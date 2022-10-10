Read full article on original website
These Houses Are So Cool Decorated for Halloween in Ocean County, NJ
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. These yards throughout Ocean County are just incredible. The hours that families spend putting everything up is just amazing. Thank you all for sharing with us.
New Jersey “GHOST” Hunters Could Score $25,000 For One Night Only
Get your boo on with our ghoul Nicole Murray and Coors Light. We are ready to party with you this year for the annual 94.3 The Point Boo Bash!. Now, there's a 'ghostly' twist you do not want to miss. Hey, this is a big deal. We will be live...
Must See Fabulous Scarecrows On Display in Downtown Toms River, New Jersey
It is fall and we are just a few weeks away from Halloween so it is the perfect time for the annual Downtown Toms River "scarecrow" display. Always fun to see the creative scarecrows that residents, businesses, and organizations put together to share during October here in Ocean County. I...
NJ closer to Hollywood: Netflix ‘top bid’ for Fort Monmouth land
Nearly 300 acres in Monmouth County are a big step closer to being transformed into a Hollywood-style production studio, as Netflix has announced itself as the top bid for a sprawling tract at the shuttered Fort Monmouth property. The New York Times was first to report the development on Wednesday,...
Time Warp! The Rocky Horror Picture Show is Coming to Ocean County, NJ
The Rocky Horror Picture Show is always so much fun. I remember growing up in Pennsylvania we always had a theater that played it every Friday night and we would always go. The props, the music, the dancing, it was so much fun. Remember the props from the rice to...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Christmas Con is bringing huge Hallmark movie stars to Edison, NJ
If you’re a Hallmark Christmas movie fanatic, you’ll want to attend Christmas Con coming to Edison, NJ, on Dec. 9, 10, and 11. That’s 4 Entertainment is a company that puts on some of the biggest conventions around the country including Christmas Con on the West Coast and one right here in the Garden State.
These Two Ocean County Diners Made the Best of NJ List
We have so many incredible diners in Ocean County. Only two made the list of Best Diners in New Jersey, from bestofnj.com. The list comes from bestofnj.com throughout the state of New Jersey. North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey were all part of the latest in Best Diners in New Jersey.
The Amityville Horror house in Toms River, NJ is for sale
Attention all movie buffs: a New Jersey piece of cinematic history is for sale. The Toms River house used in the classic “Amityville Horror” film is on the market. (In the movie, a murder had taken place in the house, causing it to be haunted. In real life, there was no murder and no haunting. Plus, in the movie, the house was on Long Island).
SNL and Howard Stern alumni open comedy club in Vineland, NJ
Did you hear the one about the two guys who went into Vineland and opened a comedy club?. One is Kevin Brennen formerly of "Saturday Night Live" and the other is Reverend Bob Levy whom you may remember from his many appearances on "The Howard Stern Show." MARCH 02: Howard...
Large sinkhole opens up on Jersey Shore beach
A sinkhole on a beach in Monmouth County has once again become a hazard, and officials are hoping to find a permanent solution.
You Won’t Believe this Gothic Castle is a Waterfront Toms River, NJ Home
My friends and I couldn't believe our eyes. We've got some gorgeous homes here in Ocean County, especially when you get closer to the beach areas. Recently, my friends and I were exploring the neighborhood near their house in Toms River and we saw a ton of beautiful beachfront homes. Most of them were the typical beachfront home style, with light colors, balconies, and summery exteriors. But not this home.
Flashbak
Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s
These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
Check Out This House in Toms River, NJ Decorated for Halloween, So Cool
Halloween is so close and the decorations are fantastic for Halloween. I never remember front lawns looking as impressive as they do now for Halloween. If you see some phenomenal yards that you think will scare us, email me I really want to get a list together like we do every year. - sue.moll@townsquaremedia.com.
The Most Beautiful Spot in New Jersey is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
There are so many beautiful locations in the United States so when Cosmopolitan put together their list of the "Most Beautiful Places in All 50 States" it was an honor to be placed among these stunning sites as the cream of the crop here in America. Here in New Jersey,...
No charges against whoever destroyed Allaire Dinosaurs in Wall, NJ
Whoever destroyed at least four dinosaur sculptures at Allaire State Park in Monmouth County will probably get away with it. Many New Jersey 101.5 listeners were saddened to hear about the vandalism this week. Artist Robin Ruggiero had been lovingly creating her sculptures out of things she could find in...
Where To Find The Best, Most Mouthwatering Burgers In New Jersey
I love to write about food and pieces like this are the reason why. The burger is an artform and when made well, can be a juicy satisfying sandwich that leaves you licking your fingers clean. When butchered, it can be a stale hockey puck with zero flavor and it...
Legendary NJ Shore restaurant closure leaves people heartbroken
When a restaurant has been around nearly 70 years and the place you went to as a kid is the place you then brought your grandkids, hearing it’s gone is hard. Voltaco's, probably the most loved eatery in Ocean City, is finished. Sunday was their final day. They served...
Vandal with a ‘sharp knife’ destroyed dinosaur sculptures at N.J. park, artist says
The artist behind the destroyed dinosaur sculptures at Allaire State Park in Monmouth County believes the whimsical art pieces hidden in the woods were intentionally ruined by one or more vandals. A friend who regularly walks through the area texted artist Robin Ruggiero Friday morning to say some of her...
It’s The Fantastic JBJ Soul Kitchen Chili Cook-Off in Toms River, New Jersey
One of my favorite dishes, especially in the colder months, is chili. I love a good bowl of chili and a crock pot of chili on a Sunday with the Giants is the best! I do like spicy chili and yes lot's of beans! I can do meat or meatless when it comes to chili and chi8li-mac is a nice change of pace too.
