Everett, WA

I.C.E. GIRL
3d ago

We adopted a dog from an Oregon shelter who was a few days from being put down. He was found wandering the streets during a California wildfire that caused mass evacuations in that area. He is such a sweet dog, but he definitely has issues with fire trucks.

KING-5

Shelter pets from Florida are ready for adoption at Seattle Humane

SEATTLE — Seattle Humane welcomed more fuzzy faces to the litter this week as more than 60 cats, dogs and guinea pigs were transported by plane from Florida. The disaster relief flight is helping alleviate the burden on shelters that were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. "It's important...
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Six Large Washington Fires Continue Into October

There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. "It may be October, but it's clear we're not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring," said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
WASHINGTON STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Washington man attacked by grizzly bear in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A man from Washington state was attacked by a grizzly bear while bird hunting in Montana, officials say. According to a news release from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Tuesday afternoon at around 1 p.m. a hunter, 51, and his wife startled a grizzly bear while bird hunting in a creek bottom just east of Choteau.
CHOTEAU, MT
q13fox.com

Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds

SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll looks at public safety in the city

SEATTLE, Wash. — Crime and public safety in Seattle are the latest topics KOMO News is delving into as part of a "Pulse of Seattle" poll examining major issues facing voters this fall. KOMO News teamed up with Strategies 360, a nationally recognized public opinion research team, to survey...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Photos: Larry Gordon the leopard eel gets a CT scan

Larry Gordon, a 30-year-old leopard eel, recently traveled from his home at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium to a veterinary hospital in Tacoma to get a CT scan after he developed a mass in his mouth. Earlier this year, Larry had a broken tooth extracted. However, the growth returned....
TACOMA, WA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
nbcrightnow.com

Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington

RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
WASHINGTON STATE
InsideHook

Unexploded Grenades Wash Up on Oregon Beach

Located on the western coast of Oregon, Newport is known for its beaches, its aquarium and its numerous historic structures. Recently, however, the coastal town has become known for something a little more alarming — what appears to be an array of unexploded grenades that began washing ashore, and which necessitated the local police to send a warning to area residents.
NEWPORT, OR

