
2d ago

Should have some liability issues with this. It clears Morgan City side but hits Berwick side. Should be at 13ft 6in for for designated truck route. It's listed as a designated truck route according to DOT..Either fix the height issues or block ALL Commercial Trucks from Crossing..State and Local towns should share responsibility for this continous problem..

