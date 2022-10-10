ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cavs F Evan Mobley ramps up activity at practice following ankle sprain

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
3 days ago
 3 days ago
The Cavaliers have a lot to be excited about this season, and on Monday got another reason to be as forward Evan Mobley took to the hardwood at Cleveland Clinic Courts for some light work at shootarounds.

Mobley has been sidelined with an ankle sprain he sustained on Oct. 1 as the team was running live 5-on-5 drills in practice, according to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Mobley went up to finish at the hoop and when he came down, he landed on a teammate's foot, causing him to sprain his right ankle.

The team has been hopeful that Mobley's injury won't cause him to miss any regular season time, and with his return to the practice courts, are closer to that becoming reality.

While Mobley was back on the courts, it was just light work, putting up some shots from the free-throw line and beyond the arch.

Still, his ramped-up activity is good news and while he won't play in the preseason matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers Monday inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the rest of the team is excited to get out there and play in front of a home crowd.

"I have excitement every time I go out there and just play, especially in front of fans. It's fun for us and I know some of the guys feel the same way," said Cavs guard Caris LeVert.

The Cavs tip off their second preseason game Monday at 7 p.m.

