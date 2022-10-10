ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernon County, WI

WEAU-TV 13

City of La Crosse sued over conversion therapy ban

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of La Crosse is being sued in federal court over its ordinance banning conversion therapy. A complaint was filed Thursday in U.S. District Court, Western District of Wisconsin by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty. The ordinance prohibits medical professionals from using conversion...
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Free fentanyl test strips now available statewide

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday that 120,600 fentanyl test strips have been distributed to organizations across the state to help prevent drug overdose deaths. Drugs mixed with fentanyl are the leading cause of overdose deaths in Wisconsin. “Wisconsinites who use drugs are more...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin Gov. Evers receives $26.1 million, with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin as top donor

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to campaign finance reports made to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, the governor received $26,110,543 in total contributions and spent $23,324,064 between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022. Evers is running for re-election in 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Watch

Do Wisconsin Republicans want to defund the police?

Wisconsin Watch is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Wisconsin Watch is a nonprofit newsroom that focuses on government integrity and quality of life issues. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Jacob Alabab-Moser / Wisconsin...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Marquette Poll: Johnson expands lead over Barnes, governor race tightens

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson has expanded his lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in a newly released Marquette University Law School Poll. This latest poll, released with less than one month to go before Nov. 8 election, highlights once again how independents are the ones...
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC News

A split Wisconsin result would buck recent history

A Marquette Law School poll released this week shows GOP Sen. Ron Johnson with an edge in the Senate race, and the governor’s race in a dead heat. But it would be unusual for Wisconsin voters to re-elect both Johnson and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, backing candidates from different parties for Senate and for governor. That hasn’t happened since 1998, when former Democratic Sen. Russ Feingold won re-election by two points as former GOP Gov. Tommy Thompson won re-election by 21 points.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Elections Commission rejects guidance for poll observers

MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission failed to pass a Republican motion during a special meeting Monday that would have provided new guidance as to what observers would be allowed to do at the polls on Election Day. Chair Don Millis, who was appointed to the commission...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo

MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
MADISON, WI

