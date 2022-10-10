Read full article on original website
Did Gisele just call Tom Brady inconsistent? Sounds like that is a reason for their breakup
Tom Brady is the most consistent quarterback in the NFL. He always wins and it is amazing to see on the field, but his wife Gisele maybe dropped a hint that he is not as consistent off the field. Did Gisele just take a shot at her husband? Gisele was...
Raiders WR Davante Adams was cited for assault for shoving a photographer
Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams received a citation for pushing Ryan Zebley a photographer while leaving Arrowhead Field’s field of play. The 6’2 wide receiver pushed the photographer with both hands knocking him down on the ground. Zebley went to the hospital and claims he suffered a possible minor concussion, whiplash and a headache.
College Football Season Explained: An Inside Look At College Football’s Scheduling
College football might be one of America’s most-watched sports. While there are other important and famous leagues that Americans love watching, such as the NBA and NFL, College football is still a favorite. The American Football sports (college football and the NFL) differ on their various levels. There are...
NFL Transactions for October 14, 2022 | Presented by The Tunnel of Towers Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals re-signed WR Andre Baccellia to their PS. Dolphins placed DE Porter Gustin on the injured list. Patriots re-signed WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey to their PS. Commanders elevated CB Danny Johnson and LB Khaleke Hudson. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them...
If Jets keep flying they can become serious Super Bowl material
The New York Jets have made an astonishing start to their NFC East campaign and, having recently upset visiting Miami Dolphins 40-17, are suddenly a genuine contender to be crowned Super Bowl LVII champions. After just five weeks the Jets and coach Robert Saleh are proving both the pundits and...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Sidy Sow, OL, Eastern Michigan
Honors/CaptainshipFirst Team All-MAC 2021, Third Team All-MAC 2020. Games WatchedLA – Lafayette (2022), Liberty (2021) Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS Senior. Experienced starter, playing multiple positions across the line. Massive human being, with outstanding size and good length. Has some bad weight that needs to be cleaned up, but has high-level quickness and moves incredibly well for someone his size. Strong lower body. Fluid hips. Aggressive run blocker, clearing defenders out of running lanes easily. Occasionally struggles to play with leverage when engaging defenders in the open field, coming to a stalemate rather than knocking them off of their feet. Better run blocker than pass, but capable in both. Flashes hands late with a good punch. Quick feet in pass set, moves well. Knows where pressure is coming from and does a good job of picking it up. Locks up defenders once he engages. Pass blocking form gets sloppy in longer than average plays. Sometimes struggles to find work in pass pro if a defender doesn’t attack his gap, would like to see him make the decision to help the OT or OC quicker. Rarely holds, does a great job of staying in great position to prevent holding. Really high ceiling, but entirely dependent on him reshaping his body. So long as Sow shows physical progression, he would be an excellent addition to an NFL team.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20225 GP, 5 GS (358 snaps) 202113 GP, 13 GS (948 snaps) 202010 GP, 9 GS (619 snaps) 201911 GP, 5 GS (376 snaps) SR and 3 yr full-time starter at OT in the gap/zone blocking scheme of TNUN. He currently plays RT but has started at both OT spots. He has adequate height, rare weight and marginal speed with a thick, powerful build and adequate length. He is an average athlete showing a combination of good explosiveness, solid COD, average lateral quickness and agility, ordinary balance and acceleration with adequate play speed. When run blocking, he takes a quick first step, rolls his hips on contact and generates movement at the POA against 3/5T with average size and AA with his quality play strength, foot drive and physical toughness. On combo blocks, he does a good job of getting hip to hip with the OG as they drive out the 3T before peeling off and effectively overpowers the ILB with his very good play strength if the ILB is near the LOS. He is solid in blocking at the 2nd level if he moves in a straight line as he overpowers 2nd level defenders with adequate AA easily. In pass pro, he plays with a good, wide base and does a good job of keeping his feet moving. He delivers a powerful punch and negates the progress of EDGE with solid explosiveness before using his play strength and active hands to anchor. He uses his solid COD to mirror EDGE with average AA. He plays with a good motor that enables him to play to the whistle and recover if beaten by speed rushers with average hip and ankle flexion who win his outside shoulder. Adequate UOH in his placement causes him to struggle to get his hands inside consistently but compensates with his quality play strength and physical toughness. Subpar flexibility enables EDGE with good bend at the apex to get under his pads while executing a rip move and disengaging. When blocking at the 2nd level moving laterally, he will struggle to take the correct angle, and use good form when setting up the block, preventing him from effectively executing his block. He struggles to consistently keep his weight over his toes, leading to him playing off-balanced at times.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Joey Strong Jr, DB, Guilford College
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. My dad introduced me to the game of football at a young age and I’ve developed a love for the game ever since. What are your favorite moments from your football life?. My favorite moments have been competing...
Top NCAA FCS Football Matchups of Week 7
Hello, Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with my top 5 FCS football matchups of week 7. South Dakota State University at North Dakota State University. This Dakota Marker matchup is huge. The Bison offense is led by senior fullback Hunter Luepke who has 480 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns this season. Defensively for the Jackrabbits they have junior linebacker Adam Bock who has 50 tackles, 4.5 TFLs and 3 sacks in 2022. South Dakota State’s offense has senior wide receiver Jaxon Janke who has 334 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns this season. Defensively for North Dakota State they have senior defensive lineman Spencer Waege who has 11 tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks in 2022.
Son of former Steelers quarterback Bubby Brister arrested for fatal hit-and-run accident
Walter Brister IV, a 21 year old kid made a bad decision and it is going to cost him. The son of Bubby Brister the former Steelers quarterback was arrested and charged following a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred near LSU over the weekend. According to police reports, the younger...
Zion Williamson recreates viral high school basketball mismatch video before NBA game
Zion Williamson, standout NBA forward whose high school dominance launched him into viral stardom, remembers one moment from a game that went especially viral — and wasn't a high-flying dunk. It was his reaction to Bryson Bishop, a 5-foot-6 eighth grader for rival Oakbrook Prep (S.C.) sizing ...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Khalan Laborn, RB, Marshall
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 2022158 ATT, 851 YDS, 10 TDs, 10 REC, 67 YDS (so far) RB starter. Got picked up in the transfer portal after being dismissed from Florida State’s program in 2019; did not play in 2020 or 2021. Has a slight upper body frame, but thick, balled-up calves. Above-average RB who needs to become more explosive. Is a good, willing, and physical blocker in pass protection; can hit oncoming rushers like a linebacker surprisingly well. Generally does a good job of staying square to the LOS and keeping himself in position to change direction. As an inside runner, he is good; lowers his shoulder and finishes forward on contact, gets positive yards in short-yardage, and keeps a low pad level around the goal line. As an outside runner out in space, he is average; had a good run in his touchdown v. Norfolk St. where he ran through tackles, but doesn’t display that consistently. Has below-average speed and would like to see him develop burst and explosiveness through the hole. Has several runs that are blocked for him which a good tailback would take to the house, but only gets 10-15 yards. Not a home-run threat who exhibits top-end speed, initial quickness, acceleration, or burst. Average vision – will occasionally choose the wrong open holes and get wrapped up. Not used as a receiver in the games viewed.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ty Nichols, DB, Pittsburg State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. What made me decide to play football was just acknowledging how great my Grandad and Dad were at playing. Listening to stories, watching real film footage on them and also looking up their stats. I knew I was destined to play football.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Garret Greenfield, OT, South Dakota State
Name, Jersey #Garret Greenfield, #74 School (Code)SDST DOB, Class Yr9/20/1999, 5th Yr Rs. Sr. Height, Weight6055 / 295LBS 40 Yd Dash5.15 Arms, HandsN/A / N/A Position/DepthLT / #1 Honors/CaptainshipAFCA FCS Coaches’ All-America First Team (2020-21) Associated Press FCS All-America First Team (2020-21) All-Missouri Valley Football Conference First Team (2020-21) MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week (March 6, 2021; March 20, 2021; Sept. 25, 2021) MVFC Honor Roll (2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2021) Team Captain (2022) Season Viewed (yr)2021, 2022 Games Watched@IAUN (22’), NDST (21’), MOSW (22’) Scout Name / DateMatthew Swanson / 10-11-2022.
