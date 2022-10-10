Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 20225 GP, 5 GS (358 snaps) 202113 GP, 13 GS (948 snaps) 202010 GP, 9 GS (619 snaps) 201911 GP, 5 GS (376 snaps) SR and 3 yr full-time starter at OT in the gap/zone blocking scheme of TNUN. He currently plays RT but has started at both OT spots. He has adequate height, rare weight and marginal speed with a thick, powerful build and adequate length. He is an average athlete showing a combination of good explosiveness, solid COD, average lateral quickness and agility, ordinary balance and acceleration with adequate play speed. When run blocking, he takes a quick first step, rolls his hips on contact and generates movement at the POA against 3/5T with average size and AA with his quality play strength, foot drive and physical toughness. On combo blocks, he does a good job of getting hip to hip with the OG as they drive out the 3T before peeling off and effectively overpowers the ILB with his very good play strength if the ILB is near the LOS. He is solid in blocking at the 2nd level if he moves in a straight line as he overpowers 2nd level defenders with adequate AA easily. In pass pro, he plays with a good, wide base and does a good job of keeping his feet moving. He delivers a powerful punch and negates the progress of EDGE with solid explosiveness before using his play strength and active hands to anchor. He uses his solid COD to mirror EDGE with average AA. He plays with a good motor that enables him to play to the whistle and recover if beaten by speed rushers with average hip and ankle flexion who win his outside shoulder. Adequate UOH in his placement causes him to struggle to get his hands inside consistently but compensates with his quality play strength and physical toughness. Subpar flexibility enables EDGE with good bend at the apex to get under his pads while executing a rip move and disengaging. When blocking at the 2nd level moving laterally, he will struggle to take the correct angle, and use good form when setting up the block, preventing him from effectively executing his block. He struggles to consistently keep his weight over his toes, leading to him playing off-balanced at times.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO