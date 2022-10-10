ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NV

Illegal marijuana grow worth $7.8M 'eradicated' in Lincoln County

By Alyssa Roberts
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BAWMq_0iTcQhgV00

Law enforcement seized 8,784 pounds of marijuana during a joint operation targeting an illegal outdoor marijuana grow site in a remote area of Lincoln County, Nevada State Police announced Monday.

The investigation began in February when authorities were tipped off to the location by a hunter who "believed he had walked into an illegal outdoor marijuana grow site while scouting in the mountains," according to state police.

On Sept. 18, a joint task force was ready to raid the grow site, eradicating the 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7.8 million.

During the investigation, three suspects were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana of more than 5,000 pounds. Marcelino Madrigal, Antonio Madrigal, and Jesus Garcia Lopez were booked into the Lincoln County Detention Center, according to NSP.

A surveillance and reconnaissance operation by the Nevada State Police revealed "the grow site was a historical grow site that had again become active."

"Illegal marijuana grows pose multiple safety concerns," NSP officials stated. "Individuals who are 'working' the illegal grow site can be a threat to hikers, hunters, campers, and people enjoying outdoor activities on public land."

If you suspect you've encountered an illegal grow site, authorities say you should "leave the area immediately" and contact Nevada State Police's investigation division at 775-684-7412.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada State Police busts illegal marijuana grow site worth $7.8M

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police said it joined forces with several other agencies to conduct an eradication operation on an illegal outdoor marijuana grow site that was worth an estimated $7.8 million. According to a news release, the bust occurred Sept. 18 in a remote wilderness area...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NV
kslnewsradio.com

Body found in Washington County identified

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — Authorities identified the body discovered in Washington County on Oct. 10 as 36-year-old Ivins resident, Lewis Russell. According to a statement released by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, officers were initially called to investigate a possible burglary of a construction company. Employees of the construction company called to report a break-in and a stolen vehicle.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy